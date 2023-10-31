‘Friends’ Cast Releases Joint Statement Paying Tribute to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's Friends castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — released a short joint statement about Perry's passing. Perry died on October 28 at the age of 54 after being found unresponsive in his jacuzzi.

The statement reads, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

According to Indiewire, “Since Perry’s death was first reported, many of the star’s former collaborators have paid tribute. In a joint statement, Friends cocreators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright called the former Chandler Bing ‘a brilliant talent.'

The three wrote in a statement: “We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment — not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.”

Matthew Perry Told Bill Maher That Despite His Drug Use, He Never Wanted to Die

In addition to his role on Friends, Matthew Perry is known for his roles on The West Wing and in movies such as Fools Rush In, Three to Tango, The Whole Nine Yards, Serving Sara, and 17 Again. Perry reunited with his Friends costars for 2021's Friends: The Reunion.

Almost a year ago, Matthew Perry appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher to promote his memoir. During the discussion, Perry admits to taking up to 55 Vicodin pills a day but said that he never intended to end his own life. “I never tried, but I did so many drugs at certain times that I knew that it could kill me … but I never wanted to die,” said Perry. “But the real thing for me and the troubles that I’ve had is that reality is an acquired taste. That’s what I believe. And I have had a great deal of time and a great deal of problems acquiring it, and it wasn’t until I became really safe, I felt really safe in my sobriety and really strong in my sobriety. And to tell you the truth, I am resilient, and I am strong.”

One fan wrote about Perry's interview on Real Time with Bill Maher, “This is my favorite recent interview of Matthew. The spark was back and he had that twinkle in his eye. I’ve just read an interview with Matthew’s pickleball coach, and he said Matthew was in a good place, was happy etc. So it does seem this was a tragic accident. Never met or knew him but feel immense sadness that Matthew is no longer with us. Sleep well Matthew.”

Matthew Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, was a New York Times and Amazon bestseller and is available now.