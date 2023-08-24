24 Movies About Friendship That Flew Under The Radar

While blockbuster explosions and rom-com whirlwinds often steal the spotlight, there’s a special place in our hearts for good friendship movies. This list is a compilation of cinematic treasures inspired by cinephiles in an online community who appreciate genuine camaraderie.

1- The Sisterhood of The Traveling Pants (2005)

This film is a heartwarming tale of four inseparable friends who share an extraordinary bond through a pair of bizarre secondhand jeans. As they navigate life’s divergent paths, the jeans symbolize unity. Carmen learns the true worth of her friends while seeking her identity. Tibby discovers the power of connection. Lena finds strength in revealing her true self. A touching journey of love, laughter, and lifelong friendship unfolds under the South Carolina sun.

2- Never Goin’ Back (2018)

Join Jessie and Angela, carefree high school dropouts, for a hilariously wild beach getaway. But life turns chaotic when their home is robbed, bills pile up, and their jobs hang by a thread. Never Goin’ Back serves belly laughs and heartwarming moments as they navigate adulting’s absurdity. Balancing crude humor with the deep bonds of an unbreakable friendship captures the crazy journey of growing up broke yet unapologetic.

3- Stand By Me (1986)

After a friend’s passing, a writer revisits his youth by sharing the tale of four boys chasing the ghost of a missing peer. They navigate the precipice of adolescence and experience raw bonds, intricate motives, and the deep friendship between Gordie and Chris. Their haunting childhood grief makes their unbreakable connection shine brighter. It offers a glimpse of healing from the scars of the past.

4- The Florida Project (2017)

Spirited six-year-old Moonee and her lively companions craft their world in the shadows of Walt Disney World. There’s mischief, wonder, and strong bonds with her unconventional yet loving mother. This film captures the purity of childhood, parenting dynamics, and the unbreakable friendship that sprouts between carefree souls. It is a heartwarming tale reminding us of the magic in life’s simplest moments.

5- Now and Then (1995)

A transformative summer in 1970 finds four Indiana preteens navigating friendship, growth, and loss. Samantha’s curiosity leads to the supernatural, while Teeny dreams of stardom. Rebel Roberta and innocent Crissy join their journey.

Séances and games intertwine with the mystery of Dear Johnny. This coming-of-age saga tackles late girlhood's core facets, treating body image, emerging sexuality, and friendship with unflinching sincerity alongside weighty themes.

6- Thirteen (2003)

A 13-year-old’s bond with her mother frays amid substance abuse, sensuality, and recklessness with her troubled best friend. Thirteen deftly portrays the intricate tapestry of parent-teen dynamics, exposing the fragile bridges that span their worlds and illuminating the complexities of modern adolescence with raw authenticity.

7- And Your Mother Too (2001)

Tenoch and Julio, two restless friends in Mexico City, concoct a mythical beach escape to impress Luisa, a beautiful stranger. When Luisa joins them due to her troubles, the trio embarks on an unpredictable road trip. Despite the friends’ bond, they must still deal with secrets and self-discovery. Their journey uncovers the truth of their futures and tests the depths of their friendship.

8- Plan B (2021)

Two quick-witted best friends go on an unexpected road trip through South Dakota’s conservative terrain due to an impending pregnancy crisis. As conflicts and detours arise, can their bond survive the bumps? This film navigates female friendship with an adventurous spirit, but will they emerge unscathed?

9- Sing Street (2016)

Sing Street sweeps you into a nostalgia-soaked journey through 1980s Dublin, where a young boy battles the blues of family troubles. He channels his dreams into Sing Street, a band concocted to woo a captivating girl. Amidst setbacks, their music blossoms, forging friendships and brightening the shadows with quirky costumes and tunes that linger.

10- Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

This film follows the inspiring journey of two determined young women who defy parental expectations to chase their dreams in the male-dominated world of professional football. Through the threads of friendship, overcoming inequalities, and cultural hurdles, the film delves into transformation and challenges.

A heartfelt exploration of acceptance unfolds as Jules’ mother deals with misconceptions about her daughter’s close bond with another girl, Jess.

11- Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Evelyn Couch, struggling in her marriage, discovers an unexpected connection with Ninny Threadgoode in a nursing home. Transported to 1920s Alabama, she learns of the captivating bond between Ruth and Idgie. As Evelyn’s confidence grows, she forges an unbreakable friendship with Ninny. Amidst challenges, the film beautifully explores the undying abundance of love, painting a vivid portrait of two eras intertwined.

12- Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015)

Greg is a high schooler with a knack for fitting in but no true friends. A twist of fate brings him back into Rachel’s life, now battling leukemia. Through their connection, this bittersweet tale captures the profound impact of unexpected friendships, intertwining themes of love and loss. As Greg and Rachel navigate their unique bond, the film beautifully illustrates how companionship can triumph over life’s challenges.

