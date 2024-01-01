Top 25 Free To Play Games That Are Actually Free

The term “free to play” can be misleading at times. Games exist on the market that technically don't cost any money to play. Some of these games hide behind a paywall, making progress difficult. Keeping that in mind, we have compiled a list of free games for download without spending a dime. If someone wants to purchase cosmetic items, that option exists, but gamers can still play these titles for free and have fun doing so.

1. Fortnite

One of the biggest games in the industry right now, Fortnite provides a great example of a free-to-play game done right. Epic will absolutely take your money if the player wants to buy items from their favorite franchises. However, those items exist for purely cosmetic reasons. A person can download and play Fortnite, not spend a penny, and have a great time playing it. Fortnite also features several modes, with the Lego Fortnite mode being a great example.

2. Rocket League

Rocket League entered the free-to-play space in 2020. The concept behind Rocket League essentially boils down to it being soccer with cars. Instead of human players running on a field, Rocket League has cars that players can drive up and down the field while “kicking” the ball and trying to score a point. The concept has been very successful, with game updates being free.

3. Warframe

Warframe celebrated its tenth anniversary earlier this year. Warframe offers a different experience than the first two games on this list, being in the action role-playing third-person shooter genre. Gamers can play Warframe on every console, as well as on PC. The premise for Warframe revolves around the player controlling a member of the Tenno. After awakening from a centuries-long sleep, the Tenno find themselves in a war with several factions. Gamers can acquire every weapon and non-cosmetic item by simply playing the game. While the option to spend money exists, Warframe does not require the player to spend any money to enjoy the experience.

4. Smite

A third-person multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), Smite has many different modes and playable characters to select from. Out of the various modes offered, Conquest remains the most popular. Other modes include “Slash,” “Joust,” “Assault,” and “Arena.” Smite has also enjoyed a big presence on the esports scene, bringing the game to millions of other gamers. In Smite, the player can purchase different gods and in-game items. However, the option exists to play it completely free with rotating gods.

5. Heroes of the Storm

Developed by Blizzard, Heroes of the Storm utilizes many of their different franchises for this multiplayer online battle arena game. Heroes of the Storm features characters from franchises such as Diablo, Starcraft, Warcraft, and more. Heroes of the Storm includes five vs. five matches where the objective revolves around trying to destroy the enemy's main structure. Heroes of the Storm features in-game currency earned from playing the game. The option to spend real-world money also exists, but players do not have to pay anything to enjoy this game.

6. Gwent

Introduced as a playable mini-game in The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, Gwent built up its own fanbase to the point where the developers at CD Projekt released a free, standalone version. A bit different than some of the other games on this list, Gwent exists in the digital card collectible space. Gameplay features two players playing against each other in turn-based action. Gwent features multiple decks, each belonging to one of the six different factions. The way to achieve victory involves a player winning two out of three rounds.

7. Guild Wars 2

Initially released in 2012, Guild Wars 2 made news for being a massively multiplayer online role playing game (MMORPG) that doesn't require a monthly fee to play. The story found in Guild Wars 2 also has a unique distinction of being responsive to what the players do in the game. Guild Wars 2 also features player vs. environment and player vs. player. So whether gamers want to compete against another person or just the game itself, Guild Wars 2 has it covered. While the base game remains free to play, expansions do exist that players have to buy.

8. Fall Guys

Fall Guys has captured the hearts and minds of players because of its battle royale mode utilizing fun gameplay. Each game can feature up to 40 different players, all competing on an obstacle course of some kind. Players get eliminated from the competition by not keeping up with the pack. For example, if 40 players try to reach the finish line first, the game might only take the first 30 and eliminate the last ten that show up. Then, in the next round, the game only has 30 players competing, and this goes on until only one person remains. Players can earn in-game currency to purchase cosmetics, nametags, patterns, and more.

9. Paladins

A free-to-play online hero shooter game, people can play Paladins on all of the major consoles on the market as well as on PC. Paladins focuses on team-based first-person shooter gameplay. Games include two different groups with up to five players on each side. Different game modes include “Siege,” “Onslaught,” “Deathmatch,” and “Ranked.” Players can also customize their own loadouts. Paladins also features in-game currency that players can earn playing the game, as well as the option to spend real-world money to buy digital items.

10. Freeciv

A free-to-play turn-based strategy game inspired by Sid Meier's Civilization series, players can find FreeCiv in their browser. In FreeCiv, players become tribal leaders in 4000 B.C., responsible for nurturing their burgeoning society through the centuries. As time passes, new technologies develop, allowing the player's societies to advance. While FreeCiv might not be as big as some games on the list, fans of turn-based strategy games should give it a chance.

11. Cave Story

The story of Cave Story follows an interesting path. In the past, players could buy the game to support the studio. Gamers can also play it for free online in their web browser. As the name suggests, Cave Story takes place within the interior of a floating island. Cave Story features platforming action along with the ability to eliminate enemies with your weapon of choice. Players can level up their equipment by going through the game and earning experience points to give them a better chance at surviving each level.

12. Arknights

Arknights features a combination of tactical RPG action alongside tower defense. In Arknights, characters basically function as towers. Players must strategically choose where to place their operators to maximize the damage inflicted on the enemy. Arknights also features a base-building aspect where players can build facilities and assign operators to them. If done correctly, this can add another layer to your gameplay and help defeat the enemy. Arknights also features rewards for daily gameplay and offers both in-game currency and the option to spend real-world money.

