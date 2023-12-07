The Best (Legal) Ways To Get Free PSN Codes

If you play PlayStation, you’ve likely found yourself searching for ways to get the most out of the system without breaking the bank or having to buy PSN (PlayStation Network) codes.

One of the best parts of being a PlayStation Plus member is getting free games every month, but what if you could get more for free? Gamers love being able to get new game titles each month.

What if you could buy games with free PSN codes? The opportunity to earn free PSN codes, gift cards, and more awaits! We'll teach you how to buy PlayStation cards free, redeemable to scoop up downloadable games or

Legit Ways To Get Free PSN Codes

1. Play Games

Mistplay is one of our favorite apps!

The app lets Android users easily make money while having fun and playing mobile video games. The only downside is that you can’t get direct PayPal cash, but you can earn free gift cards and sell them online for cash!

Get Free PSN Codes With Mistplay

Additional Game Sites:

Razer Cortex

If online gaming is your thing, Razer Cortex is a mobile gaming app that allows you to earn points for every minute of gameplay! You can earn 5 Razer Silver points for every minute of gameplay. The daily limit is 50 Razer Silver, which means it’ll take you a while to reach 10,000 Silver to purchase a $10 PlayStation network gift card.

PSNReward

One of the best sites for getting PSN Codes, PSNReward, is just like most cashback sites where you complete tasks and surveys. You can easily earn PSN codes after you make your cash prizes. The site is easy to use and values you for the time it takes to complete the surveys.

2. Perform Tasks

With InboxDollars, users can take surveys, open paid emails, and play games to earn money. The platform sets itself apart from other sites because it pays users with cash rather than points, and they pay you directly via PayPal.

The downside is that it does take a little bit longer to get paid, as the minimum payout is $30. These small tasks such as watching videos, completing surveys, and playing games will have you earning more PSN codes in no time. The best part is that you can redeem your cash directly through PlayStation codes!

Get Free PSN Codes With InboxDollars

3. Cash Back Apps and Sites

Swagbucks will give you $5 just for signing up, and you can make money relatively fast by taking surveys with them. Most surveys pay between $0.25 and $0.50, but some can be worth several dollars. Payout options vary, but for 1000 points, you can purchase a $10 PlayStation gift card! You've successfully been able to acquire your online PlayStation Network code for a total cost, FREE!

Get Free PSN Codes With Swagbucks

Fetch Rewards is a free grocery savings app that rewards you just for snapping pictures of your receipts. That’s really it, no cost to join.

Fetch Rewards works anywhere you buy groceries. Scan receipts from big box stores, mom and pop corner shops, drugstores, liquor stores, and hardware stores – it’s all fair game.

Best of all, there are no hoops to jump through. No pre-selecting offers, no scanning barcodes, no surveys, no ads – you scan your receipts, and you’ll earn points!

Get Free PSN Codes With Fetch Rewards

Ibotta

Ibotta is a cashback site that offers you $10 USD simply for signing up! To get cashback, all you have to do is upload photos of your receipts every time you shop online or in-store. You can even get $5 just for getting friends to sign up for the service too.

4. Take Surveys Online

Survey Junkie is one of the most trusted online survey sites. They connect companies that need market research with consumers in their respective markets. When you take surveys through Survey Junkie, you can make cash fast.

All you have to do is use the website or download the app to sign up. Most surveys pay between 100 and 200 points, which users can exchange for cash and online gift cards. The minimum cash out is $10, and it does take a while to build up enough points to get money back.

Get Free PSN Codes With Survey Junkie

PayPrizes

Once you register with PayPrizes, you can start earning points by taking online surveys. Once you earn enough points, you can turn them into PSN codes. The site is a lot like Swagbucks and InboxDollars and is an easy way to work towards getting codes as well as other great offers.

5. Exchange Sites

CardCash and Raise are two of the best sites that allow you to trade gift cards and game codes. If you have unwanted gift cards you don’t plan to use, you can post them on these platforms and exchange them for PSN codes or other gift cards. Both of these sites offer you the ability to convert card to cash quickly. This is a great way to get rid of those iTunes gift cards you’re never going to use or those two-year-old gift cards collecting dust.

6. PlayStation Plus 14-Day Free Trial

If you don’t want to commit to paying for PlayStation Plus, you can always sign up for a free 14-day trial. Just go over to the official PlayStation page and sign up. You will have to provide your credit card details, so make sure you remember to cancel the service before the trial is up. During the trial, you’ll have access to all the Plus services, including the monthly free games. The downside to this is that once your trial ends — so do the games you downloaded.

Month-to-month membership is only $9.99, so let’s talk about the best ways to make money fast and get PSN codes quickly. Don’t waste your time watching YouTube videos that promise free code generators and highly illegal means of earning them.

The Bottom Line

My best advice is to research every site thoroughly before you sign up. A lot of scammers promise you codes without any follow-through. The best way to get codes is through the places we've provided above. If you're willing to take the time to fill out surveys and perform tasks to build up money and accrue points, then there's a lot of ways to do that easily online.

We've shown you a lot of different ways you can play games for free by unlocking PlayStation Network cards you've earned. Hopefully, you were able to follow some of the simple steps we outlined in this article! Enjoy your newly acquired free PSN codes to unlock PlayStation+, or buy some new online games through the PlayStation store.

Free PSN Codes FAQ