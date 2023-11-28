Fans in Disbelief: 12 Friends’ Write-Offs That Still Leave Us Stunned

Friends fans love the main characters, but many favorite supporting guest stars graced the show. Which character has the absolute stupidest reason for leaving the show? Don't worry; we have rounded up all the guest stars with the most shocking write-offs from the beloved 90s sitcom, as discussed by members of an online forum.

1. Sandy

Poor Sandy (Freddie Prinze Jr.) didn't have much chance because of Ross. In the episode “The One With the Male Nanny,” Ross and Rachel hired Sandy to care for their daughter Emma. Ross fired him, however, explaining, “The chemistry isn't right.”

2. Joshua Burgin

Joshua (Tate Donovan) and Rachel's relationship didn't survive because she accidentally scared him away. The girls were sitting around in wedding dresses, and Joshua came to the door. Rachel thought it was Chandler and opened the door with an “I do,” he (understandably) ran off.

3. Tommy

If the writers went beyond one episode, Tommy (Ben Stiller) would have provided a nice arc. However, Ross, going ballistic and trying to show everyone how imbalanced Tommy was, was funny stuff.

4. Clifford “Cliff” Burnett

I always thought it was weird that the guy (Eddie McClintock) Phoebe met in the hospital just disappeared after she went to be with Rachel while she was giving birth. The writers could have followed that up more, especially after hinting at it after he forgives her for sending Joey in as Dr. Drake Ramoray.

5. Danny

Danny seemed like a dumping ground for character ideas. There's the yeti bit, Rachel's attempts at mind games, and the sister thing. So he's like three different characters and plot lines in one.

6. David the Scientist Guy

Honestly, the writers didn't treat David (Hank Azaria) well. They kept bringing him back and having him leave. Then, when he finally returns, Phoebe leaves him for Mike.

7. Gary the Cop

Gary (Michael Rapaport) shooting the bird was incredibly random and wasn't built up or justified. It made zero sense that he'd do that. He was never shown as gun-happy, didn't appear to dislike birds, and always seemed very focused on making Phoebe happy.

8. Julie

One fan pointed out that Julie (Lauren Tom) “was done dirty.” She left because Ross loved Rachel, but viewers thought he and Julie were a great match.

9. Pete Becker

The worst write-off for me is Pete. He was such an interesting character and would have been a great husband to Monica. But the Ultimate Fighting Champion thing came out of nowhere, and he was gone.

10. Kathy

Kathy (Paget Brewster) was a favorite of some fans. We had all that build-up, and we barely saw her and Chandler together.

11. Phoebe Abbott

One user nominated Phoebe's mom. This character disappearance, however, actually made sense. The actress, Teri Garr, began having health issues shortly after her first appearance on the show. She was then diagnosed with MS, and her character was phased out.

12. Joanna

The writer's killing off Rachel's boss, Joanna, was pretty cruel. They had a great dynamic, and it was shocking for her to be written out so abruptly.

