From Lyrics to Lines: 24 Singers Who Dazzled in Acting Roles

by
Shotgun Wedding
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

It’s not uncommon for musical artists to take a spin at acting during their careers. Unfortunately, musical talent does not always translate into acting chops- I’m looking at you, Beyonce and Taylor Swift; sorry, ladies.

However, some singing stars light up the screen and nail their roles, showing their magnanimous talent and range. Check out 24 of the best artists who gave acting a whirl and absolutely crushed it.

1. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Lady Gaga truly proved she’s a fabulous actress with her roles in A Star Is Born and House of Gucci. She has an impressive range of expressions and emotions and can even put on a decent accent when she needs to! Her artistic talent clearly goes beyond music, and she even utilized some method acting techniques.

2. Cher

Moonstruck Nicolas Cage, Cher
Image Credit: MGM/UA Communications Co.

Cher is easily one of the most talented singers alive today, but she has also proved to be a wonderful actress in movies like Burlesque, Moonstruck, The Witches of Eastwick, and more. She has a distinct, charismatic way about her that makes her a delight to watch and just as captivating on screen as on stage.

3. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson in Dreamgirls (2006)
Image Credit: DreamWorks Pictures.

Jennifer Hudson has acted in many major movies, including Cats, Hairspray, and Dreamgirls. She even won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Dreamgirls, solidifying her place in Hollywood. Like Cher, there is something compelling about Hudson that makes her wonderful to watch in films.

4. Bette Midler

Hocus pocus
Image Credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

Bette Midler started her career as a fabulous singer, but at this point, she’s better known for her many amazing roles in various movies, including Hocus Pocus, What Women Want, The Stepford Wives, Beaches, and many more. Her acting is so impressive that she brings me to tears in her more emotional and dramatic roles.

5. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah and Common in Just Wright (2010)
Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

A rom-com queen if there ever was one, Queen Latifah’s career took a hard pivot when she switched from rapping and singing to acting. She wows in endearing rom-coms like Last Holiday, Just Wright, and Beauty Shop but can also play hardcore roles in films like Set It Off and The Equalizer.

6. Barbra Streisand

Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand in The Way We Were (1973)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Barbra Streisand has said in interviews that she still gets insanely nervous and scared before performing in front of people, so it makes sense she may prefer acting on a set to singing on a stage. She’s delightful and hilarious in movies like The Guilt Trip, Meet the Fockers, and Hello, Dolly, but her performance in movies like The Way We Were will have you bawling.

7. Judy Garland

The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

The original singer-turned-actor, Judy Garland, is better known as an actress. Of course, she’s probably most famous for The Wizard of Oz but has also wowed in movies like Listen, Darling, Babes on Broadway, and The Clock. She had a charming and adorable way about her that made her perfect for the big screen.

8. Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore in Heart and Soul, This is Us
Image Credit: 20th Television.

Mandy Moore may not be an Oscar-winning actress, but she’s lovable and compelling on screen. She’s nailed many roles, including her characters in This Is Us, A Walk to Remember, License to Wed, All I Want, Saved!, and more. She has an impressive range, and she even voices Rapunzel in Tangled!

9. Olivia Newton-John

Grease John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Olivia Newton-John didn’t star in a ton of movies, but her small acting career was relatively successful. Of course, her most well-known and iconic role is as Sandy in Grease, but she was also in A Christmas Romance, Xanadu, and a few other movies where she shows her acting skills.

10. Dolly Parton

Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin in 9 to 5 (1980)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox Television / FOX.

Dolly Parton is easily one of my favorite singers-turned-actors, and I positively adore her in everything she is in. She always plays a charming and caring character in her films, including her characters in Steel Magnolias, 9 to 5, and Blue Valley Songbird. She also appeared in the Hannah Montana Movie as well as the TV show.

11. Whitney Houston

The Bodyguard Whitney Houston
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Whitney Houston only starred in a handful of movies before her tragic death. However, she absolutely shined in every film she appeared in, including The Bodyguard, The Preacher’s Wife, and Waiting to Exhale. But to me, she will always be the best portrayal of Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother in Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

12. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire and Michael Gross in Tremors (1990)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Reba has starred in her fair share of cute and quirky films, including Barb & Star Go to Visit Del Mar, Charlotte’s Web, Tremors, Maverick, The Little Rascals, and more. She also had her own TV show that aired for six seasons, called Reba. So, she’s had plenty of time on screen and proved herself as an entertaining actress.

13. Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe in Antebellum (2020)
Image Credit: Lionsgate.

