Oppressive Countries & Free Countries, Is Your Home on the List?

by
syria SS MSN
Freedom is one of the most important markers of quality of life in a country. In addition to making life easier for citizens, freedom also recognizes an individual's dignity and inherent value.

Human Freedom Index

france SS MSN 1
It is difficult to objectively judge the level of freedom in a country. Thankfully, the World Population Review put together the Human Freedom Index, which helps us to measure the level of freedom in 165 countries. Here' are the freest and most obsessive countries ranked.

10. Luxembourg

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.80

9. Sweden

Sweden 2 AS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.83

8. Australia

australia SS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.84

7. Canada

Canada AS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.85

6. Finland

Finland AS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.85

5. Ireland

Ireland AS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.90

4. Estonia

Estonia AS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.91

3. Denmark

Denmark AS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.98

2. New Zealand

new zealand AS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 9.01

1. Switzerland

Switzerland AS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 9.11

Notable Mentions

australia SS MSN 2
14. United Kingdom

united kingdom SS MSN 1
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.75

14. United States

united states SS MSN 2
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.73

16. Japan

japan SS MSN 1
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.73

165. Syria

syria SS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 3.66

164. Venezuela

venezuela SS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 4.03

160. Iran

iran SS MSN 1
Human Freedom Index Score: 4.53

150. China

china SS MSN 1
Human Freedom Index Score: 5.57

126. Russia

russia SS MSN 1
Human Freedom Index Score: 4.03

98. Ukraine

ukraine SS MSN
Human Freedom Index Score: 6.86

syria SS MSN
