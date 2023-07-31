13 Legit Ways To Get Free Xbox Gift Cards and Codes in 2023

Playing video games on an Xbox game console can become an expensive habit. However, just one month of having an Xbox Live code as a gamer could make a big difference.

To offset this cost, many people scour the internet for the best ways to earn free Xbox codes. Unfortunately, however, there are plenty of scams on the internet. So we have done the digging for you and found several legitimate ways you can earn free Xbox gift card codes to play your favorite games on your Xbox console without breaking the bank.

The most popular ways to earn free Xbox gift cards involve completing simple tasks, such as taking online surveys or playing games.

However, if you join the right programs and scour certain online forums, you may also find free gift cards, giveaways to win Xbox Live gift cards, and more.

Check out these different methods to score free Xbox gift cards.

13 Ways To Earn Free Xbox Gift Cards

1. Mistplay

Mistplay is one of the best options for earning free Xbox Live rewards. Mistplay is a mobile app for Android devices that will reward you to try new apps and play games on your phone. However, if you're looking to make substantial money, Mistplay is probably not for you.

Still, if you enjoy playing free online games while watching TV or killing time, Mistplay is a great way to snag a free Steam digital gift card. This gives you access to new online gaming opportunities such as Mortal Kombat or Gears of War.

Get Free Xbox Gift Cards With Mistplay

2. Branded Surveys

Branded Surveys is one of the best sites to complete online surveys. The survey results help companies improve their products and services, which makes your opinions valuable. According to Branded Surveys, most surveys pay between $0.50 and $5.00, with no limit on how many you can complete.

Once you sign-up, answer a few questions so Branded Surveys can determine which surveys will be a good fit for you and start earning. Then, redeem your points for PayPal cash or a free Xbox gift card, plus get 100 bonus points when you sign-up.

Get Free Xbox Cards With Branded Surveys

3. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a rewards app and one of the most popular survey sites. Signing up is a legit way to earn free Xbox gift cards, as you'll get a $10 welcome bonus. The website has a high reward-per-survey ratio compared to other survey sites.

First, create an online profile. Then, earn bonus points – called Swagbucks – when you complete surveys and perform other tasks.

The average survey pays between $0.25 and $0.50, and the minimum payout threshold is only $3 if you choose to be paid out via gift cards. However, if you want to take your earnings as cash prizes, you can request a transfer to your PayPal account, although the minimum cash-out amount is $25.

The benefit of doing this is that you can wait until your balance is higher, cash out, then spend your PayPal money to buy popular gift cards like the Xbox store or Google Play store.

Additionally, Swagbucks has a great referral program that allows you to boost your earnings by referring friends to Swagbucks. Users love this platform because it has one of the highest earnings per survey of any survey site, and its mobile interface is relatively simple.

Get Free Xbox Gift Cards With Swagbucks

4. InboxDollars

Join InboxDollars free and get paid to take surveys, shop online, try name-brand products, and play games online.

InboxDollars is a website that pays users for taking surveys, shopping online, and even playing games. It's a simple website to use and is perfect for expert multitaskers that want to earn some extra money in their free time.

Get paid real cash through PayPal and use it to buy Xbox gift cards.

Get Free Xbox Gift Cards With InboxDollars

5. MyPoints

MyPoints is another survey website that also pays people for shopping online. So if you don't have time to complete surveys but are an avid online shopper, MyPoints offers easy ways to earn free Xbox gift cards.

To get started, sign up on the MyPoints website or app. Then, shop online at your favorite stores like you usually would, but access the retailers you are shopping with through the MyPoints portal. There are over 1,900 major retailers to choose from in the MyPoints portal. Users can also use coupons in the portal; some items are worth more points than others.

Other ways to earn cash through MyPoints are by taking surveys, reading emails, and clicking on paid links. In addition, you can earn up to 25 cents per dollar and redeem your points for popular gift cards. These gift cards can either be through retailers selling Xbox gift cards, or you can purchase Microsoft gift cards directly.

Get Free Xbox Gift Cards With MyPoints

6. Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie is another survey-based website that pays its users via gift cards. First, create a profile online and take a quick intake survey to sign up. Then, start completing surveys and performing small tasks online. The average survey is about 100-200 points and takes about 20 minutes to complete. One hundred points are equal to about $1, and the minimum cash out is $10 worth of points. In addition, you can use the points to purchase Xbox gift cards upon cashing out.

Survey Junkie has earned an excellent reputation because it does not take long to reach the minimum cash-out threshold.

Additionally, users can recommend their friends and family to the website and will receive a referral bonus when they do. The only downside to Survey Junkie is that the option to receive gift cards as payment is only available in the United States.

Get Free Xbox Gift Cards With Survey Junkie

7. Fetch Rewards

Fetch Rewards is a free grocery savings app that rewards you just for snapping pictures of your receipts. You'll earn rewards for any receipt you scan, whether from big box stores, mom-and-pop corner shops, drugstores, liquor stores, or hardware stores – it's all fair game.

