Freest Countries in the World | Ranked in Order

Freedom is one of the most important markers of quality of life in a country. In addition to making life easier for citizens, freedom also recognizes an individual's dignity and inherent value.
Human Freedom Index
It is difficult to objectively judge the level of freedom in a country. Thankfully, the World Population Review put together the Human Freedom Index, which helps us to measure the level of freedom in 165 countries. Here's what they had to say.
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
10. Luxembourg
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.80
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.
9. Sweden
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.83
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.
8. Australia
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.84
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
7. Canada
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.85
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.
6. Finland
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.85
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.
5. Ireland
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.90
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.
4. Estonia
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.91
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.
3. Denmark
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.98
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.
2. New Zealand
Human Freedom Index Score: 9.01
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.
1. Switzerland
Human Freedom Index Score: 9.11
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.
Notable Mentions
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
14. United Kingdom
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.75
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
14. United States
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.73
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
16. Japan
Human Freedom Index Score: 8.73
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
165. Syria
Human Freedom Index Score: 3.66
Image Credit: Adobe Stock.
164. Venezuela
Human Freedom Index Score: 4.03
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
160. Iran
Human Freedom Index Score: 4.53
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
150. China
Human Freedom Index Score: 5.57
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
126. Russia
Human Freedom Index Score: 4.03
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
98. Ukraine
Human Freedom Index Score: 6.86
Image Credit: Shutterstock.
More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network
This article was produced by Max My Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.
Featured Image Credit: Adobe Stockkk.
As a certified credit counselor, Max Marvelous has coached over 250 Millennials to help take the stress out of money. When Max is not coaching, you'll find him reading financial books, indoor cycling, or visiting local pawn shops looking for swiss-made watches.