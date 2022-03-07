Free PayPal Money: 18 Legit Ways to Earn PayPal Cash Instantly

If you’re in a bind and need to earn money, you may be curious about how you can earn some extra cash online.

While it might seem outrageous to earn ‘free money,’ there are legitimate ways to make free PayPal money. Read on to learn how to get free PayPal money legally.

How Can I Earn Free PayPal Money?

There are a few ways that you can earn free PayPal money. These include using survey sites online, using the best cashback apps and plug-ins, redeeming your points, online shopping, watching videos, and joining groups. All these ways are ways that you can use PayPal cash for free in exchange for a bit of effort.

Typically, you must sell something or provide a service in exchange for a PayPal balance. Some tactics will earn you money faster than others. For example, you may earn rebates to earn money much more quickly than making money via paid online surveys.

Additionally, you might be able to sell something online to earn cash faster than you could earn rebates. It all depends on how much time you have available and what you might be able to sell.

It is important to note that there are plenty of scams available online. If you get an email from an unknown source offering you free PayPal money, do not click on it.

Additionally, do not trade your social security number in exchange for promises of cash. There are plenty of legitimate ways to earn PayPal money, so keep an eye out for these scams.

How Can I Earn Free PayPal Money Instantly?

We’re glad you asked. There are plenty of ways for almost anyone to earn money via PayPal online. For that reason, we’ve listed ten websites below that you can use to earn points making PayPal money today.

1. Survey Websites

Several apps and websites allow you to take surveys on your smartphone or computer. In exchange for your time and opinions, these websites give you cash. Answering surveys are easy to sign up for and payout often.

Swagbucks

Swagbucks is one of the most popular survey websites on the market. They give users $5 for merely signing up and have one of the highest reward-per-survey ratios. It only takes minutes to create a profile, and users must be over 18 to use it.

Once you’ve signed up, there is a short intake survey that helps Swagbucks to pair you with surveys that you are eligible for. Users must earn $25 to cash out on PayPal.

Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie has one of the best reputations among the many survey website options. This website sets itself apart by giving more specific surveys than other survey sites.

Users earn points for each survey taken and can exchange the points for PayPal cash. The minimum cash-out amount is $10, and you can receive money in increments of $5.

PrizeRebel

What sets PrizeRebel apart is that it has reward levels. Essentially, the more surveys someone takes, the more they earn. PrizeRebel also uses a points system, and the minimum cash out is $5 when using PayPal.

A typical survey earns about $0.40, so it can take a while to earn cash.

2. Cashback Websites

Cashback apps and websites are fun ways to discover passive income ideas on purchases you already plan to make. These websites either refund you a percentage of your purchase or save you money upfront by applying coupons to your purchases.

Rakuten

This cashback website allows users to earn cashback on their purchases. Rakuten offers up to 12% cashback on some shopping, but the typical amount is closer to 2-3%.

Users receive $10 for merely signing up and continue to gain by shopping via the Rakuten e-commerce platform.

MyPoints

MyPoints is both an online survey website and a website that pays people for shopping online. Users earn an egift card, some cash, or PayPal rewards, and the minimum cash out for PayPal is $25.

Users need an email address to create a profile and can start earning right away. Additionally, users can cash out their points and receive their funds on PayPal the same day.

Ibotta

This app also offers a $10 sing bonus. Ibotta is like the other cashback sites and includes grocery store brands, and has an affiliate program. When users recommend that friends and family start using Ibotta, they receive $5 in exchange for their friends signing up.

Users can either shop online or in-store. If users shop in-store, they must upload a photo of their receipt to receive cashback.

Additional Cashback Sites

Dosh

Dosh users earn $5 as a sign-up bonus. This app is a favorite among users because they do not have to put in extra work to get a payout from the app.

Users upload their credit card or debit card information to the Dosh app or website and earn money for making qualifying purchases. The minimum cash out is a $25 gift.