13- The Fox and The Hound (1981)

This animated film shows the forbidden and extraordinary bond between Tod the fox and Copper the hound. Sworn as lifelong companions, their unbreakable friendship is challenged when Copper’s path veers towards becoming a hunting dog. Tod and Copper’s joyful escapades contrast against looming warnings. As their worlds collide, the movie masterfully explores the tension between their heartfelt connection and the world’s predetermined roles.

14- Crush (2022)

A reluctant artist and high schooler are thrust into the world of track and unexpected romance. While pursuing her long-standing crush through the track team, she discovers affection for another teammate. Supported by devoted best friends, Dillon and Stacy, amidst a complicated student body election, Paige’s pursuit of love takes center stage, entangling childhood friends and creating a whirlwind of heartfelt connections.

15- The Station Agent (2003)

A young man with dwarfism didn’t expect his life to take a more promising turn, but it did. Grieving the loss of his friend, he retreats to a New Jersey train depot, seeking solitude. However, fate intervenes, linking him with an artist grappling with grief and a vivacious Cuban hot-dog vendor. Then, his life opens up to unexpected friendships and unexplored desires. As Finbar’s carefully crafted world unravels, he discovers the vibrant colors of human connection. He gets a new perspective on life’s possibilities.

16- Life Partners (2014)

Sasha and Paige’s inseparable bond faces a trial when Paige delves into her first serious romance. Life Partners delves into the intricate dance between friendship and romance, portraying the dynamic shift as Paige’s relationship deepens. Romance tends to reshape the connection between friends, and this film paints a great picture of adapting to changing priorities and the complexities of friendship in the face of newfound romance.

17- My Girl (1991)

My Girl follows 11-year-old Vada Sultenfuss, a spirited hypochondriac with her widower mortician father, Harry. Their world shifts when her father hires bubbling Shelly DeVoto as a receptionist. We see friendships and adolescent misadventures from a fresh perspective as Vada’s connection with Thomas grows stronger and sparks rumors. The tender film guides us through Vada’s life through drama, love, and deep relationships.

18- Steel Magnolias (1989)

In the heartwarming tale spun around Truvy Jones’ vibrant Louisiana beauty haven, a close-knit sisterhood of six women weaves their lives through laughter, tears, and secrets. As they share stories over beauty rituals, the group stands against life’s curveballs. With Shelby’s determination, M’Lynn’s strength, Annelle’s growth, Ouiser’s sass, and Clairee’s wisdom, their unbreakable bond faces its ultimate test when Shelby’s choice reshapes their world.

19- Beaches (1988)

In a chance encounter at an Atlantic City holiday retreat, young talents CC Bloom and privileged Hillary forge an unbreakable bond. Their relationship survives on letters for several years until Hillary relocates to New York and finds solace with aspiring singer CC. But as their enduring companionship evolves, reality tests their unity.

20- The Fallout (2021)

In The Fallout, the aftermath of tragedy is silent sufferers confined to their anguish. Three teens intertwine fates from the sanctuary of their rooms, crafting a unique and potent connection. Vada and Mia bond over shared trauma and discover that the path to recovery is non-linear. As their friendship blossoms, Vada’s journey unveils the power of communication with peers and within herself.

21- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Romy and Michele, survivors of high school torment, face a reality check upon a 10-year reunion invite. Underwhelmed by their lives, they come up with a crazy plan. Ditching home, they arrive armed with corporate attire, cell phones, and an outrageous tale of success. Eventually, they grace the reunion with their outlandish ruse, turning the tables on their past and proving that reinvention is the ultimate revenge.

22- Muriel’s Wedding (1994)

Muriel yearns for excitement beyond ABBA tunes and wedding fantasies in the sleepy town of Porpoise Spit. Dateless and desperate, she swipes cash for a getaway, sparking a wild transformation. Embracing her new alias, Mariel, she embarks on an adventure with an eccentric ally. This film shifts focus from male camaraderie to the bond between Muriel and her high school pal, Rhonda, revealing a vibrant journey of self-discovery and friendship.

23- The Odd Couple (1968)

When Jack Lemmon’s Felix and Walter Matthau’s Oscar, recently separated from their wives, decide to cohabitate, their mismatched personalities clash. Felix’s despair leads Oscar to offer refuge, but their differences couldn’t be starker: Felix’s meticulous neatness contrasts with Oscar’s messiness. This contrast gives us a heartwarming yet comedic tale of friendship, coping, and the inevitable clashes that arise when opposites attract.

24- The Intouchables (2011)

The Intouchables celebrates an unlikely bond born from courage and camaraderie. Quadriplegic millionaire Philippe seeks a career and discovers an unexpected candidate: Driss. Despite contrasting backgrounds, their connection blooms. As Driss challenges conventions and shakes up Philippe’s routine, an inspiring journey of friendship, respect, and the rewards of embracing risks unfold against the backdrop of the City of Lights.