13. Kingdom of Loathing

A browser-based role-playing game featuring multiplayer action, Kingdom Of Loathing celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. The graphics feature hand-drawn stick figures, making it stand out from the pack. The writing in the game references popular culture in several different ways. Kingdom of Loathing still remains free to play, but a number of players choose to donate regardless. Those who donate ten dollars or more receive a “Mr. Accessory,” used for stat boosts or to buy something special in the game's store. Like every other game on this list, players can enjoy this game without spending a penny.

14. Apex Legends

One of the biggest games on this list in terms of popularity, Apex Legends comes from the makers of Titanfall, Respawn Entertainment. Apex Legends features battle royale hero shooter gameplay. Before starting a game, teams of two to three people get selected, along with the characters used. Different characters have distinctive abilities so the strategy begins before the actual gameplay occurs. Apex Legends does not require that players spend any money to be able to play it, but the game does feature cosmetic items for those who want to spend real-world money.

15. Halo Infinite (Multiplayer)

While the player has to buy Halo Infinite (or be a Game Pass Ultimate member) to enjoy the campaign, the multiplayer suite launched as a free-to-play title. The Halo Infinite multiplayer suite features standard modes such as Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and more. Throughout the game, players can pick up items that will give them special powers for a certain amount of time. These powerups remain entirely free and are found during multiplayer matches. For those gamers who don't care about the campaign and only want to participate in multiplayer action, Halo Infinite's multiplayer has to be near the top of anyone's list who enjoys the genre.

16. Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter arrived as a pleasant surprise for gamers who enjoy construction and management simulation titles. Set in the Fallout universe, this free-to-play game tasks players with building and managing their own Vaults. Your responsibilities revolve around guiding your people through their lives and providing what your dwellers need, such as food and water. Fallout Shelter does not require the player to spend any money to play it. If someone does choose to use money, that player might get access to certain advantages quicker. With the game only being single-player, it won't affect anyone else's game if someone purchases that early advantage.

17. Valorant

A first-person tactical shooter, Valorant quickly became popular once it arrived in 2020. Players assume the role of Agents, characters based on different cultures worldwide. Valorant features several different modes, including “Unrated,” “Spike Rush,” “Swiftplay,” and more. While there will be agents that the player can buy to use in the game, gamers who choose not to spend money will still have several different agents to play from and can still enjoy everything for free.

18. Legends of Runeterra

A digital collectible card game, Legends of Runeterra comes from Riot Games, the same people behind League of Legends. The gameplay revolves around two players competing against each other. The objective involves getting your opponent's health down to zero. Different cards in the game come in various types, meaning players must stay on their toes to survive. Legends of Runeterra does feature cosmetics that people can buy, but these items don't impact the game itself. Players can absolutely enjoy the game and never have to spend any money.

19. Magic: The Gathering Arena

Fans who enjoy digital collectible card games have quite a few options, and Magic: The Gathering Arena sits near the top of that list. Battles consist of players using their cards to attack an opponent, use an ability, summon monsters, and more. Those who choose to play for free receive base cards and pre-made decks and can have a blast with the game. Gamers who play quite a bit can earn in-game currency to purchase different items.

20. Hearthstone

Developed by Blizzard, Hearthstone builds on the lore of the Warcraft franchise. The gameplay features two opponents battling, utilizing decks of 30 cards along with a hero. The overall goal revolves around trying to destroy your opponent's hero character. Those who complete quests and win matches can earn in-game gold and other rewards. Hearthstone has many different modes, including casual, ranked, single-player adventures, and more. Players can download and have fun playing Hearthstone at no cost at all. However, like many of these games, Hearthstone features content available for purchase if someone really wants to spend some money.

21. Palia

Palia features family-friendly fun in a massively multiplayer online environment. The gameplay in Palia happens from a third-person perspective. Humans suddenly disappeared thousands of years ago, and no one knows why. Then, one day, humans started showing up again. As one of these humans, the player must make their way in this new world by customizing their new home, making friends, and learning about the land. This free-to-play adventure has fishing, farming, cooking, and more.

22. Call of Duty: Warzone

One of the biggest entertainment franchises on the planet, Call of Duty started offering a free-to-play mode a while back. For players who want to experience the campaign or the traditional multiplayer suite, a traditional purchase will be necessary. However, for those only interested in Warzone, that download remains free. Call of Duty: Warzone features battle royale gameplay, competing against up to 99 other players simultaneously.

23. Super Auto Pets

An auto battler, Super Auto Pets puts our companions to the test. The player must select a “pet” that harnesses special powers to battle against other users. Turns have two different components: preparation and the battle phase. Super Auto Pets features both an “Arena” mode and a “Versus” mode. Players can achieve victory by collecting all 10 trophies. Different packs exist in the game for players to choose from. This acts as the roster from which players choose their “pet.” Players can also create their own custom packs in this free-to-play game.

24. Rogue Company

A multiplayer tactical third-person hero shooter, Rogue Company finds itself on every platform. Playable characters can call themselves “Rogues,” with 26 Rogues in Rogue Company. The gameplay features objective-based modes with a variety of maps. Some modes include Extraction, Strikeout, Demolition, and Wingman. Every Rogue in the game becomes available simply by playing the game and successfully completing objectives. The player can also earn additional rewards by being an active part of the community.

25. Idleon

Available as a free download on Steam, IdleOn features RPG characters that will grind 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Simply pick your classes and other relevant information as your character levels up. Gamers will have to make decisions as the game progresses, but for those looking for a simple game that can basically play itself all day, every day, IdleOn might be a good game to give a chance.