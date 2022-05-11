How to Get Free Stocks – 13 Ways to Get Free Shares Today

Do you want to know how to get free stocks?

A lot of people wait years before they start investing. They either don’t have enough money to invest, do not know about investing, or have no idea what to invest in. Today you’ll learn 13ways to get free shares right now and start your investing journey.

We don’t want to wait years and years to start investing because the earlier you start, the more money you typically end up with. That’s why we’re introducing ways to get free shares. It’s a great way to start investing, grow your portfolio, or build your wealth for the long term.

How To Get Free Stocks

Online brokers have kept reducing their fees in the last couple of years because of the high competition. They want to stay relevant. Today, many brokers even offer free trading, which is excellent news for investors. A couple of stockbrokers have stepped up their game and are now offering free stocks to their investors to get more people to trade on their platform.

There’s even better news; companies give new investors free bonus stocks. It’s a quick way to make extra money, which can add up quickly. All brokers have their own rules of when you will be eligible for free stock. You may only have to open an account, make a deposit, or trade. Here are 13 trading platforms you can use to get free stocks.

13 Ways To Get Free Stocks

When you want to start investing, start with one of these platforms. You can get between $2 and $1,600 in free stocks or bonuses when you sign up to one of the platforms below.

1. Stash Invest

Stash is a bank and micro-investing platform, which means you can buy parts of shares and start investing from just $5. You can begin by buying stocks, ETF trading, or getting index funds. Besides that, they also offer educational tools that teach you how to build a diversified portfolio. Another great feature of Stash is that they provide a debit card.

With that debit card, you can earn online stock when you spend money instead of cashback. It’s a great way to start your investing journey without much upfront capital. When you sign up to their platform and fund your account with $5, you receive a $5 signup bonus. Use that $5 bonus to start your investing journey or accelerate your wealth-growing rate. It may not seem like much, but it’s better to start investing today and see your portfolio growing over time.

2. Public.com

Public.com is the investing social network where members can own fractional shares of stocks and ETFs, follow popular creators, and share ideas within a community of investors. Public.com makes the stock market an inclusive and educational place.

Two Ways to Earn Free Slice of Stock

Earn a free slice of stock when you sign up and are approved (no deposit minimum required!). Offer valid for U.S. residents 18+ and subject to account approval. There may be other fees associated with trading. See Public.com/disclosures/. Public rewards its members for helping their friends start their investing journey. If you share your referral link and your friend successfully opens an account, you and your friend will receive a free slice of stock.

3. Stockpile

Stockpile is one of the most popular stock gifting apps out there. You can give someone stocks through Stockpile, and you can redeem gifts that others have given you. Instead of giving someone a gift card, you could gift them stocks. On top of that, Stockpile gifts every new investor $5 of your favorite stocks. That’s an entire love language in and of itself.

Stocks included are Tesla, Disney, Amazon, and more. All you need to do is sign up with Stockpile, and you will get your $5 in free stock in your account. When you have a Stockpile account, you can invite your friends and family to sign up. You will get $5 in your PayPal account, and the person you referred will get their $5 in free stock.

4. M1 Finance

M1 Finance is a Robo-advisor that is an excellent choice for beginners if you want to start trading stocks. It allows you to buy and sell stocks without a transaction fee. Besides, over 80 experts have created portfolios that all users can invest in. You can deposit money and let M1 Finance do the work, including the rebalancing. That’s free automated investing! M1 Finance also lets you invest in ETFs, REITs, and individual stocks. They offer fractional shares, which means that you can buy a piece of a share rather than pay for one entire share.

For example, Google stock is valued at $2,200 now. If you want to buy one share, you have to invest $2,200. With M1 Finance, you can invest $100 in Google and have a small part of one share. If you want to invest in a Robo-advisor that allows you to invest at a low cost, M1 Finance is for you. It’s an online brokerage firm that can help you diversify your investments, and we all know how important diversification is.

M1 Finance currently has a referral program, where you get a $30 signup bonus. When you have an account, you can refer new users, and you will both get $30 when they sign up and fund their account.

5. SoFi Invest

SoFi is a big investing platform that offers many services, including investing. This is your place if you want a platform to trade stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. They provide active trading but don’t offer to invest in mutual funds or options trading. Trading ETFs is free of commissions. When you sign up for their platform, you need to have $1 to start investing! Download the SoFi app, open an Active Invest account, and get a free stock valued up to $1,000.

6. Acorns

Acorns is another app that gives a free stock offer if you sign up with their platform. You get up to $5 added to your account when you sign up for Acorns. Acorns charges you $1 per month to use their service, so use that $5 toward their $1 monthly fee. In addition, you can earn more when you spend with specific partners.

For example, you will get $0.50 every time you use Uber, $0.03 for every dollar spent on Amazon, or $75 when buying a mattress at Casper. It’s a great way to get bonuses on things you would buy anyway and build long-term wealth.

Acorns is a micro-investing app that rounds your purchases up to the nearest dollar and invests the rest for you. It’s a way to start with the stock market investing on a smaller scale without noticing it. Over time, that dollar here and a dollar there will add up.

7. Robinhood

Robinhood is among the best investing apps for beginners. If you’re a novice, this is the place to start. It’s one of the first apps that started commission-free trades. While they got less popular after the Gamestop situation, they are still a solid online trading platform that offers a free share when you sign up. If you sign up with Robinhood, you will get a free stock added valued between $3-$225 to your account. It includes shares of Apple, Microsoft, Ford, Groupon, JPMorgan, and more. It’s a great way to start or continue your investing journey and build long-term wealth.

