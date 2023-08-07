11 Easy Ways To Get Free Steam Wallet Codes and Gift Cards

If you play video games online, then you are undoubtedly familiar with Steam.

Steam offers several awesome games that you can play for free; however, many of these games offer in-app purchases or content upgrades where a Steam gift card will come in handy. Instead of spending your hard-earned cash on your fave MMORPG, gamers can complete simple tasks to earn legit free Steam money.

Steam Wallet is Steam's online banking tool that allows users to use and transfer funds. Typically, users will purchase games using their Steam cards rather than their PayPal, debit cards, or credit cards. Users can also use their Steam Wallet to make in-game purchases while they play games virtually.

People can purchase Steam codes or earn them for free. Steam codes allow users to buy video games, in-game upgrades, and enjoy other exclusive great perks.

How Can I Get Free Steam Wallet Codes?

Buying video games can get expensive, and it seems like every gamer is always searching for a great deal. While users can purchase Steam Wallet codes directly on the platform, they can also earn codes online. People can even buy Steam codes on Amazon to spend them on gaming if they can receive an Amazon gift card.

Several websites allow users to earn Steam Wallet codes or Amazon gift cards when you complete surveys, watch video ads, and complete simple tasks.

Here are 11 of the most popular ways to get free Steam wallet codes:

1. Mistplay

Mistplay is probably the easiest way to get free Steam wallet codes online. Mistplay is an Android mobile app that rewards users for trying and playing new video games. If you are looking to make a full-time income online, then Mistplay is probably not for you. However, if you enjoy playing free online games in your free time, Mistplay is a great way to snag a Steam gift card.

Unfortunately, Mistplay is only available on Android devices. However, there are some great Android MMORPGs, and there are plenty of ways to earn free Google Play if you are an avid RPG or mobile gamer.

2. Branded Surveys

Branded Surveys is another good choice for earning Steam wallet codes. This survey site helps companies improve their products and services, making your opinions valuable. According to Branded Surveys, most surveys on their platform pay between $0.50 and $5.00, with no limit on how many you can complete.

Once you sign-up, answer a few questions so Branded Surveys can determine which surveys will be a good fit for you. Then, redeem your points for cash or choose from over 100 gift card options, plus get 100 bonus points when you sign-up.

3. Rakuten

Rakuten allows app and desktop users to earn cashback on their online purchases. Sometimes, they run specials that offer up to 12% cashback. Plus, they set themselves apart by offering a $10 welcome bonus solely for signing up. Begin by downloading the app or creating an account online. $10 may even be enough to redeem free – or almost free – copies of your favorite games!

Once you login to your new Rakuten account, search for the retailer you want to shop with – in this case, Steam. You'll be sent directly to the online Steam store where you'll earn cashback on purchases you make any time there is an active offer.

Follow these same steps to navigate to any online retailer you wish to shop with. When you make purchases while logged in to your Rakuten account, your account will be credited with cashback once your purchase is processed.

You'll be paid out each quarter in cash, free gift cards (including Steam wallet credit), or opt for PayPal cash.

4. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a rewards and loyalty program operator. The California-based company connects users with companies who want their opinions. Start earning points toward your favorite digital gift card and more. You'll be rewarded for your feedback with free money or free gift cards. Many Steam users choose to take their rewards as free Steam gift cards.

Redeem gift cards or digital gift cards to fund your favorite Steam games, such as Team Fortress 2, Counter-Strike, Dota 2, and more!

5. InboxDollars

InboxDollars is a website that pays users in cash for their time spent completing online surveys and watching videos. With InboxDollars, you'll earn real money as opposed to points. You can use the money you earn to purchase a Steam wallet gift card.

To join InboxDollars you must be 18 years old and have a valid email address.

6. Survey Junkie

This online survey website allows people to earn money by taking surveys and watching videos online. Receive $5 when you sign up and earn anywhere from $1 to $3 per survey.

Survey Junkie users can turn their points into either cash or gift cards. The minimum to cash out is $10. Users can get prepaid redeemable gift cards, which could then be converted into Steam funds.

7. MyPoints

MyPoints is a legit site that has been around for over two decades. It offers more than just taking surveys, including a particularly user-friendly interface.

This survey website also pays people for shopping online. Users earn gift cards in exchange for providing consumer information. Users can earn gift cards, cash, and travel miles through the platform, and often users choose Steam gift cards. This means you can earn enough points towards an activation code for games to play on Steam.

8. Money Well

Try your luck and win money by playing fun games in your spare time. This free gaming app will track the active time you're playing the game. Collect tickets as you play and redeem them for free gift cards or money.

Unfortunately, Money Well is not available for iOS devices and can only be found in the Google Play store. Download this free app, enjoy your ad-free gaming, and start earning tickets and choose from these different ways to cash out: Transfer to your PayPal account

Amazon gift card

Steam voucher

PSN cards

Nintendo vouchers

Google Play Store coupons

iTunes gift cards

…And more

9. KashKick

KashKick will deposit cash into your PayPal account simply for doing the fun things you're already doing online. A low payment threshold of only $10 and no hidden fees make KashKick worth a try.