I think Janelle Monáe will always be a singer and musical artist first and foremost, but she dazzles on screen as well. She’s had substantial roles in Glass Onion, Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and Antebellum. Monáe also appeared in shows like Human Resources, We the People, Homecoming, and more!

14. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Lucy Paez in The Mother (2023)
Image Credit: Netflix.

Okay, I’m not saying JLo is a top-notch actress who has mastered the craft, but her movies can be cute and fun. Many consider her a rom-com queen, as she starred in films like Shotgun Wedding, Marry Me, The Back-Up Plan, Maid in Manhattan, and Monster-in-Law. However, she’s tried more serious roles in projects like Enough, An Unfinished Life, and The Mother, which were admirable.

15. Ice-T

Ice-T in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Image Credit: NBC Universal Television Studio.

Ice-T is a quintessential character in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which is one of the most popular Law & Order shows on air. His rugged and no-nonsense performance has been compelling and captivating for more than 20 seasons, and the show would simply not be complete without him. And that doesn’t even touch upon his roles in movies like Stranded and Gangland.

16. Julie Andrews

Mary Poppins Julie Andrews
Image Credit: Buena Vista Distribution Company, Inc.

I never even knew Julie Andrews was a singer until I’d already fallen in love with her as an actress. I feel like she’s such an integral part of my childhood as she starred in some of my favorite movies like Mary Poppins and Princess Diaries. Her endearing mannerisms and soft presence make her lovable in every film.

17. Jamie Foxx

Day Shift, Jamie Foxx
Image Credit: Netflix, Inc.

Every time I see Jamie Foxx in a movie, I’m surprised by how much I love him. The singer and rapper has been in more movies than most realize, including Horrible Bosses, Day Shift, Just Mercy, The Soloist, Django Unchained, and many more. He has a decent range, nailing everything from gritty criminal roles to voices of animated kids’ characters.

18. Selena Gomez

Wizards of Waverly Place
Image Credit: Disney Channel.

I don’t think Selena Gomez is the best actress of all time, but she holds her own in projects like Only Murders in the Building, A Rainy Day in New York, The Dead Don’t Die, and a few more. And while Disney Channel acting isn’t exactly top-notch, she was wonderful in Wizards of Waverly Place and clearly made an impact on the audience.

19. Will Smith

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Will Smith
Image Credit: NBC.

Will Smith is one of the best singers-turned-actors of all time. He can do it all, from a lovable and funny kid in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to womanizer in Hitch to the sarcastic rookie in Men in Black. My favorite performance of his is in Seven Pounds, which always has me in tears by the end. And this is a fraction of his filmography.

20. Ice Cube

Friday Chris Tucker, Ice Cube
Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

Ice Cube is another rapper who took a swing at acting and knocked it out of the park. He’s delivered excellent performances in movies like Barbershop, Friday, 21 Jump Street, Ride Along, Boyz n the Hood, and more. He’s wildly funny in movies like Are We There Yet?, but has also shown he can shine in dramatic, emotional roles.

21. Harry Connick Jr.

Harry Connick Jr. in Dolphin Tale (2011)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Jon Farmer.

One of my favorite rom-com leads, Harry Connick Jr., is a sensational actor in everything he is in. He’s known for his roles in Iron Giant, Hope Floats, Independence Day, New in Town, and Mickey, and others. While he has some serious roles, he is best in light-hearted romantic comedies.

22. Madonna

Madonna in A League of Their Own
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Madonna is an underrated singer-turned-actress, in my opinion. I adore her character in A League of Their Own, but she also appeared in movies like Desperately Seeking Susan, Swept Away, Die Another Day, and Body of Evidence, where she manages to embody the characters well.

23. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake in Friends with Benefits
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing / Glen Wilson.

Again, not saying JT deserves an Oscar nom, but I do enjoy some of his movies, and he’s done plenty. Friends With Benefits is an adorable rom-com with Mila Kunis, and he’s also funny in Bad Teacher with Cameron Diaz. However, he’s also played more serious characters and did a decent job.

24. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane in Ted (2012)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Marky Mark has had plenty of time on the big screen, and people seem to love him in movies. Some of his best films include The Other Guys, Ted, Instant Family, The Fighter, Date Night, and The Perfect Storm. He can be hilarious and sarcastic or gritty and intense, showing his ability to take on various characters.

Source: (Reddit).

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

15 Ways To Get Your Money’s Worth When Visiting The Doctor

Next

Dazzling Insights: Research Discovers 15 Unexpected Celebrity Behind The Most Trending Engagement Ring