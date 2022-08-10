Top 5 Websites Where You Can Receive a Free Tarot Card Reading

If you're keen to get a free tarot card reading, you've come to the right post. Luckily for you, many websites offer this service. Here we cover five of the best websites where you can get a free tarot card reading.

But first, let's understand a little more about tarot readings.

A History of Tarot Cards

The tarot is a deck of 78 cards that originated in the 14th century. The first documented tarot decks originated in northern Italy between 1390 and 1430. Back then, the tarot was used for games. It wasn't until the 18th century that people began to use it for divination purposes.

What Is Divination?

Divination is the practice of using tools to gain insight into the future. There are many different types of divination, and tarot readings are just one example. Other methods of divination include palmistry, tea leaf readings, crystal ball gazing, and more.

How Does a Tarot Reading Work?

You can do a tarot reading yourself or have a tarot professional do a reading for you. To do a reading, you will need a deck of tarot cards and a quiet place to focus. Once you have these things, you can shuffle the deck and lay out the cards in one of several spreads. The most common spread is the Celtic Cross Spread, which consists of ten cards laid out in a cross shape.

After you have laid out the cards, you need to interpret their meaning. Interpreting meaning can be done by looking up the meanings of each card in a tarot card dictionary. Alternatively, you can use your intuition to interpret the cards.

The Major and Minor Arcana

There are two types of cards in a tarot deck: the major arcana and the minor arcana. The major arcana consists of 22 cards, also called the “trump” cards. These cards represent essential aspects of life: love, death, and fate.

The minor arcana consists of 56 cards divided into four suits: cups, wands, pentacles, and swords. Each suit represents a different area of life, like emotions, work, and spirituality.

The Cups Suit

The cup's suit represents emotions and is associated with the element of water. The symbols on these cards include hearts, glasses of water, and angels. The Ace of Cups indicates a time of emotional abundance, while the Ten of Cups suggests domestic bliss.

The Wands Suit

The wands suit represents work and is associated with the element of fire. The symbols on these cards include torches, animals, and plants. The Ace of Wands suggests new beginnings, while the Ten of Wands indicates that you carry too much responsibility.

The Pentacles Suit

The pentacles suit represents money and is associated with the element of earth. The symbols on these cards include coins, rings, and geometric shapes. The Ace of Pentacles suggests a time of financial abundance, while the Ten of Pentacles indicates that you are financially secure.

The Swords Suit

The symbols on these cards include daggers, birds, and swords. The sword's suit represents thoughts and is associated with the element of air. The Ace of Swords suggests a time of mental clarity, while the Ten of Swords indicates that you feel overwhelmed by your thoughts.

Four Royal Cards

Four royal cards are also in a tarot deck: the King, the Queen, the Knight, and the Page. These cards represent different aspects of yourself, such as your mind, body, spirit, and emotions.

Oracle Decks

Oracle decks are similar to tarot decks but often have fewer cards and focus more on a specific subject, for example, love, family, or career.

Angel Cards

Angel cards are a type of Oracle deck used to communicate with your guardian angel. These decks usually have 44 or 45 cards, each with an image of an angel and a message from the angel.

Different Tarot Spreads

There are many different tarot spreads that you can use for your reading.

One Tarot Card Spread

This is the simplest spread, and you can use it for any question. You shuffle the deck and draw one card. The card you draw will represent the answer to your question.

Three Card Spread

People use this spread to explore the past, present, and future. You shuffle the deck and draw three cards. The first card represents the past, the second card represents the present, and the third card represents the future.

Five Card Spread

People use this spread to explore a specific issue in their life. You shuffle the deck and draw five cards. The first card represents the issue, the second card represents your challenge, the third card represents your goal, the fourth card represents the obstacles in your way, and the fifth card represents the outcome.

How to Prepare Your New Deck for a Home Reading

Once you have chosen your deck, preparing it before using it is essential. You can do this by cleansing the deck with sage smoke or using a crystal to charge the deck. Once you have cleansed and charged your deck, you are ready to begin your reading!

What Is the Purpose of Tarot?

The purpose of tarot is to help you gain insight into your life and the decisions you need to make. Tarot can also provide guidance and clarity in times of trouble.

Who Can Use Tarot?

Anyone can use tarot! You don't need to be a psychic or have any special powers. All you need is a deck of tarot cards and a willingness to explore your life.

5 Best Free Online Tarot Reading Sites

1. Kasamba

Kasamba claims to have helped over 3 million people in the last 20 years. Their many years of experience make them a trustworthy choice.

There are a large number of card readers available on their site, many of whom have tens of thousands of reviews.

You can either receive a reading through the phone or their instant chat function. They offer the first three minutes free. Kasamba offers both angel card readings as well as traditional tarot card readings.

Kasamba also has a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section where you can learn more about the art of tarot reading.

2. Psychic Source

Psychic Source has millions of users. Like Kasamba, Psychic Source has been around for about 30 years.

Psychic Source does offer free readings, but if you want a more in-depth experience, they have a new customer introductory rate of $1 per minute.

Psychic Source conducts their readings over the phone, and you can receive your reading at whatever time suits you.

They will also send you a copy of the call transcript so you can reflect on the session.

3. Keen

Keen is an easy-to-use platform where you can get a quick and accurate reading. Like Kasamba, they offer free readings for the first three minutes. After that, you can choose how much you're willing to spend by searching for services that go from $1.99 to $9.99 per minute.

People can use Keen from anywhere in the world. They offer 24/7 customer service help.

4. Mysticsense

Mysticsense offers a more customized experience, tailored to an individual's specific needs. Their services include tarot readings, clairvoyance, and empaths.

They offer their services through web chat, SMS, and video call. The site's tarot readers are available 24/7.

The different readers specialize in different areas. There are specialists for divorce, soulmates, family issues, energy healing, cheating and affairs, and empath services.

You can select your reader based on their reading method and style.

The site offers a money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with your reading, and they also provide the first five minutes free.

5. Oranum

Oranum is an up-and-coming site that has only been in operation for eight years.

Oranum operates on a credit basis, so when you sign up, the site will give you tokens that you can use towards your first reading.

Oranum offers 24/7 live streaming services. In these live streams, you can join video chats and see if you and the reader will be a good fit before you pay for the services.

The customer service is said to be very responsive and supportive. The only downside of this site is that there is no money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the service.

How to Choose the Best Online Reader for You

There are a few things you should consider when looking for the best online tarot reader for you.

First, consider what kind of reading you want. Do you want a general reading or one focused on a specific area? Finding a reader specializing in that area will be easier if you know what type of reading you want.

Second, decide how much money you spend. Some sites offer free readings, while others charge by the minute. Some sites have introductory rates for new customers.

Third, consider the reviews and ratings of the site and its readers. An excellent way to get an idea of what the experience will be like is to read reviews from past customers.

Finally, ensure the site offers a money-back guarantee if you find you are unsatisfied with the service. This way, you can try out a few different readers until you find one you are happy with.

Final Thoughts

There are many great websites where you can receive a free tarot reading. The best way to find the right site is to consider what kind of reading you want, how much money you are willing to spend, and what past customers have said about their experience.

