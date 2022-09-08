People Voted for the Most Annoying Character on the TV Show Friends – And the Results Won’t Surprise You

“So no one told you that the vote would go this way- clap, clap, clap, clap!” Redditors voted on who the most annoying character is on the TV show Friends, and we got the results right here!

Redditor u/Local-Demogorgon1894 asked, “Who is the most annoying character? In your opinion.”

The poll garnered 583 votes; the clear winner is Ross Geller, aka Mr. “We were on a BREAK!”

1. Ross Geller – 37%

-ExistentialNihilist admitted, “Ross was the most annoying, but it's part of his character and was entertaining!”

While several Redditors admitted to hating Ross, another stated they only voted for Ross to see the poll results early.

2. Phoebe Buffay – 25%

Redditor kinkymallu stated, “Phoebe, such a dumb, mean sicko! Hating Ross for no reason at all, ugh. And a hypocrite.”

However, QueenPhoebeBuffay jumped in, saying, “I think Phoebe has too many votes, lol.” Of course, with a Reddit name like that, it's safe to assume some bias.”

Other users said she was fine in the first few seasons but progressively worsened. Finally, just-guessing-uwu agreed, “Yeah, it's not annoying, but it's so weird when she gets toxic out of the blue.”

3. Rachel Green – 16%

While no one called Rachel Green's character out directly, the consensus is that she is Friends' third most annoying person. As Rachel would say, “Oh, that's okay. Girls tend not to like me.”

However, Redditor Unonuon disagreed, “This is the only rewatch show I don't have to fast forward through certain characters 'cause they're annoying. NONE ARE ANNOYING.”

4. Monica Geller – 15%

“Monica Gelllller, Oh, you can have an accent, but I can’t?” Monica takes the number four spot.

Redditor saltybread3 admitted, “Unpopular, but Monica. She snitched on Gary when she told Phoebe that he wanted to move in with her. Also, she told her that David wanted to marry her, etc. I just don't really like her at all!”

5. Joey Tribbiani – 4%

“How you doin'?” Joey Tribbiani received a puny 25 votes, ranking him as the fifth annoying Friends character in the poll.

However, despite garnering votes, no one said anything negative about the character. If Joey came across this polling, it's safe to assume he might respond with, “Yeah. It's like a cow's opinion. It just doesn't matter. It's moo.”

6. Chandler Bing – 2%

With only twelve votes, Chandler Bing is a minor annoying Friends character, despite being the loudest.

Redditor tryagaintia stated, “I assumed people in this sub love the show, so I'm always surprised when I see such questions. Tut, tut. The only character we are allowed to say is annoying is Janice (and that's in a loving way), lol!”

What do you think? Did you agree with these results?

Stream Friends on HBO Max.

