‘Friends’ Writer Claims Cast Tanked Jokes in Later Seasons

Former Friends staff writer Patty Lin has said the cast were unhappy in later seasons of the show. Lin worked on the popular sitcom's sixth season in 2000 after writing for Judd Apatow's Freaks and Geeks.

In her memoir, End Credits: How I Broke Up with Hollywood, Lin wrote that the novelty of working with the Friends cast wore off fast due to their attitude towards the series, saying: “The actors seemed unhappy to be chained to a tired old show when they could be branching out,” adding that the stars would “deliberately tank” jokes they didn't like.

Stars Deliberately Tank Jokes On ‘Friends'

Lin said sessions often had a “dire, aggressive quality” that “lacked the levity you would expect from making a sitcom.” writing that the cast thought of themselves as “guardians of their characters” and would often argue that “they would never do or say such-and-such.”

“They all knew how to get a laugh, but if they didn't like a joke, they seemed to deliberately tank it, knowing we'd rewrite it. Dozens of good jokes would get thrown out just because one of them had mumbled the line through a mouthful of bacon,” she reminisced.

Lin wrote that Judd Apatow had “warned her” about taking the job and told her that she wouldn't learn that much from it, saying: “The show's been on for what? Six seasons? It's a well-oiled machine.”

Lin Wondered Why She Was Hired

As the only Asian writing for the show at the time, Lin said she felt “uncomfortable” and often flabbergasted in the Friends writer's room as NBC had just launched an affirmative action-like diversity program. She wondered: “whether I was hired for Friends because of the diversity program or because I was the right person for the job. But dwelling on that question wasn't going to help my career.”

“In all of my fears about the new job, I never predicted one of the challenges I would face was that the Friends writing staff was cliquey, more so than at any other show I would work on,” Lin said. “They reminded me of the preppy rich kids in my high school who shopped at Abercrombie & Fitch and drove brand-new convertibles.”

After leaving Friends, Lin would go on to write for the hit ABC drama Desperate Housewives and then Breaking Bad before retiring in 2008.

In recent years, the legacy of Friends has been called into question, with many aspects of the 90s sitcom being critically reappraised and scrutinized, including Kathleen Turner's transgender character, Ross and Rachael's toxic relationship, and the lack of racial diversity in the show. In response to this criticism, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman announced a $4 million donation to her alma mater, Brandeis University, to start a fund for students studying Africa and the African diaspora.