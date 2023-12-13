From Coding to Japanese: Exploring Americans’ Top Learning Interests

New research shows many Americans want to learn Spanish more than almost any other subject.

A study by the educational website TPR Teaching analyzed new 2023 data from AHREFS to find the most popular skills to learn according to estimated monthly searches.

Spanish

According to AHREFS data, there were about 19,000 searches every month for, “How to learn Spanish?”

Combined with similar queries about how long it takes to acquire the language, interest in learning Spanish far outstrips any other skill on this list. With a total of 26,900 estimated searches for similar top queries, such as “How to learn Spanish fast” and “How to learn Spanish free,” it prompts the question: why do so many Americans want to learn Spanish?

Learning Spanish as a second language makes sense when considering how interconnected the world has become. Spanish has the largest number of speakers worldwide after English and Mandarin Chinese — almost 493 million. Twenty-eight countries speak Spanish as their official language. More people speak Spanish as their native tongue than any other language in the world, except Mandarin Chinese.

Opportunities abroad are not the sole incentives to learn a second language. According to the latest American Community Survey, 42,032,538 people who live in the U.S. speak Spanish at home. That’s 13.3% of the total population.

Research by the Cervantes Institute projects that these numbers will grow. As soon as 2060, the United States could become the second-largest Spanish-speaking country in the world — surpassing Colombia and even Spain. By then, 27.5% of the U.S. population will be of Hispanic heritage.

People in the U.S. looking to learn Spanish in 2024 would join a large cohort of more than 24 million students worldwide. Across the globe, 34% of those students are in the U.S., 25% in the European Union, and 22% in Portuguese-speaking Brazil.

Within the U.S., more than 8 million foreign language students in high schools and universities are currently learning Spanish. These numbers do not include other places of instruction, like private tutoring centers and language-learning apps.

Prospective students have a wide variety of resources, free and paid, at their disposal. From many smartphone apps to podcasts and in-person learning, learning Spanish is more accessible than ever.

What Else Do Americans Want To Learn?

American Sign Language (ASL)

Another type of language has also captured the interest of the U.S. public. There were an estimated 17,800 searches for “How to learn sign language?” and “How to learn ASL?” in the past month alone.

Although the use of American Sign Language (ASL) has yet to be surveyed by the U.S. Census Bureau studies, researchers calculate that approximately 6.4 to 7 million adults will be ASL users in 2022. Not everyone who uses ASL is deaf or hard of hearing. About 83% of ASL users are hearing. Most ASL users are disproportionately women.

ASL is not a word-by-word translation of spoken English. It is a language in its own right. Sign language has specific rules and syntax, which is the order in which it structures sentences. ASL users communicate through signs that require the careful shape, placement, and movement of hands.

Coding

In the term's broadest sense, an estimated 22,000 searches centered on learning to code. Two of the fastest-growing occupations in the country are data scientists and software developers. Each profession is expected to increase in size by 35% and 26%, respectively, by 2032.

One major attraction of coding-based careers is the salary. Learning to code yields salaries in or near the six-figure range. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, entry-level computer programmers earned a median salary of $97,800 in 2022. The next entry-level coding job, software developers, earned an average of $124,200 that same year.

Coding is also more accessible than ever. Coding “boot camps” have risen in popularity. These intensive training programs span several weeks and prepare novices for a career in the tech industry — which some workplaces accept instead of a four-year degree.

Nearly a third of hiring managers have hired a boot camp grad. Of those managers, 72% felt that boot camp graduates were “equally or better equipped” for the job compared to traditional college hires.

Unlike other STEM-related fields, coding does not require mathematical prowess. Strong language learning skills prove a better predictor of someone's ability to code. Between income security and the ease of access, Americans are eager to master coding.

Typing

Before touchscreens, there were keyboards, and before those, there were typewriters. Similar to how the arrival of computers in U.S. schools signaled the decline of stenography classes, the age of the touchscreen signaled the end of typing lessons.

Nevertheless, typing lessons are currently experiencing a revival: “Learn how to type” was the subject of an estimated 8,900 searches this past month.

Most schools labored under the assumption that kids would learn to type at home, so they abolished touch typing classes by the early 2010s. Touch typing is the ability to type without looking at the keyboard and using all of one's fingers.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University found that, compared to touch typists, non-standard typists need to look at the keyboard to match the speed, and they still make more mistakes. In a 2016 survey, California teachers shared their belief that their students' low touch typing proficiency would harm their performance on standardized tests.

Want to get started? The only necessary equipment is a computer with a QWERTY keyboard and the Internet to access the many online typing websites.

Japanese

Within the U.S., only 431,996 people speak Japanese at home. Despite this relatively small population subsection, learning Japanese was the fifth-highest Google search among Americans. “How to learn Japanese” accrued around 6,900 searches.

Interest in Japanese culture has a decades-long history in the U.S., beginning with the country's animation industry. In 1999, Pokémon: The First Movie earned $85.7 million at box offices nationwide. Twenty-four years later, Japanese films are still drawing large crowds. In 2021, Demon Slayer: Mugan Train grossed $49.5 million—the film's highest earnings outside Japan.

Apart from consuming its media, Americans also enjoy Japanese food. Although Japanese Americans account for only 7% of the U.S. Asian population, almost a third of all Asian restaurants in the country are Japanese.

As of November 29, 2023, Japan and the United States have officially launched “The U.S.-Japan Tourism Year.” American citizens already enjoy visa-free travel to the island nation. Before COVID, Japanese tourists accounted for the United States' second-highest overseas source of travelers. This initiative is intended to strengthen the ties between both nations post-pandemic further by bolstering their respective travel and tourism industries.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.