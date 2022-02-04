Free PayPal Money: 23 Ways to Get Cash Fast

Everyone likes to get free money. Who doesn’t like free money? The best thing about the digital age is that everyone with internet access can get some free money.

There are many different ways you can obtain some free PayPal money. There are many different ways to get free PayPal money instantly. Getting free PayPal money starts with surveys, sign-ups, and using apps that pay you to do everyday things. It is all about knowing how to make these things happen.

If you can sign-up for something or even take a few minutes to do a survey, then you are qualified to get some free PayPal money. If you refer someone to PayPal Crypto, it is so cool that you can make $10 for each person. Are you ready to make some money? Let’s get some free PayPal money.

Here are 23 Ways To Get Free PayPal Money

1. Mistplay

Do you like playing mobile video games? Do you like earning free money and gift cards? Then Mistplay might be the perfect solution.

Mistplay is a popular place to earn points while playing games. You can earn up to 200 points per game you play. After playing games, you will be given a questionnaire to answer questions.

After hitting certain milestones, you will be sent questions to answer. Then you will earn points from answering these questions. Once you hit 1500 points, you can cash out through PayPal. One thousand five hundred points are worth around $5-join Mistplay today.

2. Ibotta

Ibotta is a great cashback app. Ibotta works because you scan your receipt when you shop at a store, and Ibotta gives you cashback. It has partnered up with over 300 popular retail stores, movie theaters, and convenience stores.

All you need to do is download the Ibotta app, connect some of your favorite loyalty programs, and scan your receipts after you go shopping. You can then cash out via PayPal or Venmo.

3. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is an all-in-one rewards place. You can get free PayPal money through surveys, watching videos, or getting cash back through their shopping portal.

As of January of 2022, Swagbucks has paid over $665 million in rewards and cashback.

There are around 20 different ways to earn money with Swagbucks. You could just be searching the web and earn points. These points are redeemed for cash, which can be deposited into your PayPal account.

4. Honey

Honey is a free browser extension that helps find deals all over the internet.

Honey will find coupons to help save you money when you go and buy things. Saving money is a great thing, and the cool part is that Honey gives you cashback. It is called Honey Gold.

Since PayPal owns Honey, you can get your cashback through a PayPal cash deposit.

5. My Points

MyPoints is another site like Swagbucks. You do tasks and get paid for completing these tasks. Tasks can include searching for things online, completing surveys, playing games, watching videos, or reading your email.

You can start with signing up and earning a free $10 Amazon or Visa gift card for making a $20 purchase on your favorite online shopping store.

Starting at $3, you can redeem your points for PayPal cash.

6. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is another survey company that allows you to complete surveys and get paid for doing the surveys. It is actually owned by the same parent company that owns Swagbucks.

Besides earning cashback from surveys, you can also win cashback from reading emails, surfing the web, and watching videos.

You can get paid via PayPal, check, or gift cards.

7. Rakuten

Rakuten is another cashback site that can help you get money from many stores online. It is very similar to Honey. Rakuten gives some of the largest cashback up to 40% back. It is a great deal to be a part of.

You can either go to the website or download the extension to your web browser. The only knock on Rakuten is that it only pays out four times a year. If you can wait, it can be worth it.

The significant part is you can either be paid by check or have the money deposited to your Paypal account.

8. TopCashBack

TopCashBack is another type of cashback platform. TopCashBack will give you a commission for shopping through their portal. Many of these cashback companies have affiliates with certain retailers, so they get a percentage of the sale.

All you need to do is shop through their portal, and you will earn some cashback. TopCashBack claims their customers make about $345 in savings each year.

You can take your money out through Paypal, gift cards, or even direct deposit.

9. PrizeRebel

PrizeRebel is another survey site that you can sign-up for and participate in surveys. You do some surveys, and they give you points, which can be redeemable for PayPal cash.

There are many survey sites out there, and each one has a bonus to get you to refer other people. The great thing about PrizeRebel is that they will give you 15% to 30% of your referral’s lifetime earnings. The percentage is dependent on the account level.

You can also get some bonus points for completing daily goals. These surveys and referrals allow you to earn some free PayPal money.

10. Refer Friends to PayPal Crypto

PayPal has been working hard to get people to join the platform. They are once again offering free money to help gain customers. If you refer friends to PayPal crypto and that friend buys $5 in cryptocurrency, PayPal will reward both you and your friend $10.

PayPal crypto allows you to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. If you want to make a quick $10, start referring some friends to PayPal crypto to instantly get that free PayPal money.

11. Refer Friends to PayPal

You can make $10 from PayPal via PayPal crypto; you can also earn $10 for referring new friends to PayPal.

All you need to do is refer a friend, send 1 cent to them, and earn $10 as a referral. You can only refer up to 5 friends, but that is a total of $50 free to your PayPal account.

12. Life Points

Life Points is a free app that can help you earn some free PayPal money by doing tasks. These tasks can be surveys, behavior tracking through the app, product testing, and other daily challenges.

You can download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play store to get started. With a minimum payout of $5, earning about $20 a month can be easy. You need to answer 3-5 different surveys a month, and you will be getting paid.

13. Pinecone Research

Pinecone Research is another type of survey company. You can earn $3 per survey, one of the highest survey rates out there.