Best of all, there are no hoops to jump through. No pre-selecting offers, no scanning barcodes, no surveys, and no ads – you scan your receipts, and you'll earn points. Redeem your points for free gift cards starting as low as $5.

Get Free Xbox Gift Cards With Fetch Rewards

8. Honey

Honey is a Chrome extension that follows you around the web when you shop and applies the best coupon codes available. This helps you get the lowest prices on the items you want with minimal effort.

For every 1,000 points, you earn from shopping. In addition, you get a free $10 Amazon gift card. Using the Honey extension, you'll get the best deal possible from Sephora to Marriott stays.

Get Free Xbox Gift Cards With Honey

9. GrabPoints

GrabPoints is a website that pays users to take surveys, watch videos, and complete offers. In return, the site rewards users with points they can convert to gift cards or cash out in other ways. This website can be an easy way to earn free Xbox gift cards.

To get started with GrabPoints, you create a profile. Then, you begin taking surveys and completing other tasks that you qualify for.

One thousand points equal $1, and you can redeem as few as 3,000 points. For example, users typically earn about 100 points for one video and can make anywhere from 500 to 2,500 points per survey taken.

When you have earned enough points and decide to cash out, the entire process will take about three days. You can choose to cash out via PayPal, buy Xbox codes that way, or purchase gift cards through the payment portal. Gift cards are often available to Xbox but also include Amazon and Walmart. If you want to, you can cash out with an Amazon gift card, then purchase your Xbox gift cards from Amazon.

Get Free Xbox Gift Cards With GrabPoints

10. MobileXpression

MobileXpression is a market research panel. This app is designed to understand people's trends and behaviors using their mobile device, specifically when browsing the internet.

Begin by downloading MobileXpression. The app monitors the user's activity and occasionally invites them to take a short survey, complete questionnaires, or do other small tasks.

As a new user, you will earn a free $5 Amazon gift card as a signup bonus. Unfortunately, MobileXpression does not currently offer Xbox gift cards. However, MobileXpression is one of the few money-making apps that work on iOS.

Get Free Xbox Gift Cards With MobileXpression

11. Xbox Live Gold Codes

While this isn't technically a free code, doing a trial of the Xbox Live Gold membership gets you access to everything included on the membership for free for 14 days. Just remember to cancel your subscription after 14 days so you don't get charged for the auto-renewal.

With the Xbox Live Gold subscription, you can temporarily access all the features of Xbox Live Marketplace, including online multiplayer gaming. At the end of the trial, users will have the option of maintaining the upgrade if they choose to.

Every account gets one free trial. However, Microsoft allows three accounts per console, so you must sign up for a membership with two other email accounts if you want to triple this offer. Suppose you have a work email or a secondary email address.

In that case, you can sign up and extend your total trial by 28 additional days. That's 42 days of free Xbox Live Gold! You'll need additional video game consoles if you have more than three people who need their own accounts.

12. Use Bing as Your Search Engine

Microsoft offers rewards points every time you use their search engine. By making Bing your default search engine and using it regularly, you will be rewarded with points. You can then use these points to earn Xbox Live codes from the Microsoft store.

To get started earning Bing rewards:

Sign in with your Microsoft account. Navigate to Bing Rewards and fill out your profile. Make at least 150 qualified monthly searches to stay enrolled in the program.

Users must be 13 or older and have a Microsoft account.

You can also invite friends to Bing Rewards to earn points and earn 100 points per friend that signs up. You can also complete your Bing Rewards dashboard tasks. These tasks are typically worth one point each, but you can take advantage of promotions.

13. Reddit

Reddit is an online forum that hosts conversations about every topic available. These topics are called subreddits. Several subreddits host information and updates about Xbox specifically. These include discussions about free codes and giveaways. For example, the subreddit XboxLive and XboxLiveGold are updated regularly with codes for discounts and freebies on Xbox. These giveaways are popular around the holidays but can also be held at random.

Join the website and follow these topics to make the most of Reddit forums. By keeping a constant pulse on these forums, you will find the deals, discounts, and free code opportunities that other users and companies share on the website.

The Bottom Line

There are several different ways for gamers to earn free Xbox Live gift card codes. Many of these options allow you to win gift codes or alternative payment methods with no credit card required, allowing you to redeem free codes quickly. Of course, there are other online options. Still, we have vetted the opportunities above. These sources are reliable ways to earn or find free Xbox gift cards and other prizes.

Remember, many of these gift cards can be redeemed for Xbox games, Microsoft Xbox Live account to access, or other prepaid benefits. But plenty of free games, such as Fortnite or Apex Legends, allow you to play online and only require you to pay for premium DLC content.

You can also get Xbox Live games free to play for Gold subscribers. This unlocks the Xbox game pass, giving you access to new games each month – free for Gold members. In addition, these free games with Gold membership allow you to access new downloadable content every month.

Another way to earn Xbox gift cards and Xbox codes is by earning money via PayPal and then purchasing codes via PayPal. Be sure to check out how you can make PayPal cash today. Alternatively, you can check out these other ways to earn cash and spend it on Xbox One, Xbox 360, or however you choose.