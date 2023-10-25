French Polynesia—Which Island Is Right for You?

French Polynesia is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to beaches, lush tropical greenery, lagoons, and mystical mountains. Beauty abounds everywhere. There are 118 islands and atolls in French Polynesia and five major archipelagos in the South-Central Pacific Ocean—The Society Archipelagos, the Tuamoto Archipelago, The Gambier Islands, The Marquesas Islands and The Austral Islands.

French Polynesia—Deciding Which Island To Visit

A cruise is one of the best ways to see as many islands as possible on your vacation. With Variety Cruises, visiting five islands in seven days was possible. Small ships are the way to go; they have access to waterways mega ships might not be privy to because of their size. The experience is also quite intimate, with less than 50 people aboard. Among islands in the same archipelago, ferries, small shuttle boats, and speedboats can transfer you back and forth. You can island hop via domestic airlines Air Tahiti and Air Moana.

The big question is how do you decide where to go? We've sorted out which island might be a good fit for you based on what matters most to you. All you have to worry about is how to stuff all your swimwear, sun dresses, shorts, and tanks in a carry-on so you can travel light.

Romance and Luxury in Bora Bora

If you're looking for romance and luxury, it's Bora Bora you're after. There are many memories to be made at dream accommodations like the Four Seasons Bora Bora, The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort, and the Conrad Bora Bora Nui. You'll live large at these resorts. The St. Regis boasts its lagoon-arium full of tropical fish and other sea creatures. As the sun fades, make your way to their Iridium Spa beach for a candlelight massage in a gazebo. The Lagoon Restaurant by Jean-Georges serves up good eats and epic views of Mount Otemanu and sits over the water.

Venture away from your resort for a jeep safari of Mount Otemanu, parasail, skydive if you dare, and fish. If snorkeling and diving are your thing, you're in the right place. Rev up your Instagram page with photos of you feeding sharks and manta rays. There are pearl shops, boutiques, and art galleries for retail therapy. The hot spot is Bloody Mary's Bar, famous for its cocktails and seafood.

Fakarava Is the Perfect Place for Divers

Are you a diving enthusiast? You can't go to French Polynesia without taking to the legendary waters of Fakarava. Some call its lagoon one of the best in the world for diving. Expect an explosion of color and rare species. There's an underwater valley aptly called Shark's Hole. Look for lemon and hammerhead sharks clustering like they are having a convention. You'll also find rare birds and crustaceans, and you will love the white and pink beaches. Save time to go to the coral church in the village of Tetamanu. It was one of the first Catholic churches in Polynesia and was built entirely out of coral.

Sacred, Historical Adventures in Huahine

There's something about sacred sites that can touch your heart and soul. Huahine is home to many such places. The village of Maeva was once where district chiefs lived side by side and worshipped their ancestors at their respective marae, which are places set aside for religious rites and ceremonies. Some 200 archaeological stone structures remain after centuries of natural destruction. You'll find them along the shore of Lake Fauna Hui and Matairea Hill. They are also hidden throughout the island in dense vegetation.

While you're on the island, make a stop at the museum to hear about the first navigators in French Polynesia. Everyone loves to go to the village of Faie for a peek at the rare, giant blue-eyed eels that live in small holes and swim in the river that runs through town. They are considered sacred. Make their day and feed them mackerel.

If you make it to Raiatea, undoubtedly, you'll be moved by the Marae of Taputapuatea, a sacred temple where human sacrifices dedicated to the gods were made. It is a UNESCO heritage site that dates to 1000 AD. The best way to get there is on a motorized Polynesian outrigger canoe on the Faaroa River, which was the cradle of the first civilization and first Polynesian immigrants. You'll feel like you're in a movie, winding through the riverbanks and all that jungle greenery, hibiscus trees, and tons of birds.

Tahiti Offers City Vibes and Surfing

Tahiti is the largest island in French Polynesia and the epic center. Get your big city fix in Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia. If you're into surfing, Tahiti is also for you. It's world-renowned for its surf break, making it an ideal spot for surfers. Papeete is no sleepy town. A must-do is a visit to the Papeete Market, where you can pretty much find anything, be it fish, wooden carvings, soaps, or the infamous black pearls from the Tuamotus. If you're shopping for black pearls, locals will tell you that the market is where you will likely get the best deals compared to boutiques specifically focused on tourists.

Check out sites like Notre Dame Cathedral and the black sand beaches. If you stay a day or two before leaving to explore other islands, we recommend the InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa. The overwater bungalows are incredible, and the rooms are spacious with Polynesian touches. Hang at the Tiki Bar, enjoy French cuisine at Le Lotus restaurant, and if you're there for Sunday brunch, there's Tahitian music and a dance show.

Escape Crowds at Marquesas Island

Maybe your best vacation is one that is far from the crowds. Go to the Marquesas Islands and head to Nuku Hiva, with its waterfalls deep in the jungle. The area is excellent for hiking. Vaipo Waterfall is the highest waterfall in French Polynesia. The artisans in Nuku Hiva are said to be some of the best, noted for their carvings and tattoos. Then there's Tikehau Island, one of the least visited in French Polynesia but also a beauty. Swim in the lagoon, and chill on the pink sandy beach. Bird watchers will be awed by the many, varied species.