French Fries and Air Fryers — A Fine Romance

Nearly everybody loves French fries – the stats prove it. The Business Research Company reports the global fry business is now worth $14.3 billion.

The industry will keep sizzling, too, with the report predicting it will reach $18.54 billion by 2027.

However, how do French fries fit into lower-fat diets as the market grows more health-conscious? The answer could be air fryers, which have ballooned in popularity over the past few years. Expert Market Research reports the air fryer market could hit $1.4 billion in sales by 2032.

Air Fryers To The Rescue

Air fryers are a small appliance that first hit the market in 2010. Although the name says “fryer,” the device is really more of a small convection oven. It circulates hot air around food in a basket inside the appliance. The hot air cooks the food and makes it crispy, just as a good plate of fries should be.

The appliances come in a range of sizes, from 1- to 2-quart, all the way to 8-quart models. The smaller devices are suitable for singles or those living in small apartments since they have a smaller footprint. The largest models are ideal for family meals.

Air fryers cook with very little oil or fat, which is a prime selling point. Cooks can make a good approximation of frying various foods but with a much lower fat content than deep frying.

It follows, then, that the booming French fry market is getting some help from the air fryer segment. People can cook the fries in the air fryer, which cuts down on fat, leading to more French fry sales.

Food companies have responded to the trend. According to a report from CNBC, companies including Nestle and Tyson are marketing many of their frozen food offerings to air fryer users. Considering the booming sales of the appliance, that makes financial sense.

A Healthier Way to Cook

Those watching their fat intake may find air fryers a good alternative to deep fat or pan frying.

“This way of cooking is great for normally deep-fried, oily foods, like French fries, chicken wings, and onion rings, but many foods can be made in the air fryer,” says Alex Caspero, Registered Dietician with Delish Knowledge. “An air fryer can also cook vegetables, chicken, seafood, and fish using less oil than other methods, like pan frying or roasting.”

“Research links the oils used to cook them [fried foods] to health problems like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and cancer,” Stephanie Watson wrote for medical website WebMD. She also says air fryers can cut calories by 70% to 80% simply because they don't use much oil.

Speaking of fried potatoes, Watson notes that frying starchy food, including potatoes, can create the chemical acrylamide. This chemical has been linked to a higher incidence of cancer. She writes, “One study shows that air frying lowers the amount of acrylamide in fried potatoes by 90%.” Not only does cooking French fries in an air fryer lower the fat, but it also reduces the level of a carcinogen. That's a win-win.

What To Cook?

Air fryers can cook many different foods, from frozen vegetables to appetizers.

Air fryers can also cook entrees, including chicken and pork chops. Vegetables like Brussels sprouts also get a new twist in the air fryer. Cooks can even satisfy a sweet tooth when they cook doughnuts in the fryer.

A quick search on Google shows 316 million results for “air fryer recipes” – that's a lot of choices for budding air fryer enthusiasts to try. The search delivered recipes for everything from chicken wings to a berry crisp.

A Convenient Appliance

Another reason to use an air fryer is it uses much less energy than an oven. The air fryer is smaller than an oven and cooks in less time, reducing energy use.

If a cook wants to make the switch from oven to air fryer, there are many conversion charts online to help make the transition easier. These charts include recommended temperatures, cook times, and tips to help home cooks succeed with their new air fryers.

However, just as every appliance can cook many items, there is also a list of no-nos for air fryers. Chiana Dickson, writing for Homes & Gardens, has the rundown on foods that don't do well in air fryers.

Water. The number one item on the hit list is water. While that may seem a little obvious, cooks shouldn't use their air fryers to boil water. Some people have also heated soapy water inside the air fryer to clean it. That's a good way to ruin the appliance, at the very least, and possibly get electrocuted.

Cheese. While making frozen cheese sticks in an air fryer works well, trying a grilled cheese sandwich isn't such a good idea. The cheese tends to stick and burn inside the basket, making for a gooey, charred mess.

Whole Chickens. While cooking chicken pieces is an excellent way to use the air fryer, using the appliance to cook a whole chicken may not work as well since the thickness of the whole bird may prevent it from cooking all the way through.

Batter. Wet batter doesn't do well in the air fryer. The fan may blow the batter around the fryer, and it could get stuck in the heating element, causing a fire.

“A good rule of thumb for cooking with an air fryer is to remember that it is the same as a conventional oven; it's just much faster,” Dickson says. “A good rule of them is: if you wouldn't cook it in an oven, don't try it in your air fryer.”

Popcorn. An air fryer is not a microwave. They don't heat the popcorn kernels to a high enough temperature to get them to pop all the way, and the fan can blow popcorn debris into the heating elements.

Air fryers are great for cooking many types of foods. Still, cooks should remember to respect the appliances by using them safely and respecting their limitations.

