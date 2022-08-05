Free Streaming Services To Binge Watch Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

The number of streaming services has more than doubled over the past decade, and most of them cost money. Like most people, you probably have at least one paid subscription. Although the fees are relatively minimal, they can quickly add up.

Why pay all that money if you can access the same (or similar) content free of cost?

To that end, we have curated a comprehensive round-up of the best free streaming services and how you can access them. You won't have to spend a dime on these platforms, and you'll still be able to watch your favorite movies and TV shows.

However, be advised that these services are not ad-free and may not feature an extensive and exclusive content lineup. If that's not a dealbreaker, keep reading!

The Best Free Movie and TV Streaming Services

Tubi TV

Tubi TV is a popular streaming service that offers movies and TV shows without any charges. The platform has an extensive collection of titles, which are updated frequently. You can watch Tubi TV on your web browser, mobile phone, gaming console, and streaming devices like Roku.

There are not too many recent movies and shows on Tubi TV, but you'll find a lot of classics and cult favorites. Tubi TV also has exclusive original programming that you can't find anywhere else.

To watch Tubi TV, create an account using your email address or sign in with Facebook. You don't need to provide any payment information.

Amazon Freevee

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you already have access to many great movies and TV shows. But did you know that an entire section of the Prime Video library is available for free?

Amazon Freevee includes movies and TV shows that are supported by advertisements. You'll have to watch a few commercials here and there, but it's a small price to pay for free streaming.

To access Amazon Freevee, go to the Prime Video website or launch the app on your streaming device. Then, select the “Free” option from the menu and browse the available titles. You can also access Freevee through other devices, including Android TV, PS5, Roku, and Xfinity.

Popcornflix

Popcornflix is a free streaming service for movies and TV shows. The platform has a good collection of movies, including some popular titles like Zodiac and Troy. You can also find TV shows on Popcornflix, but the selection is more limited.

Popcornflix is available on Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Android phones and tablets, and iOS devices. You can also find Popcornflix apps for some smart TVs.

While Popcornflix doesn't have the same selection as paid streaming services, it's a great option if you're looking for a free way to watch movies. So, sit back, plug in your favorite headphones, grab a bowl of popcorn and start binge-watching top movies and series on Popcornflix.

Yidio

Yidio promises you will discover all your streaming services in one place, and last we checked, they're doing just that. This platform helps you find movies and shows on other streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu. You can even have a watchlist and get personal recommendations.

Besides helping you find the latest popular movies on other platforms, Yidio also has a small collection of movies and shows you can watch for free. Admittedly, the selection isn't as extensive as other free streaming services on this list, but it's worth checking out.

Dim the lights, get cozy with your partner, and have yourself an exciting movie night with the Yidio free movie selections.

Crackle

Crackle is a streaming service that's been around for quite some time. It's owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and offers a mix of movies, TV shows, and originals. The platform is available on many devices, including web browsers, mobile phones, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Crackle does not require a subscription or payment information. You can start watching your favorite content instantly; however, having an account allows you to save your favorite content and keep tabs on your progress.

Unlike some streaming sites on this list, Cackle features many lesser-known titles. However, you can still find cool new and popular movies to binge watch.

Sling Free

Sling TV is a popular live TV streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. The platform also has a section called Sling Free that includes a selection of movies and TV shows. You can easily access Sling Free through your account if you're already a Sling member.

The platform includes a mix of content from networks like NBC, CBSN, Hopster, NBA OnDemand, etc. There are a few Sling Free originals you can't find anywhere else, but Sling Free generally has fewer contents than most.

Sling Free includes live and on-demand content. You can watch on your web browser, mobile phone, smart TV, or streaming device.

Haystack News

Haystack News is an excellent option if you're looking for a news-focused streaming service. The platform offers a wide range of channels, and you can easily customize your experience by adding and removing channels.

This streaming platform provides a massive list of channels (400) covering local, national, and global news reports. It also has over 50 live news and weather channels, so choose Haystack News if you want to keep up with current events without spending any money.

Haystack News is available on various devices, including web browsers, mobile phones, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Kanopy

Kanopy is a unique streaming service available through select libraries and universities. If your local library has Kanopy, you can sign up for an account and start streaming movies and TV shows for free.

Kanopy has a wide range of content, including classic movies, foreign films, documentaries, and indie movies. The platform also has a kids section with educational content for younger viewers. In addition, we like that you can access all Kanopy content ad-free. Isn't that great?

Note that accessing Kanopy through a participating library gives you access to a limited number of titles. However, you will get unlimited access if you're from an educational institution.

You can watch Kanopy on your web browser, mobile phone, smart TV, or streaming device. You can also access Kanopy through select library apps like Libby.

Peacock

Peacock is a streaming service from NBC Universal that offers a mix of movies, TV shows, and originals. The platform has three subscription tiers: Free, Premium, and Premium Plus, and the free option includes a selection of content with ads.

You will find top channels on Peacock's free streaming service, including Universal Studios, USA Network, Syfy, Bravo, and Telemundo. Peacock also has plans to license shows from the likes of ABC, Fox, and ViacomCBS (owners of Paramount+).

Peacock is available on Android TVs, LG and Vizio smart TVs, tablets, Chromecast, Roku streaming players, Playstation Consoles, Xbox, and mobile phones. The service is also available on Xbox and Sony PlayStation.

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free streaming service available on all Roku devices. The platform offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and live TV. You can also find specific Roku channels to add to your Roku device.

There is no monthly fee to use The Roku Channel. Instead, the platform relies on ad revenue to support its content. So you'll have to sit through a few commercials while watching your favorite shows.

But if you don't mind a few ads, The Roku Channel is a great way to watch movies and TV shows for free.

YouTube

YouTube is the world's largest video-sharing platform and has a massive selection of movies and TV shows. While YouTube isn't primarily a streaming service, it's worth mentioning since you can find full-length movies and TV shows on the platform.

Of course, YouTube also has a ton of other content like music videos, vlogs, and educational videos. The platform also has channels from some of the biggest names in entertainment, like NBC, CBS, and Fox.

You can watch YouTube on your web browser, mobile phone, smart TV, or streaming device. YouTube is also available as an app on most streaming devices.

Xumo

Xumo is the ideal free streaming service for live news and sports. The platform has partnerships with news outlets like Bloomberg, Cheddar, and The Weather Channel. You can also find live sports on Xumo from the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

In addition to news and sports, Xumo has a selection of movies and TV shows. The platform has partnerships with networks like CBS, Fox, and NBC. So you can expect to find some popular movies and TV shows on Xumo.

Xumo's user interface has more than a few negative ratings and could use some work. If that's not a big deal for you, Xumo is a great way to watch live news and sports and a small selection of entertainment content for free.

Conclusion

Now you have a couple of sites to get free streaming services, so you don't have to spend extra on paid streaming. The channels on free streaming sites may not be as extensive or have the same selection as paid sites, but they'll save you a few bucks each month.

So, what are you waiting for? Get comfortable on your couch, grab a drink, and start streaming!

