From Outstanding to Alarming: The Varied State of Human Rights Worldwide

Even though world poverty had generally improved for countless nations, the global pandemic in 2020 set this progress back almost tenfold, says the World Bank.

The University of Rhode Island Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies released a Global Rights Project report that measured certain freedoms, such as physical integrity, empowerment, worker rights, and justice rights, giving each nation an index score of 100. The results are a stark reminder that on Planet Earth, democratic values are the exception and not the rule.

1. Canada (88)

America's northern neighbors rank highest on the Americas' chart, which is no surprise considering the treatment all new arrivals receive in Canada. CBC reports that although there is no guarantee of citizenship, undocumented migrants in Quebec receive an allowance, medical care, and shelter until they can make their refugee claim and permanent residency.

2. St. Kitts and Nevis (84)

While this Caribbean jewel has suffered setbacks connected to the global pandemic, the living standard is high for most, with the average citizen receiving $1,104.94 per annum in healthcare spending. Life expectancy for women in St. Kitts and Nevis is 74 years, while men are slightly behind at 69. St. Kitts and Nevis are ranked second on the overall scale.

3. Antigua and Barbuda (84)

With Antigua and Barbuda sitting in the Lesser Antilles, an archipelago exposed to Atlantic and Caribbean storms, their biggest challenge is the changing weather. However, with good infrastructure, a strong healthcare system, and a public education system, the third-ranked democratic nation is doing well. A recent report shows plans for a total digitization of public services in 2030.

4. Costa Rica (82)

Digital nomads have been flocking to Costa Rica to make the most of its laptop-friendly working visas. The country offers many benefits to those who can afford its cost of living, which is higher than most Central American countries but lower than Canada or America. There is much to admire about Costa Rica: its universal, affordable, and high-quality healthcare, its beautiful beaches, and its admirable renewable energy policies. The only question is why it doesn't score higher.

5. Chile (82)

Tied with Costa Rica is South America's highest-ranked progressive country, Chile. Considering Chile's historical social upheavals, it may be surprising to see Chile sitting so many places above the United States. Between 1973 and 1990, dictator Augusto Pinochet's secret police engaged in mass torture and executions. However, since Pinochet allowed Chile's transition to democracy, the country has had solid economic growth, and a more progressive society now replaces its past human rights abuses.

6. The United States (64)

Sadly, for the wealthiest nation on Planet Earth, America ranks 14th on the Americas' human rights index. Who can say why this is taking place? With rising economic inequality, a media class not telling the whole truth, and the cost of living spikes pushing many middle-class families into lower-class positions, America has a lot of work ahead, says the Pew Research Group.

7. Haiti (32)

Bill and Hillary Clinton's adopted developing nation has seen a terrible few decades, and an unfortunate geographical location exacerbates an already impoverished country. Haiti's proximity to natural disasters (there were three alone in 2021: an earthquake and two hurricanes) contributes to relentless human rights abuses. The nation's larger cities are currently gripped by gang violence and political corruption.

8. Mexico (36)

Mexico is an enigma of a country: on the one hand, you have one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, benefitting from its economic relationship with its northern neighbor, the United States. On the other hand, Mexico's human rights are sometimes marred by cartel violence and corruption, making Mexico's human index score poor, putting it 31 out of all 35 American nations.

9. Venezuela (12)

The country named after Venice has not been at its best in the past decade, scoring lowest on the American continent. In 2016, President Nicolás Maduro enraged starving citizens during a food shortage crisis when he ate cake during a press conference. This image came simultaneously with reports of starving citizens hunting for dogs, cats, and pigeons for food.

Maduro's display summarized most citizens' feelings of a repressive political class. Over the past decade, a Venezuelan diaspora of over seven million people has flooded across the world.

10. Finland (96)

Europe scores a higher average overall than the American continent, and nestling on top is Finland. NATO's latest member has long boasted a healthy blend of schooling, living, and women's living standards, driven by a unique social system, high taxes, and one of the world's leading childcare programs.

