The Best Free-to-Play Nintendo Switch Games For Gaming Pleasure

The Nintendo Switch has one of the most incredible libraries in video games. It has collections of titles from across Nintendo’s past, such as from the SNES and Game Boy eras, but also newer games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But what if someone wants a game to play on their Switch without spending anything?

Fortunately, the developer has released many free-to-play Nintendo Switch games. These free-to-play Nintendo Switch games offer unique and fun gameplay to players without costing a penny.

1. Fortnite

No other free game on Nintendo Switch offers the almost limitless amount of content that Fortnite does. Sure, it has the base third-person battle royale experience for those who like survival and competition.

But it also has hundreds of thousands of free shared games from other players in genres like platforming games, simulators, scary titles, story-driven experiences, and more.

It now has three other complete games under one umbrella too, including the Minecraft-like Lego Fortnite, competitive racing in Rocket Racing, and the Rock Band-like musical rhythm experience in Fortnite Festival.

2. Fall Guys

This competitive platforming game has players joining matches with around 59 other participants. It has elements of Wipeout and American Ninja Warrior as players complete memorable minigames and obstacle runs to be the final contestant standing.

3. Overwatch 2

The second game in this FPS series from Blizzard takes the characters and maps from the first game, adding even more new content. Players have the entire game available for free on Switch, and it works pretty well, all things considered.

4. Lightseekers

This fantastic card game has such depth to its otherwise simple play style. The win conditions for each match feel different, leading to thrilling but swift matches against other players. The smart monetization means players often get free cards without spending money.

5. Sky: Children of the Light

This gorgeous online game comes from the creators of titles like the award-winning Journey. Its relaxing gameplay loop lets players explore a vast world and fly through the clouds alongside other gamers while they improve their mechanics.

6. DC Universe Online

Few quality MMORPGs exist on the Nintendo Switch, but this classic one lets players create their own superhero in the DC Universe. Powers like gadgets, Green Lantern’s abilities, and more exist, plus beloved superheroes as mentors. Its gameplay may feel dated, but it works well, even for newcomers.

7. Pokémon Unite

This isometric Pokémon MOBA takes the beloved creatures from the series and lets players play as them. It has a welcoming approach to its gameplay and win conditions for multiplayer matches, which makes it feel great for newcomers. Series mechanics like evolution, items, and more all exist here.

8. Apex Legends

Players should look no further if they want a pure battle royale experience on Switch for free. This game from Respawn focuses almost entirely on the battle to the death with unparalleled movement and gun mechanics alongside brilliant character powers similar to Overwatch.

9. Rocket League

No other sports game feels like this mix of race cars and soccer. It takes time to master its deep gameplay, but it feels exceptional once players do. New seasons come out often, so players always have a reason to return.

10. The Elder Scrolls: Blades

This game may not be on the level of Skyrim, which also remains available on Switch, but it feels great for a free game. Players explore dungeons with solid fantasy visuals and both touchscreen and button controls. The hook of upgrading a rundown village feels engaging.

11. Smite

This monumental third-person action MOBA game takes a unique perspective compared to the usual top-down stylings of other games in the genre. As such, it offers a flashier and more accessible entry in the series with its various mythological gods. Anyone who wants to try a MOBA game for the first time should check this out.

12. Warframe

This ever-expanding ninja sci-fi action game has so much going for it. It always has new content on the horizon, such as open world-like planets to explore and new story content. The swift movement and combat only get better with time.

13. Dauntless

This free-to-play online action game feels like Monster Hunter but for free and with a cel-shaded aesthetic. It has some heavy grinding elements to its progression, but it never gets too annoying hunting monsters down with friends.

14. Pokémon Cafe Remix

This Pokémon game puts players in charge of their own cafe. They complete fun match-3-style puzzles to make drinks and food for customers. But the real hook comes from recruiting new, lovable Pokémon from the series to work at the cafe in their adorable uniforms.

15. Fallout Shelter

This spin-off Fallout game takes place in the same alternate post-apocalyptic universe, but players have a shelter to manage. Players gather together residents at their vault, send them out on missions, and upgrade it. It has a relaxing but deep gameplay loop.

16. Ninjala

This bizarre online action game has players pick up and use various weapons in the colorful battle royale maps to hack and slash their way to victory. The mix of ninjas with the pop aesthetic makes it look so unique compared to other free-to-play Nintendo Switch games.

17. Arena of Valor

This MOBA title has some of the best characters and powers in the series. Players pick which role they want, such as an assassin or support character, and then go onto maps to battle against other teams. The wide variety of characters to unlock, including some for free, gives players hours of intriguing gameplay progression.

18. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

This free-to-play card game has thousands upon thousands of official cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh trading card game. It may lack some in the single-player department, but it makes up for that in its plethora of excellent and strategic online card matches.

19. My Hero Ultra Rumble

My Hero Academia stands out as one of today's most popular anime. This battle royale game takes the characters and superpowers from that series and has teams of three compete against one another on large, colorful maps. The high-octane action never gets old.

20. Asphalt 9: Legends

This car simulator racing game offers hundreds of vehicles for players to collect and race for free, with more realism in its arcade-style gameplay and graphics than similar games. Though it has a mobile game aesthetic at times, it works well in terms of monetization.

21. Rogue Company

This third-person shooter has a tight map and gameplay design. It feels like a solid blend of the gameplay from something like Call of Duty, but not quite as close, and the smaller-scale nature of a game like Valorant, where you buy weapons each round. It offers a lot for a free multiplayer game.

22. Paladins

This particular shooting game feels like an Overwatch clone but with some of the classic feel of the now-shut-down first game in the series. The characters look and feel great to play with their powers, dividing them between damage roles, healers, and tanks, among others.

23. Disney Speedstorm

This crossover game brings together characters like Mickey, Mulan, and Jack Sparrow into the same game. It has a robust competitive nature to its racing mechanics, both with the cars and how players battle to stop others. This offers a decent free alternative to something like Mario Kart 8.

24. Palia

This free-to-play MMO is a solid mix of games like Animal Crossing and Story of Seasons. Equipped with classic farming mechanics, housing customization, and added online multiplayer functionality, Palia is a great way to chill and explore with friends.