Testing different products can pay you around $9. With only $1, you can withdraw this amount to PayPal.

The downside to Pinecone Research is that it is invite-only. You can fill out a questionnaire that will help you be considered to join the research.

14. Instacart

Instacart is a type of grocery shopping app. It allows you to earn money just by shopping for people. Through the app, a customer will request a shopping list, and you will be able to go out and buy these groceries. The groceries will then be delivered to the customer.

Having a vehicle is a must for this service. You will need to be able to deliver the groceries to the customers. You will need to be at least 18 years of age to participate in Instacart.

The cool thing is that you could make up to $11 for an hour of grocery shopping. If you like spending time in a grocery shop, you could help buy people their groceries.

15. Dosh

Dosh is a cashback app that can help you earn up to 10% on certain purchases. The Dosh app will give you cashback at certain retailers like Walmart, Pizza Hut, and Disney+. All you need to do is hook up your credit card or debit card to the Dosh app and spend as you would normally.

You can then cash out with PayPal when you have earned up to $25. Simply making purchases like you would typically make a way to make some free PayPal money.

16. UserTesting.com

Developers want to make sure that their products work. UserTesting.com is a place where developers have participants try out websites and apps. They have people test them out and do specific tasks to ensure no bugs and fixes are needed.

UserTesting.com pays per test. The rates are anywhere from $3-$60. If you complete a 20-minute video, they will reward you with $10. Then you will need to use your mobile device to record in clear English on the task at hand. Earning $10 per video can be done as you sit at home during the night.

The money is then transferred to your PayPal account. So make sure you have set up one and start earning some free PayPal money.

17. Point club

Point club is a survey company that allows you to earn points for doing surveys. You can make anywhere from 200-2000 points per survey.

One thousand points equal $1. So the more issues you earn, the more money you can make. Once you hit about 50,000 points, you can cash out $50 through PayPal. So you have a choice of either getting gift cards or free PayPal cash.

Once you sign-up, you will get 5,000 points sign-up bonus. That is worth $5. Start by signing up and earning some of those points.

18. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is a great place to make some free PayPal money fast. You can start almost immediately with surveys. Go ahead and get your profile set up, and the surveys will be sent to you.

Each survey will give you a good amount of 100-300 points. Sometimes you can get higher points on specific surveys.

For every 100 points, you have earned equal to $1. The more points you can accumulate, the better.

All you need to do is create a profile, have some time, and start taking surveys. The cool part is that the accumulated points can be redeemed for cash through PayPal.

The payout starts at $5. If you have free time during the day, find a survey, take it and win some free PayPal money.

19. Paribus

Paribus is an app that helps get refunds on items if their price drops. The app will connect to your email. If an item you purchased drops in price within a couple of days, Paribus will try to negotiate a refund for the customer. The great thing is that Paribus gives you a 100% of rebate.

These refunds can be paid to you through PayPal.

20. Fiverr

Fiverr is not necessarily a place to win and earn cash back for doing a survey or watching a video. Fiverr is a freelancer platform that can hire a graphic designer, website developer, or copywriter.

As a freelancer, you will get paid by Fiverr. So the customer pays Fiverr, and after the job is completed, the freelancer will get paid by Fiverr. Fiverr keeps about 20% as their cut, allowing you to save 80% as a freelancer.

You will then get paid through PayPal.

21. Zoombucks

Zoombucks is an easy way to make some free PayPal money. You sign-up to complete tasks such as watching a video, completing a survey, or searching for things online.

Then you get paid with rewards. Once you hit enough of these rewards, you can transfer that cash to your PayPal account.

3,000 points will give you $3 that will allow you to transfer to your PayPal account. Those active users can add up a ton of points, netting them about $20 a day.

22. HealthyWage

Would you like to lose weight? HealthyWage allows you to set up weight loss goals and get paid for them. It is simple to use to get you started.

All you need to do is download the app, put in your weight and height, set a goal, and lose some weight. When you lose weight, you will get paid a cash reward. The cash reward can be paid to you through your PayPal account.

23. SweatCoin

Want to get paid to walk? Walking is something you do every day. The cool thing is that apps track how much you walk by the number of steps you take. Now, I understand that maybe losing weight may not be your thing, but earning cash for walking could be something to think about if you walk a lot.

Sweatcoin takes walking to another level. It is a free app that you can download, and it will pay you 0.95 sweat coins for every 1,000 steps you take. So if you take those 10,000 steps, that is 9.5 sweat coins.

It is great to be paid to walk. Twenty sweatcoins equal around $1. So the more sweatcoins you get, the better.

You can trade these sweatcoins in for some excellent merchandise and gifts, or you can trade it in for PayPal cash. The more you walk, the more sweatcoins you will get.

Is Free PayPal Money Really Free?

Can anyone get money for free? Most of these companies take action for you to earn with them. This can be doing surveys, tasks, or even watching videos. It would be best if you did work to make this PayPal money. There are some ways to get free PayPal money instantly, but most likely, everything takes some sort of time and effort to collect this money.

Can You Really Get Free PayPal Money Instantly?

Yes, it is possible to get free PayPal money instantly. Many survey sites give sign-up bonuses that you can instantly get into your PayPal account. Sites like Survey Junkie or Swagbucks can instantly help you earn free PayPal money. Start signing up for some of these sites and grab your free PayPal money.