11. Austria (90)

Austrian cities such as Salzburg, Innsbruck, and Vienna are famed for their stunning architecture, connection to classical arts, and modern living standards. Although reports show there is still work regarding women's rights, the country has many laws protecting freedom of movement, political expression, and religion.

12. United Kingdom (86)

The British have always prided themselves on a solid set of human rights ethics, though lately, this has been challenged. Several critics allege that the United Kingdom's police forces arrested 3,300 people in 2016 for online speech, which contrasts with recent rises in burglaries and knife crimes. In 2023, the National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) “boasted” that police officers were now attending every reported burglary scene.

Hitherto, multiple reports of burglaries being ignored were made public. However, Britain is still safe for most citizens, enjoying a modern living standard and high life expectancy.

13. Denmark (86)

Even though Denmark scores a respectable 86 on the index, it may surprise some that the Scandinavian land isn't higher on the list. However, Denmark shares the fifth spot with six other countries. Denmark has a clean record of human rights but for some treatment of migrant families. In 2020, a dwellings firm removed 96 families from properties in the Nøjsomhed neighborhood under state law L38, drawing criticism from human rights groups.

14. Italy (74)

Surprisingly, Italy is in the bottom half of European human rights standards. Although Italy sits 10th in global GDP (gross domestic product) rankings, boasting a life expectancy of 84 years for women and 80 for men, the nation still has issues with police brutality and domestic abuse. Italy also has the continent's highest influx of undocumented arrivals, which can put a strain on local infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, and charities.

15. Albania (62)

Albania has had EU candidate status since 2015. However, a European Commission deemed that if it wanted full EU membership, Albania would first need to reform its judiciary system and show progress against organized crime. Sadly, an Albanian diaspora has spread across Europe, leaving a nation short of young men. However, compared to other countries in the neighboring region, life is peaceful for most Albanians.

16. Serbia (44)

The '90s were a time of upheaval in the Balkan region, and sitting amid the turmoil was Serbia, whose former president, Slobodan Milosevic, died in custody before hearing his sentencing for war crimes against other Balkan states. Due to ongoing questionable human rights violations, the country has yet to join the European Union (EU). Recently, European MEPs held a plenary meeting to discuss the viability of Serbia's recent elections.

17. Ukraine (22)

The ongoing war between Ukraine and its ancient neighbors continues to haunt us all, though before the war, Ukraine's human rights record was checkered. In 2014, a human rights review found that LGBT rights were not prioritized. Furthermore, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko was arrested after allegations of embezzlement. Some critics deemed the move political persecution. As for more recent times, one only needs to follow the war to see how fragile human rights are in Ukraine.

18. Russia (24)

Russia's post-Soviet era has never been short of human rights violations. From the crisis following the collapse of its government to more recent political opposition arrests, Mother Russia has consistently ranked low on the human rights index. Sadly for modern Russians, speaking out against the state or its leadership leads to harsh repercussions, especially since its military campaign in Ukraine began. Currently, the report puts Russia at the bottom of the European human rights table.

19. Taiwan (78)

While an increasing number of countries switch from recognizing it as a sovereign nation and Beijing looks on with interest, Taiwan is officially the most humane Asian country in the world, says the report. Even though Amnesty International says there are question marks on the use of facial recognition technology and gay rights, Taiwan ranks top.

20. Japan (68)

Japan has one of the best standards of living in the world and sits in third place in economic terms. The technological haven stands out in Asia alongside other industrialized countries like Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore. Japan is a constitutional monarchy with an uncanny bill of rights, promising the “right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

However, the country's complicated relationship with minor consent was reflected when they raised the age of consent to 16 years from an unsavory 13 years in 2023.

21. Republic of Korea (66)

Korea's economic story is incredible. Following the Korean War, South Korea's economy grew with a vengeance- from $87 per capita in 1962 to $1,481 in 1980. South Korea's economy grew with a vengeance following the Korean War. Since then, the country has become central to much of Asia's cultural excellence, with music, film, and cuisine going global. Visit any Korean city today, and the visitor will marvel at the modern living standards and wealth on display.

