Freelancing on Faith: My Perspective

The first week of summer break after my freshman year of college was coming to an end, and I was still without a job. I had trained for an internship at a local radio station during the spring semester, only to be given the old bait-and-switch routine, leaving me with no job prospects for the months ahead. Since none of the other media outlets in my hometown were hiring, I decided to stop by the small office of a regional religious newspaper. Armed with a few feature articles I had written for my high school paper, I waited nervously for an interview with the editor.

Thirty-five years later, I’m still working for this publication, so I’d say the interview went well! I left the newspaper office with two assignments and a 35mm film camera, even though I had no previous experience taking photos. As if covering both assignments on the same day wasn’t daunting enough, I had to interview two bishops, get their photos and turn in everything the following day.

I genuinely believe that my “baptism by fire” into freelance photojournalism and my ensuing career in the industry would have been impossible without my religious faith. The lessons I’ve learned from my vocation apply to life itself — like it or not. God’s timing is for the best. Changes will happen. So, be adaptable, and take time to enjoy the ride.

God’s Timeline, Not Yours

I’m always amazed at how freelance jobs and article ideas arrive into my life. God's timing brings me opportunities exactly when I need them. Those rudimentary high school newspaper clips led to my first job, and articles from the religious publication led to additional freelance gigs.

At a regional newspaper conference a few years ago, I overheard an editor comment on his paper’s need for freelance photojournalists from my home county. I promptly turned around, introduced myself, and gave the editor my business card. A few weeks later, my first article appeared on the front page of this newspaper. Writing for this publication, the diocesan paper, various online forums, and a regional magazine continue to fascinate and challenge me.

In the past 35 years, I have reported on many subjects, including a national news event that happened in my hometown, the homicide of a federal marshal, and a murder just blocks from where I live. The people I interview make my work exciting and dynamic, like the 100-year-old twin sisters — an embodiment of living history, the nuns at a local cloistered convent and their simple yet devout daily routine, and the tough-as-nails yet grandmotherly former county coroner who relied on her religious faith to cope with investigating multiple child murders.

In the summer of 2015, I interviewed former hostages of TWA 847, a flight hijacked over the Middle East in 1985. My article commemorated the hijacking’s 30th anniversary and how the hostages endured the calamity’s unrelenting stress and unimaginable stakes.

The story had a local angle as the people I interviewed were from the Rockford Diocese in northern Illinois, traveling on a religious pilgrimage to the Holy Land with their parish priests. What made this piece most impactful was how the hostages’ faith in God, though tested by the ordeal, became their sustenance, forging a deeper trust in Him.

I concluded the article with this: “In the passing of 30 years, they have turned the ugliness of this international nightmare into vibrant life lessons of faith, hope, prayer, personal determination, and understanding. And that’s the kind of good news the world needs more of.” The lessons I learned from this assignment and God’s timing in bringing me this opportunity prepared me for significant personal and professional losses in the years ahead.

Roll With The Changes

Despite my strong preference for the familiar and routine, freelance photojournalism is anything but. I am used to the unpredictability of my assignments, and I like the flexibility freelancing offers. However, the changes and challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic were devastating.

The beginning of 2020 found me hopeful for healing after the recent death of my parents and the sale of my childhood home. But my optimism soon changed as COVID-19 virtually took over the world. I soon tired of reporting on how the pandemic affected daily life. However, months into the lockdown, I wasn’t covering any stories because the unstable economy decimated the freelance writing industry.

Frustrated by my lack of work, I turned to prayer and LinkedIn. I applied for all freelance writing positions that fit my expertise and decided to start a blog. Because I hate change and have a penchant for the nostalgic, I christened my blog Lynne Loves the Past. Writing about things I know and love gave me comfort and stability while I wasn’t working as much due to the pandemic.

Once again, my faith and the love of family and friends got me through COVID-19-induced job losses. I began working for some fabulous online publications, which gave me a career boost and the chance to reach a wider audience. I still dislike change, but facing the unknown with prayer, hope, and determination ultimately brought me new opportunities and victories.

Celebrate Your Successes

I’m such a nerd that even 35 years after my first by-line and front-page feature, I still geek out at seeing my name in print! I always loved the idea that, as a freelance photojournalist, a small part of me would live on in the form of my articles even after my time was up. Crates of my newspaper and magazine articles are organized and neatly filed in the basement. I hope that my kids and, eventually, my grandkids will appreciate reading these pieces after I’m gone. But if they choose to remember me with a print-fueled bonfire, I hope they make it a hell of a party!

I am blessed and humbled that, through the years, several of my articles have received national and local awards. It’s always encouraging to have your work recognized by peers. However, small daily writing successes are the key to my job satisfaction.

I am enthralled with the responsibility of taking a writing project from genesis to completion. I still love getting pitches approved, capturing the perfect photo, having a piece come together, and nailing the lede and ending of an article. I am grateful for my esteemed editors and the opportunities and trust they give me. These men and women are my mentors, critics, advocates, and friends.

At a recent professional writer’s conference, the keynote speaker, a woman nearly 90 years old, addressed the importance of perseverance as a freelance photojournalist. Her message had an intertwined two-fold application in my life.

God brought me that first newspaper gig 35 years ago. Since then, I have tried to make my vocation a persevering partnership with God forged in prayer. I know the freelance opportunities I receive are God’s timing and providence in action. I only hope that someday, I’ll be that 90-year-old not-quite-retired photojournalist celebrating these career lessons with others.