Ways to earn:​

Complete surveys

Play games

Find a new side hustle

Complete offers and receive sign-up bonuses

…and more.

KashKick is free to signup and use and has no offer limits, so you can complete as many tasks as you'd like.

10. SayMore

Sign up with SayMore and become one of America’s newest influencers. Your opinion helps companies shape their products and services, and they're willing to pay for your feedback.

Whether in line at school pickup or bored at home, SayMore in your spare time. Take your rewards on the go – participate on desktop, tablet, or mobile. You’ll receive points for every survey you complete – when you’re ready, redeem your points for free gift cards.

11. Dosh

When users sign up for Dosh, they receive $5 to their balance automatically. This app is a user favorite because they do not have to put in extra work to get paid. They do not have to shop through a specific platform or take photos of receipts to earn money.

Instead, they input their credit card information, and the app automatically scans the purchases made to see if any of them qualify for rebates. Then, the app automatically adds money to the user’s Dosh account. The minimum cash out is $25.

What is a Steam Wallet?

Steam Wallet is a digital wallet tool owned by the company Steam. It allows users to add funds to their Steam account by adding gift cards, a PayPal account, debit cards, or credit cards. Steam users purchase games or make in-game purchases with their Steam Wallets. Users can store money in Steam Wallet or choose to add as much as they intend to spend.

Steam codes work just like regular gift cards and can only be used on the Steam website. Codes can be used to purchase games, hardware, items on the Community Market, or other items. The Steam Wallet acts as cash but is only eligible to be used on the Steam platform.

How To Redeem Steam Wallet Codes

Adding points to Steam Wallet gives gamers instant access to new content. Wallet codes work like a digital bank account. New people join game groups from clans chat in-game. The fun never stops when you find a community that meets new people, with almost 75 million potential friends.

To redeem access once you've bought or purchased a Steam gift card, you'll need to add it to your account. You can redeem Steam codes to your account by following these steps:

Log into your Steam account Click in the upper right corner on your username Select Account Details Select Add Funds to your Steam Wallet Click Redeem a Steam Wallet Code Enter the code and select Redeem to get the credits and start purchasing games immediately

Can You Give Someone Money on Steam?

While the Steam Wallet doesn’t allow users to transfer money directly between them, they can give Steam Digital Gift Cards. This enables users to select an amount between $5 and $100 and gift it to another user.

There are a few parameters regarding how users can gift the Steam Digital Gift Cards. Users must be friends on the platform for at least three days. Additionally, users can’t send gift cards with other gift cards – Steam Digital Gift Cards must be funded by PayPal, credit card, or Bitcoin.

Can You Withdraw Money From Steam?

The Steam website states that money from a Steam Wallet can’t be withdrawn as money because it has ‘no value outside Steam.’ Some users find themselves with large Steam balances and want to remove them as cash, so this limitation can be difficult to navigate. Therefore, Steam recommends keeping your Steam Wallet balance low and only contributing to the balance when purchasing something on the platform.

There are websites and forums dedicated to helping people pull their money from Steam. The tips on the sites include purchasing items then selling them to other people for cash or Bitcoin. However, Steam's method is not protected and requires users to make these decisions at their own risk.

Can Steam Codes Be Converted Into Cash?

There is no way to convert a Steam code to cash on the Steam website. However, many users choose to trade codes with people they know and trust for money or any other payment method.

Additionally, there are platforms on gaming websites that allow users to post their unused codes. Then, potential buyers can purchase the codes. These platforms typically take a percentage of the sale price and are not endorsed by Steam, so be sure to exercise caution if you choose to try to convert your codes to cash. Be sure to read site reviews so you don't fall victim to a scam.

Do Steam Wallet Code Generators Work?

Since every gamer wants a great deal, it’s essential to acknowledge the Steam Wallet Code Generator. If you come across an online generator offering free access to earn points directly to your Steam account – chances are it's a scam.

If you aren’t willing to perform simple tasks online in exchange for Wallet codes, you’ve probably come across the code generators. Be careful of these sites offering to check the balance of your card online. Some of these sites will steal all of your game credits or game card points.

These websites have nothing to gain from giving out free codes, and therefore, they are all scams. Do not share your personal information with companies that are promising free codes in exchange for nothing. Don't enter your credit card number and security code, SMS number, or any other payment methods into these websites.

The Bottom Line

While gaming is a fun pastime, it can get expensive. Therefore, to help minimize the cost, plenty of people are using survey websites and watching videos in exchange for free Steam Wallet codes. While this seems like a no-brainer, you should be aware that surveys often take half an hour to complete and only pay out a few dollars at a time. Therefore, you might easily spend more time taking surveys than playing video games.

However, these websites can provide an easy way to make extra cash, especially if you do not have funds on your PayPal or bank cards. Additionally, if you are under 18 and can’t spend your parent’s money on games, survey sites can be a great way to earn spending money on video games.

Forget physical gift cards and trips to GameStop; unlock instant access, and get Steam games for free today!

When earning codes, avoid scams, and understand what the Steam parameters are on spending and transferring money.

Always remember to be safe online and protect your personal information.