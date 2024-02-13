The Best Free MMORPGs Available To Play Right Now

Author: Cody PerezEdited by: David Reddish
Video Games
DC Universe Online Free MMORPG
The massively multiplayer online role-playing game genre started in the 1990s and became popular in the 2000s. In the early days, many MMORPGs had subscriptions or a paid format to check them out. Fortunately, many free MMORPGs exist today. 

In fact, the best games in the entire genre cost nothing to play nowadays. The best free MMORPGs offer extraordinary gameplay, character customization, freedom, and huge worlds to explore without spending a dime. Players have the chance to download these free MMORPGs right now across PC, Steam, consoles, and mobile. 

Note: While these MMOs offer a free-to-play option, they often charge for in-game currency, cosmetics, or other items. As such, players may want to learn how to earn gift cards or get paid to play mobile games to help with these additional costs. 

1. World of Tanks

World of Tanks
Image Credit: Wargaming.

Many of the best free MMORPGs focus on creating a humanoid-like character, but this game differs. Instead, it has tanks at the center of its gigantic player-versus-player destruction. The intense amount of customization regarding the tank, from its performance to appearance, gives this game some much-needed depth. 

2. Old School RuneScape

RuneScape
Image Credit: Jagex.

One of the oldest free games still running on this list also has some of the most compelling gameplay in the genre. This nostalgic MMO runs on both PC and mobile, allowing players to venture into a vast world with an unbelievable amount of skills to grind. It has incredible crafting, cooking, gathering, and combat mechanics. 

3. Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis
Image Credit: Sega.

This high sci-fi MMO from Sega takes the foundation of the first significant console MMORPG, and makes it even better than ever. This free MMO exists on consoles and PCs, allowing users to explore a vast galaxy with solid, fast-paced action combat and movement. 

4. EverQuest 2

EverQuest 2
Image Credit: Ubisoft.

This fantasy MMO stands out as one of the progenitors of the entire genre. It improves upon the original's gameplay with an unmatched number of expansions and content. Some of its gameplay may feel dated, but it makes up for that with its rich world. 

5. TemTem

TemTem
Image Credit: Humble Games.

This Pokémon-like MMORPG takes original 3D monster designs and lets players explore a colorful, gorgeous world. Players collect these monsters to then use them in double battles against NPCs and fellow tamers. It grows often with new TemTems to collect. 

6. Pokémon Revolution Online

Pokemon Revolution Online
Image Credit: Steam Community.

This unofficial Pokémon MMORPG feels like the stuff of dreams. It takes many regions from the core games and lets players explore them to the fullest alongside their friends. It has hundreds upon hundreds of Pokémon to collect from the main series for free using the stunning 2D art style. 

7. The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online
Image Credit: Bethesda Softworks.

Anyone who enjoys popular Bethesda games like Skyrim and Oblivion should check out this sometimes free-to-play experience. It takes the entire world of Tamriel and lets players create their own adventurer. It carries over much of the freedom from the core games, such as the voice acting, various provinces, and individual skills. Watch for special promotional days from Bethesda that offer the game for free. 

8. Lost Ark

Lost Ark
Image Credit: Amazon Games.

This particular MMO feels like the Diablo series from Blizzard turned into a massive, complete online experience. It has a huge emphasis on dungeon crawling with its distinct fantasy classes and gorgeous visual effects. It feels fast and even better to play with friends. 

9. Neverwinter

Neverwinter
Image Credit: Gearbox Publishing.
The Dungeons & Dragons license has plenty of games and MMOs under its belt, but this one has one of the most compelling experiences. It centers around the city of Neverwinter and contains some swift action fantasy combat, which feels smoother than some of the slower games in this genre. 

10. Lord of the Rings Online

Lord of the Rings Online
Image Credit: Standing Stone Games, LLC.
Yes, a Lord of the Rings MMORPG exists, and better yet, players have the option to create a character based on some of the classic races like Hobbits and Elves. The battle for Middle-Earth feels more immersive than ever with this game and its unparalleled look at this monumental setting. 

11. Star Wars: The Old Republic

Star Wars The Old Republic
Image Credit: Electronic Arts.

