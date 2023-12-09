From Light to Dark: 14 Comedic Actors Who Found Recognition in Dark and Disturbing Characters

Sometimes, actors can escape their typecasting and give a performance we never expected. Here are some actors who typically starred in comedic roles and impressed audiences with their abilities to break out of their inner darkness.

1. Robin Williams

Williams was a brilliant and complicated man, capable of making us laugh hysterically one moment and rendering us speechless with emotion the next. Some films where he truly brought out his inner demons include One Hour Photo (2002) and Insomnia (2002).

2. Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart slayed his role in Green Room. It's unusual for this actor to deviate into villainous roles, but movie audiences get a kick out of Patrick Stewart as a bad guy in this 2015 film.

3. Jim Carrey

We've seen Jim Carrey in several hilarious films, but he's also great at playing very serious roles. From Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to Dark Crimes to The Bad Batch, he does a great job of playing both someone who can make you laugh and someone who can make you cry.

4. Javier Bardem

What's one of the scariest performances in cinematic history? Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in No Country For Old Men. His mere presence in the film is terrifying.

5. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is capable of being more than an action star. Some of his darker roles include Interview With a Vampire, Magnolia, and Tropic Thunder.

6. Steve Carell

He may be best known as Michael Scott, but Steve Carell's performance in Foxcatcher and The Way Way Back proves he's a powerhouse actor when the role calls for it, and he can step away from his comedic roles and do something darker.

7. Anthony Perkins

Before Psycho, Perkins was best known for his roles in romantic comedies. After the release of the classic Hitchcock film, it's hard to think of him in anything other than his terrifying role.

8. Jake Gyllenhaal

While Jake Gyllenhaal is no stranger to dramatic performances, he turns it up to eleven in Nightcrawler. He brings back this anger in Ambulance, too. Something about Gyllenhaal has always been a little creepy to me- I think it's his expressions- and it seems the actor can tap into this side of himself with ease.

9. Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins is at his best in dark movies. Before playing the role of Hannibal Lecter, Hopkins was best known for starring in war movies, like A Bridge Too Far and The Elephant Man.

10. Henry Fonda

Henry Fonda famously went against his type to play the villain Frank in Once Upon a Time in the West. Critics feel Fonda did great in the film, and it's wild to see how different he was in that film versus his role in Twelve Angry Men.

11. Bryan Cranston

People grew up with Cranston being the dad in Malcolm in the Middle. His turn as Walter White is the opposite, blowing everyone away. Since Breaking Bad, we've seen him in both comedic and serious roles, proving how well he can flip back and forth between the two types.

12. Robert Pattinson

A far cry from Edward Cullen, Pattinson has been able to show his action chops in recent memory. Good Time was when audiences realized he was more than just a sparkly vampire.

13. John Goodman

The beloved actor creeped us out when he starred in 10 Cloverfield Lane, but we prefer to think of him in happier movies like his voicework in Monsters, Inc. and The Conners.

14. Rodney Dangerfield

It may be a small part, but the legendary comic nails his performance in 1994's Natural Born Killers. Generally known for much funnier roles, it's nice to see he had the chops for darker and more serious roles.