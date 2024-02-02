10 Free Ways To Visit National Parks in 2024

From the luscious, towering forests of Yosemite to the vast canyons of the Grand Canyon, America’s national parks offer some of the world’s most breathtakingly beautiful sights.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or want to enjoy a day in nature, you’ll want to add a few of the country’s National Parks to your bucket list. Free entry into one of these parks is the travel deal you didn’t know you needed in 2024.

Visit on Free Admission Days

There are certain days that all national parks in the United States waive their admission fees and allow visitors in for free. Mark these six days in your calendar to score a free day of adventuring in one of the many magnificent parks across the United States.

Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

April 20: First day of National Park Week

June 19: Juneteenth

Aug. 4: Anniversary of the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act

Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11: Veterans Day

Plan a Trip to the Free National Parks

There are 63 breathtaking national parks across the United States, and while many require an admission fee, there are a select few that are entirely free to visit. Popular parks like Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon charge an entrance fee, but fortunately, there are 16 awe-inspiring national parks that you can explore for free.

Bring a Fourth Grader Along

If you have a fourth-grade student in your family who can tag along with you to a national park, you’ll get in for free. Every Kid Outdoors offers printable vouchers on their website that can be exchanged at a national park for a fee-free pass for the fourth grader and their family for the year.

Show a Military ID

As a military member, show your ID card and get a free annual pass. Current military members serving in the U.S. armed forces will receive a Military Annual Pass valid for them and their families.

Show a Veteran ID

Those who have served in the military are eligible for a free pass to enter national parks in the U.S. All you need is valid identification, which can include a Veteran Health Identification Card, Veteran ID card, or state-issued ID with the veterans designation on it. You’ll receive a Lifetime Pass that grants you a lifetime of free access to national parks.

Get Your Volunteering Hours In

If you’re passionate about the outdoors, why not volunteer at one of the many Interagency Pass Program federal agencies and get a free annual pass? After logging 250 hours, you’ll have free access to the national parks and entry to over 2,000 federal recreation areas.

These federal agencies include the Bureau of Land Management, the USDA Forest Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Park Service, and the Bureau of Reclamation.

Visit Your Local Library

Did you know you can check out free park passes at participating libraries? In some libraries, you can use your library card to borrow a state library park pass that gives you a free vehicle day-use pass for a car with nine people or less. California, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Georgia, and Colorado all participate in the pass program.

Have Proof of Permanent Disability

U.S. citizens or permanent residents who can show proof of permanent disability are eligible for a free lifetime Access Pass. By showing proof of disability and applying in person, by mail, or online, you’ll gain access to America’s breathtaking national parks fee-free. You’ll also benefit from discounts of up to 50% on park amenities like camping.

Show Your Student ID

Some libraries have unique park passes for students to take full advantage of the beautiful national parks during the summer break. For example, Idaho offers a Youth Explorer Ticket to Adventure that gives students free access to Idaho State Parks.

Present Your ID for Proof of Age

People in certain age groups can score free access to some of the country’s national parks. If you were born before Sept. 1, 1930, and live in Texas, you can get a Senior Full Passport that allows you to enter any Texas state park for free with a plus one.

In New York, residents who are 62 years of age or older can visit parks for free during the weekdays. In Louisiana, New Jersey, and Maryland, visitors who are 62 and older have free access to parks, and those in Maine can visit free of charge if they are 65 years or older.