The second Star Wars MMO to exist costs nothing for players to check it out. The game uses the Dark and Light Sides of the Force in a fascinating way with the two factions of the Republic and Sith Empire. Players have so many iconic classes to pick from, including members of the Jedi and Sith alike, with a phenomenal storyline along the way. 

12. Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online
Image Credit: Gearbox Publishing.

The Star Trek universe comes to life in this game in which players create their own members of the beloved sci-fi franchise. Players explore some of the most memorable planets from the series, in addition to brilliant space combat, which feels great. 

13. DC Universe Online

DC Universe Online 2
Image Credit: Daybreak Game Company.
This superhero MMORPG lets players pick between a hero and a villain, with many different powers also available. Players have gadgets like Batman’s or super speed like the Flash, plus unforgettable locales like the Justice League headquarters and Metropolis to explore. Its combat feels a bit dated, but its inclusion on most modern consoles and PCs helps. 

14. Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV
Image Credit: Square Enix.

The greatest MMORPG of all time also happens to have a massive free version. This masterpiece experience has such a free system where players pick an initial job class, but have the ability to switch between all of them anytime they want.

This freedom, coupled with the best set of characters and writing in the genre, makes its free trial version a must-play experience. 

15. Secret World Legends

Secret World Legends
Image Credit: Funcom.
MMOs often opt for a far futuristic or fantasy setting, but this game takes place in the modern world. It focuses on supernatural legends and myths worldwide, such as werewolves, emphasizing its storytelling and lore.
Players explore the mysterious, darker sides of humanity and legends, with the ability to enjoy the entire game alone or with others. 

16. RuneScape 3

Runescape
Image Credit: Jagex Ltd.

The third iteration of RuneScape wins in its series for the most charming and detailed graphics. The world feels quite similar to the Old School version but with a new lick of paint, new skills, and a new storyline. It makes up for its lack of nostalgia with a swifter and more exciting gameplay style. 

17. Dungeons & Dragons Online

Dungeons Dragons Online
Image Credit: Standing Stone Games, LLC.

This MMO from Standing Stone Games feels like a tabletop RPG campaign coming to life. Players have this rich world to explore with combat influenced by the actual D&D ruleset in terms of its classes, monsters, spells, and more. 

18. World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft
Image Credit: Blizzard Entertainment.
Blizzard Entertainment made the MMO genre a behemoth with this gigantic, ground-breaking experience. The eternal war between the Horde and Alliance influenced countless games on this list and beyond. It has a free version, which lets players experience quite a bit of the game. 

19. NosTale

NosTale
Image Credit: Gameforge 4D GmbH.
This anime-style MMORPG has a cutesy appearance, which feels so welcoming compared to the harsh atmospheres of most MMOs. The simplistic class and combat systems leave room for a focus on adventuring alongside other players and its solid housing. 

20. Eudemons Online

Eudemons Online
Image Credit: NetDragon.

This particular monster-collecting MMO makes up for its lackluster graphics with detailed gameplay progression. Players pick between seven main classes and then customize them alongside their Eudemon monster partners. More than 200 of these hand-crafted creatures exist for players to collect and battle together with. 

21. Skyforge

Skyforge
Image Credit: Music Guru LLC.

This stunning MMO has players take on the role of an immortal celestial being who switches between the 17 classes at will. The unique progression system, with its focus on stats, feels like a breath of fresh air, making this path to godhood worth taking. 

22. ArcheAge

ArcheAge
Image Credit: Kakao.

This free MMO has freedom and customization like no other. Six races exist, but the game has more than 364 possible class combinations. Players might fly across the snowy mountains one minute or sail the high seas as a pirate the next minute. It lets players do whatever they want whenever they want. 

23. Albion Online

Albion Online
Image Credit: Sandbox Interactive GmbH.

This top-down MMORPG feels like one of the best for gamers who like a focus on multiplayer. Almost every item, gear piece, house, and more comes from another player on the server. Everything users do in this MMO, from the player-versus-player combat to its crafting systems, has ramifications for everyone else. 

24. Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2
Image Credit: NCSoft.
The second game in this series opted for a free-to-play route. It has a whimsical art style, which works well for the varied and intriguing races and locales players visit. The more action-style combat feels faster and more engaging than some of the other fantasy MMO competitors. It has a cyclical gameplay loop and profound lore in its world, all worth checking out. 