Receipt Hog

While this company does not always accept new users, it is simple to use. Receipt Hog asks users to scan receipts to earn rebates. The app is unique because when users scan receipts, they can be entered into monthly drawings to make even more rewards. Users can be paid online in PayPal or free Amazon gift cards.

4. Play Games and Perform Tasks

InBoxDollars

Join Inbox Dollars free and get paid to take surverys, shop online, try name brand products and play games online.

InBoxDollars is a website that pays users for taking surveys, shopping online, and even playing games. It's a simple website to use and is perfect for expert multitaskers that want to earn some extra money while binge-watching their favorite TV shows.

MistPlay

Mistplay is one of our favorite apps to make money while still having some fun. Mistplay is an Android app that pays users for trying new mobile video games. Make sure you check out Google Play, too.

Unfortunately, you cannot get direct PayPal cash in the PayPal app. However, you can earn gift cards by playing games and sell your unwanted gift cards online.

MobileXpression

MobileXpression is a market research company aiming to understand people's patterns and behaviors using the internet through their mobile devices. Download the app on your Android device and use your phone as you usually would.

You can earn your first gift card in as little as one week.

S'More

S'more is another great Android app for scoring free money. S'more is a lock screen rewards app that allows you to earn points in exchange for us placing ads and content on your lock screen. Directly download the app and put your phone lock screen to work for you.

5. Selling Goods & Services

Do you have a skill that other people might be able to use? What about additional items around the house that you’d like to sell? This might sound surprising, but you can get a PayPal gift card within your PayPal account within 24 hours. Here's how to do it.

Fiverr

Fiverr is a gig economy jobs website that pairs people who can provide a service online with someone who needs it. Tasks range from doing website coding to creating logos and more. The site is called Fiverr because the starting rate for any project is $5 and increases from there.

If you have a skill that you could sell online, you can create a Fiverr profile and start completing projects for others. There is no minimum cash out.

eBay

If you have items that you no longer use, you may want to try eBay. Once you sell an item and the recipient has it, eBay will pay you for the item.

While it may take a while to sell an item or be delivered to the customer, eBay is an easy-to-use website that connects you with buyers from around the world. You can choose to send money directly into a bank account or via your PayPal account.

Facebook Marketplace

Most people use Facebook Marketplace to sell items locally. While the exchange of money is left up to the people buying and selling items, you can insist on selling items to people who will send you PayPal money.

This is a secure way to receive money at your payment method and might be easier than exchanging cash in some situations.

ThredUP

If you have clothes in your closet that you haven’t worn in a while, you may want to make some extra money by selling them. The good news is you don’t have to put together the event of a sale to offload your unwanted items.

ThredUP will send you a bag to put any unwanted clothes in. You can then send your bag back to the company, and they will sell what they can and donate what they can’t. When your items are posted and sold, ThredUP will make your funds available.

You can either use the money for store credit or choose to get paid out on PayPal.

Decluttr

Decluttr specializes in the ‘clutter’ that people keep around their homes. If you have stacks of DVDs or extra items like electronics around your home, Decluttr might be the perfect app for getting rid of some of these items.

To sell on Decluttr, all you need to do is scan the barcode of your items. The app will tell you how much Decluttr will pay for the item immediately. There is no back-and-forth with sellers or listing fees involved with this app.

Not only that, but Decluttr will send users a pre-paid box, and once you’ve sent in the items, the app pays you via PayPal.

BookScouter

Selling books usually means getting pennies back on the dollars you previously spent buying textbooks or other books. BookScouter checks the resale prices across 44 vendors to see which one will give its sellers the best price.

There are no listing fees, and users get free shipping. You can use your smartphone to make money online from your textbooks, fiction books, and more, all from the comfort of your home.

The Bottom Line

If you need extra money and prefer to be paid via PayPal, there are plenty of ways in which you can start earning money today. Paid surveys, while time-consuming, do not take a lot of effort to complete. You can also leverage your shopping habits to earn cashback or sell your items and services online in exchange for PayPal money.

If what you’re looking for is a side hustle, check out our other blog posts for several ideas on how you can earn money online.