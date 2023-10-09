From First Sight to Last Kiss: 15 Unforgettable Rom-Com Classics

In a sea of cinematic adoration, there are classic rom-coms that have a place in movie lovers' hearts. And when asked, some ardent rom-com fans shared several films that are outstanding to them. It's not just about the general buzz but about a magical connection that lasts. Here are the movies that have a hold on viewers in ways that transcend mere popularity.

1. Music and Lyrics (2007)

Music and Lyrics blooms with humor and heart as faded pop star Alex Fletcher faces a musical challenge: create a hit for rising sensation Cora Corman. His lyrical skills are lacking until he meets quirky Sophie Fisher, a poetic plant-waterer. As melodies intertwine with witty words, they discover more than a chart-topper — an unexpected connection. With charm, awkwardness, and adorability, their collaboration becomes a symphony of romance and creativity. Can they compose a masterpiece while navigating their own shadows?

2. Notting Hill (1999)

Notting Hill weaves a whimsical tale of ordinary meets extraordinary. Bookstore owner William Thacker's life takes a turn when he crosses paths with Anna Scott, a beloved actress. From spilled orange juice to unexpected kisses, their connection grows. As months pass, their bond deepens, but dating the world's most sought-after woman brings challenges. With humor, heart, and the intrusive media, the duo navigates a love story that's both down-to-earth and dazzling.

3. Bringing Up Baby (1938)

This flick is about a hilarious adventure as bumbling paleontologist Dr. David Huxley chases a million-dollar donation for his museum. His plans are derailed by the eccentric heiress Susan Vance and her mischievous leopard, Baby. Amid the chaos and comic mishaps, David's search for funding becomes entangled with the pursuit of Susan's affection. As misunderstandings multiply, a wild circus, quirky characters, and a pet terrier add to the frenzy. This rom-com safari delivers uproarious antics, roaring emotions, and a heartwarming discovery of life's treasures.

4. 27 Dresses (2008)

Having walked down the aisle 27 times for friends, she's an expert in orchestrating others' joy but harbors secret desires for her boss, George. Dreams of her own romantic wedding are disrupted when her manipulative sister Tess enters the scene, capturing George's affection. Unexpectedly, Jane crosses paths with cynical writer Kevin, sparking an unconventional connection. As love triangles and professional aspirations tangle, Jane must summon the courage to confront her feelings.

5. Love Actually (2003)

Billy Mack's cynical holiday song reverberates and eight couples navigate the intricacies of romance. From grieving stepfather Daniel and his stepson to newlyweds Juliet and Peter, secrets, unrequited love, and unexpected connections intertwine. Writer Jamie kindles an unconventional bond with Portuguese housekeeper Aureli while Sarah grapples with professing her feelings to a coworker. Meanwhile, Harry's fidelity is tested by his assistant, David, the Prime Minister, who falls for a household servant. Colin's journey to find love takes him overseas. Among them all, John and Judy's on-screen chemistry ignites a genuine spark. Love Actually serenades audiences with laughter, tears, and the magic of love during a season of miracles.

6. His Girl Friday (1940)

Hildy Johnson, an ace reporter, stirs up a storm when she returns to The Morning Post to quit her job and marry insurance agent Bruce Baldwin. But her ex-husband and editor, Walter Burns, isn't ready to let her go. Employing every trick in the book, Walter attempts to keep Hildy from remarrying while captivating her with a compelling story: covering the imminent execution of a cop killer. Amid the chaos of corruption, love, and the quest for a scoop, Hildy must choose between the excitement of the newsroom and the promise of a new life.

7. Two Weeks Notice (2002)

This film layers humor and heart as lawyer Lucy Kelson quits her role as glorified nanny to her playboy boss, George Wade. Driven by activism, Lucy takes on the suave façade of her career. At the same time, George relies on her expertise to navigate his corporation's chaos. When George offers Lucy his legal counsel job, she reluctantly agrees, aiming to make a difference. But their relationship intensifies beyond the professional realm, unraveling Lucy's tough exterior. As love and principles entangle, Lucy faces a dilemma that tests her heart and values. Join Lucy as she explores boundaries, ethics, and unexpected passions in law and love.

8. Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones's Diary froths with humor and relatability as Bridget Jones navigates the challenges of self-improvement and romance. Armed with her candid diary, Bridget tackles her age, weight, job, and quest for love with endearing imperfection. Determined to change, she stumbles into the arms of her charming yet questionable boss. Bridget is drawn to an unexpected acquaintance amid quirky friends and awkward encounters.

9. The Awful Truth (1937)

This rom-com dances through a tango of failed separation. Jerry and Lucy Warriner, ready for an amicable divorce, discover that unraveling their love isn't as simple as signing papers. As they navigate new relationships with socialite Barbara Vance and oil-rich Daniel Leeson, the ex-couple devises comic schemes to thwart each other's romantic pursuits. Visitation rights for their pet fox terrier and a flamboyant charade to sabotage new partners blend chaos with charm.

10. Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

This film sweeps audiences into a whirlwind of romantic misadventures. British bachelor Charles and his merry band of friends orbit through endless weddings. Amidst the nuptial celebrations, Charles, a perennial bachelor, is captivated by American guest Carrie. Their paths cross, sparks fly over a series of weddings and a funeral, but the timing never seems right. As missed opportunities and old flames resurface, Charles faces a moment of reckoning — should he settle for safety or chase his heart's desire? Love's journey is as unpredictable as life's celebrations.

11. The Holiday (2006)

Follow the heartwarming tale of serendipitous love, where two women exchange more than just homes. Londoner Iris, pining for her unattainable colleague, and L.A. resident Amanda, recovering from a broken heart, exchange homes and countries. Amid picturesque settings, Iris finds solace in a charming neighbor and a charismatic composer. Meanwhile, Amanda discovers new beginnings with Iris' brother, a warm-hearted book editor. As love weaves its magic across continents, these two strangers-turned-friends explore romance and self-discovery.

12. The Wedding Date (2005)

Kat Ellis orchestrates an elaborate ruse for her sister's wedding. Returning home for the event, Kat plans to outwit her ex-fiancé by hiring a male escort to pose as her boyfriend. As her well-intentioned scheme unravels, chaos and unexpected emotions ensue. Amidst familial bonds, past heartaches, and a hired charade, Kat learns that love and authenticity can't be scripted.

13. My Favorite Wife (1940)

Ellen Arden reappears after seven years of being presumed dead in a shipwreck. However, her timing couldn't be worse — she arrives on the day of her husband Nick's second wedding to Bianca. As Nick fumbles to convey the news to Bianca, a twist occurs: Ellen reveals she survived on a deserted island with fellow survivor Burkett. Jealousy, hilarity, and chaos ensue as Nick unravels the truth amid a web of misunderstandings.

14. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

This exceptional rom-com dances through the journey of Toula Portokalos, a Greek-American woman struggling to reconcile love and tradition. Working in her family's Chicago restaurant, Toula longs for more than her father's wish for her to marry a Greek suitor. When she falls for Ian Miller, a non-Greek teacher, their love sparks a cultural clash. As they navigate familial expectations, Toula embraces her heritage while striving for independence.

15. What Women Want (2000)

Things take an exciting turn when conceited advertising executive Nick Marshall gains the ability to hear women's thoughts. Accustomed to his chauvinistic ways, Nick faces a turning point when he realizes the world from a new perspective. Armed with the secret power, he uses it to his advantage against his infatuated boss, Darcy, leading to a series of comical mishaps. As Nick grapples with his newfound insight, he learns lessons in empathy, self-discovery, and humility.

