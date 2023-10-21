From Liverpool With Love: 15 Beatles Anthems To Elevate Your Mood

The Beatles created music that won the hearts of millions and still lights a spark in people today, from their hometown of Liverpool to all corners of the world. Their songs touch on every emotion ever felt, filled with timeless harmonies and meaningful lyrics. If you've never really listened to them, start with this collection of their biggest hits.

1. Here Comes the Sun

This song is a musical ray of sunshine that instantly brightens your mood thanks to its lively tempo, positive lyrics, and George Harrison's comforting vocals. Every time you hear the song, it’s hard not to smile and feel uplifted because of its message of optimism and the prospect of better days. It even gets your toes tapping.

2. All You Need Is Love

Heartbreak has nothing on this song! This beloved Beatles song radiates positivity and harmony, proclaiming a simple yet deep message: love is the ultimate answer. Its inspiring melody, catchy chorus, and universal theme weave a heartwarming anthem that reminds you of love's strength and its power to achieve the impossible.

3. Hey Jude

“Hey Jude” is one of the well-known stories in Beatles folklore. It was inspired by the real-life relationship experiences of its member, John Lennon. The theme of self-esteem and self-comfort in the face of adversity are embedded in this timeless classic that connects and inspires listeners with its upbeat melody and meaningful message.

4. Twist and Shout

Feel-good sentiments and enthusiasm are abundant in this song. You want to dance and sing along to this song because of its catchy rhythm and upbeat vocals. Originally sung by the Top Notes, this track has other covers including The Isley Brothers and Chaka Demus & Pliers. But the Beatles version remains the pick of the pack.

5. Good Day Sunshine

This track from their Revolver album oozes happiness and cheerfulness. It's an energetic hymn that instantly makes you feel better because of its peppy speed, melody, and lyrics that praise the beauty of a bright day. The music is an excellent choice for lifting your spirits and putting a grin on your face.

6. I Want to Hold Your Hand

The cheer from this melody from the Meet the Beatles! album is infectious. This pop song has a youthful energy to it. The simple desire to hold hands expressed in the words perfectly captures the joy and innocence of new love. It’s the first Beatles song recorded in true stereo to grace Abbey Road's new four-track desk. This recording marked a pioneering effort for the Beatles, leveraging a fresh and enhanced setup at the Abbey Road studio.

7. Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

“If you're seeking some joy, belt out ‘ob-la-di, ob-la-da',” Paul McCartney voiced in the Beatles' “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” back in 1968. Years later, true to McCartney's words, a scientific study proved that the White Album's 4th song is one of the most musically pleasurable. It's no wonder it was a hit song. The song stands out because it mixes the excitement of what's coming next and the surprise of what actually happens.

8. Yellow Submarine

When “Yellow Submarine” was released, the Beatles were nearing their split. Yet that doesn’t make this song less memorable. With its iconic “In the town where I was born…” lyric, it remains a timeless call for unity and joy, suggesting that togetherness can be our solace during tough times. Its infectious rhythm beckons listeners to join in, despite its psychedelic and repetitive essence.

9. Octopus's Garden

The narrator of this song imagines a garden full of vibrant fish, octopuses, and other marine life beneath the waves as they relate the tale of an underwater voyage. Listeners are invited to escape into a fanciful and carefree world through this inventive storytelling. Everyone can relate to the song's sentiment, emphasizing the value of finding happiness in the little things.

10. Penny Lane

Paul McCartney captivates listeners with the enduring “Penny Lane” melody, celebrating everyday life's nuances. Yet, beneath the surface, the song also delves into deeper societal reflections of its era. Released in February 1967 alongside “Strawberry Fields Forever,” it's hailed as one of the greatest singles ever.

11. Can't Buy Me Love

The song's lyrics deliver an uncomplicated yet pleasant message about the value of love and sincere compassion over material things. Its lines stress that genuine happiness comes not from wealth or material possessions but interactions with others. This well-known song is still a timeless, feel-good tune that connects with people from all walks of life decades after its release.

12. Hello, Goodbye

A straightforward yet instantly familiar piano riff draws you in at the melody's opening. One of the Beatles' strengths was their capacity to produce music that appealed to listeners of all ages and cut across generational boundaries. “Hello, Goodbye” will always remain a feel-good hymn that appeals to young and old listeners.

13. With a Little Help From My Friends

The song's words address the common issue of turning to friends for help in trying times, Fittingly, Lennon and McCartney wrote the song after they were both going through difficult times in their lives. Its lyrics remain as relevant today as when first released. It's perhaps the most beloved vocal track by Ringo in the Beatles' repertoire.

14. Magical Mystery Tour

At its core, the song is a rock-and-roll masterpiece. The brass instruments infuse it with anticipation and thrill, complemented by its energetic tempo and catchy tune. The lyrics paint a fantasy journey, enticing listeners to join in. Critics often note that although Magical Mystery Tour isn't always ranked among the band's top albums, it stands tall among the Beatles' finest works.

15. The Long and Winding Road

The song's tender melody and sincere lyrics inspire reflection and nostalgia. This song prompts you to reflect on your life's journey and acknowledge the peaks and valleys that have molded you. It deals with enduring love and the passing of time as universal themes. People from various areas of life can relate to these concepts, which can bring solace in contemplation.

Source: Reddit.