The only condition is that you need to link your bank account. Read their full terms here and receive a free stock valued up to $225. After you’ve signed up to the platform, you can refer users and get a free stock. If you’re new to investing, Robinhood is an intuitive app that is great for beginners. It has plenty of options, and you can buy stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and purchase fractional shares and cryptocurrencies. You can also purchase investment options and invest in options contracts. However, you need to know what you’re doing with options trading, as it’s often on margin, and market volatility can heavily influence your results.

8. Groundfloor

Groundfloor is an online investment platform that offers crowdfunding, where you can invest in short-term real estate investments. With these investments, you provide capital to real estate investors renovating and renting out properties. Groundfloor currently has a promotion running that gives you $10 when you sign up through a referral link. When you’re signed up, you get your referral bonus link, and you both get $10 for every user you refer. You can use the money to invest in more real estate projects to grow your wealth even faster.

9. Nvstr – One-click Optimization

Nvstr, pronounced “investor,” is a brokerage and investing platform (note that the author of this article, Dividend Power, is an affiliate of Nvstr). Nvstr lets you place trades for stocks and ETFs. There is no account minimum. Besides live trading accounts, you can also have simulated accounts in Nvstr.

Nvstr differentiates itself in two ways. First, it has a one-click Portfolio Optimizer based on the work of a Nobel prize-winning researcher. The Optimizer tries to solve for the optimal portfolio allocation to maximize return while minimizing risk. You can read more about the Portfolio Optimizer in the article Review of Nvstr. The platform also has a social aspect with Community Thought Leaders, Viewpoint Contributors, and a social media feed with Pros and Cons. The idea is for you to get ideas from community members to make investments.

Nvstr is a subscription service for $4.99 per month, and you get 25 commission-free trades per month. Alternatively, you can pay $4.50 per trade. You are not required to join the subscription service.

Nvstr offers free cash of $10 to $1,000 if you sign up for an account and place a trade within a month. You can take the free money and buy free stocks with it. You have a 100% chance of getting at least $10, a 1-in-20 chance of getting $20, a 1-in-2,500 chance of getting $500, and a 1-in-5,000 chance of earning $1,000.

Nvstr also has a friend referral program, and you can earn up to $1,000 free cash. In this program, you will receive at least $8 and decrease the chance of getting higher dollar values up to $1,000.

10. Moomoo

Moomoo is a trading app for both investing beginners and investing experts. They don’t charge any commissions, no minimum deposits, and provide pre-and post-market stock trading tools. When you sign up for their platform, you will get free stocks when you fund your account. When you fund your account with $100, you will get a free stock valued between $4 and $200. When you deposit at least $1,500 to your account, you will get another free stock valued between $10 and $1,000.

11. Dough

Dough is a simple and low-cost online broker that offers commission-free trades and no minimums to open an account. They offer their services only through an app, and the platform is intuitive and easy to understand. If you enjoy mobile trading, this is the best online option. When you sign up to Dough through a referral link from an existing Dough customer, you will get a free share valued at $2-$200. If you want to cash out, you first need to deposit $25 in your account.

12. Webull – Free Stocks Between $3 and $2,000

Webull is a newer online brokerage that started only in 2018. It is similar to Robinhood in that it offers the ability to buy and sell stocks, options, ETFs, and cryptocurrency. The platform also provides commission-free trades. In addition, Webull offers real-time data for stocks, extended trading hours, and other tools and reports similar to more traditional brokerages. Webull makes money from uninvested cash, a premium service, margin interest, and different ways.

Webull will give you between $3 and $300 in one free stock just for opening a brokerage account with them. The nice part is that you don’t need to deposit any money into your account. However, if you fund your account with $100 or more, you can get a second free stock valued between $8 and $2,000.

According to Webull’s website, you have a 100% chance of receiving two free stocks. But keep in mind that stock selection is random and from Webull’s inventory. To receive your one share of free stock, you need to claim it within 30 days. The website currently states that you have a 1-in-100 chance of getting free stock of Facebook (FB), Starbucks (SBUX), or Snap (SNAP). You also have a 1-in-50 chance of getting free stock of Google (GOOG), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Kraft Heinz (KHC).

Webull also has a referral program. If you refer a friend who deposits $100 or more, you can get four free stocks, each valued at between $8 and $2,000. This offer expires in a few days. This program is attractive, especially if you have many friends or are a blogger with many followers.

Webull is probably worth looking at since the free stocks offer has higher values than most other offers that I have reviewed.

13. TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade is a big brokerage platform offering free stock trades to buy or sell stocks at a lower price. At the moment, TD Ameritrade is offering great signup bonuses. When you sign up for a new account before June 30, 2021, and deposit cash, you will get:

$350 bonus when you deposit at least $250,000

$700 bonus when you deposit at least $500,000

$1,500 bonus when you deposit at least $1,000,000

$2,500 bonus when you deposit at least $2,000,000

Tax Consequences

Receiving free stocks may have tax consequences since it counts as other income in your tax return. You also may have capital gains if you later sell the stock at a higher price than when you received it. This requires you to pay the capital gains tax.

Conclusion – How To Get Free Stocks

Now that you know 13 stock trading platforms that will provide you with free stocks, there is no stopping you from jumping into stock trading. Extra sources of income are a way to be less dependent on only one source of money coming in, be it your job or business. Sign up for these platforms, get your free stocks, and build long-term wealth.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Courtesy of Wealth of Geeks.