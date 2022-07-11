Freest Countries in the World | Ranked in Order

Freedom is one of the most important markers of quality of life in a country. In addition to making life easier for citizens, freedom also recognizes an individual's dignity and inherent value.

Human Freedom Index

It is difficult to objectively judge the level of freedom in a country. Thankfully, the World Population Review put together the Human Freedom Index, which helps us to measure the level of freedom in 165 countries. Here's what they had to say.

10. Luxembourg

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.80

9. Sweden

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.83

8. Australia

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.84

7. Canada

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.85

6. Finland

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.85

5. Ireland

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.90

4. Estonia

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.91

3. Denmark

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.98

2. New Zealand

Human Freedom Index Score: 9.01

1. Switzerland

Human Freedom Index Score: 9.11

Notable Mentions

14. United Kingdom

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.75

14. United States

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.73

16. Japan

Human Freedom Index Score: 8.73

165. Syria

Human Freedom Index Score: 3.66

164. Venezuela

Human Freedom Index Score: 4.03

160. Iran

Human Freedom Index Score: 4.53

150. China

Human Freedom Index Score: 5.57

126. Russia

Human Freedom Index Score: 4.03

98. Ukraine

Human Freedom Index Score: 6.86

