From Binge Drinker to Businessman: Whitefang Water Founder Ksee’s Journey on The Sober Drink Train

If you had told Texas founder and CEO KSee years ago that he would have the courage to quit drinking alcohol and become a businessman, he would never have believed you. That’s how different his life was back then.

But KSee invented a way to become a healthier man and is now helping others ride the sober drink train with his zero-proof seltzer, WhiteFang Water.

How KSee Got His Life Straightened Out

At 60, KSee is the epitome of a healthy man with six-pack abs and the strength of a horse. But KSee admits it took him a long time to get to where he is today.

“I did so much blow in the 80s,” says KSee. “The nineties weren’t so different. I have drowned myself in alcohol.

Drug use and alcohol abuse caused him to age rapidly, but that didn’t concern him until his daughter was born in 2004.

“That's when I pulled my head out of my butt and got things straightened out,” shares KSee. “Although, I still drank alcohol in 2004.”

Another milestone forced KSee to rethink his lifestyle even further.

“Five years ago, a Texas Trooper handed me my third DUI,” shared KSee. “And that is when it finally hit me. I needed to do better.”

After that epiphany, he got to work, immediately quitting alcohol in 2015. A year later, he abandoned all sugar, carbs, and sweets. He would not put anything he deemed harmful inside his body and started to reverse his biological clock by eating better, exercising, and taking supplements.

Why See Decided To Enter The Beverage Space

While he was on the path of health and fitness, KSee felt something was amiss.

“Being a zero-alcohol, zero-sugar, low-carb health enthusiast, I had a hard time finding something to drink after working out in the middle of the hot Texas summer,” says KSee. “I hated water. I was forced to drink it myself because, at the time, there was no better alternative. So one day, I started mixing bitters with soda water, adding vitamins and nootropics, and discovered a flavor and function combo that left me feeling great.”

After recording his formula, KSee began searching for a flavor lab to refine it once more before sharing it with the world. He knew he was onto something unique.

His year-long search led him to the only company producing a zero-alcohol bitter. KSee instantly connected with the company’s CEO, leading to a collaboration that created the perfect formula.

WhiteFang Water was born.

Making a Difference With Whitefang Water

WhiteFang Water is a one-of-a-kind drink that provides incredible benefits to the mind and body. It has magnesium, potassium, Vitamin B-complex, and L-theanine — an amino acid found in green tea that helps promote relaxation and calmness. WhiteFang water also has no caffeine, something that sets it apart from most other energy drinks.

The lightning bolt that enables WhiteFang Water to give drinkers so much energy is the 200 mg of 5-HTP or 5-hydroxytryptophan present in each can.

“5-HTP increases serotonin levels, which is the happiness hormone. By increasing the body’s serotonin levels, we can effectively lower the brain’s perception of what is difficult to accomplish,” explains Ksee. “It is made from tryptophan which is usually found in protein-rich foods. Your body processes the 5-HTP, which crosses into your bloodstream. Once it reaches the brain, it can make serotonin that makes you feel good.”

For now, KSee’s only goal with WhiteFang Water is to make people healthier.

“I don't make a living off this. I am not trying to cash out. This is costing me a ton of money. I am not trying to sell this thing to get people to buy my product,” says KSee. “I want to keep the company alive because I would love something for people to get healthy. That's it.”