22. Singapore (62)

Singapore is a unique country and resembles more of a bustling city than a nation. The country achieved independence from Britain in 1967 and pledged its future to become a “garden city.” Having pulled itself out of ecological ruin and turned into an economic powerhouse, the nation turned its attention to a strong environmental ethos in 1992 with the first Singapore Green Plan (SGP), which 40 years later has resulted in one of the cleanest cities on the planet. Singapore does neglect some human rights, such as freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and mild government corruption.

23. Sri Lanka (38)

Sri Lanka is a majority Buddhist country, though far from the Nirvana-chasing peacenik trope that follows most Buddhists. The Sri Lankan government has been renowned for its “iron fist” crackdowns on the northern Tamil Tigers, a Christian region reluctant to receive governance from the Southern Singalese rulers. Furthermore, Sri Lanka has suffered a crippling financial crisis following defaults on infrastructure loans from China.

24. Qatar (36)

According to the World Bank, per capita income in Qatar is $114,000. This amount puts Qatar in the top five incomes per capita, 555% higher than the world average. Anyone living in the country pays no taxes, and filling the car with gasoline costs less than buying a round of drinks. However, Qatar's luxury living standards dwarf those of the many hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who suffer inhumane domestic situations, payment delays, and dangerous working conditions.

25. Vietnam (32)

I enjoyed living in Vietnam for four years; the country has incredible people, delicious food, and excellent living conditions for the middle classes. However, those at the bottom need to contend with sleeping in hammocks, no national safety net, and a government that isn't fond of criticism and might arrest or deport residents without warning. The country's economic growth has been spectacular over the past decade, says the World Economic Forum (WEF)

26. Turkey (22)

The Turkish have always been a powerhouse in their region economically and militarily, so it may come as a surprise that their human rights record is poor. The Department of State (DOS) says since the 2016 attempted coup d'etat, Turkey has arrested “more than 60,000 police and military personnel and more than 4,000 judges and prosecutors … arrested or imprisoned more than 95,000 citizens.”

27. China (20)

Unsurprisingly, China's human rights score is low due to a litany of human rights abuses, such as the alleged reeducation camps holding Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang Province. Furthermore, China prevents mass assembly, free speech, and political activism. Public preaching of any religious doctrine carries a prison sentence. Ironically, China boasts affluent living standards and little to no burglary or violent street crime, though this comes with a price.

28. Iran (0)

It isn't a good look when you score zero for your attitude toward human rights, but Iran is the only country with no points. Its nearest rival is Syria, with only six. Where do we begin with Iran's human rights record? A 2023 report from the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) outlines political brutality. Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi is quoted in the report: “The hanging of political prisoners and children reflects the violent and unlawful lengths the Iranian authorities will go to sow fear and crush dissent,” said Ghaemi.

29. Cape Verde Islands (84)

Standing head-and-shoulders above the rest of its North and West Africa is the Cabo Verde Islands. Like the Canaries, this archipelago is 300 miles from Africa's north coast and enjoys a year-long subtropical climate and relative peace compared to its continental neighbors. This African member country has seen a healthy rise in per-capita GDP growth, and the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared Cabo Verde malaria-free.

30. Tunisia (54)

Tunisia was the first North African nation to form an uprising against an unpopular political regime, successfully usurping President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. Tunisia was one of the smoother transitions to new leadership, though, in the years since the political climate has cooled following economic turmoil in the wake of the pandemic.

Amnesty International reported in 2022, “President Saïed renewed the state of emergency until the end of the year, and on 30 December, renewed it again until 30 January 2023.” This decree resulted in mass repression of protests and arrests for dissent using arbitrary legal powers.

31. Senegal (52)

Senegal is far from a hostile country, with citizens priding themselves on their sense of Teranga, or hospitality. The friendly locals and stable economy provide young professionals or investors a haven. However, there are still many problems with illiteracy, poverty, and unemployment. Oxfam International claims more than half of Senegal's inhabitants live below the poverty line, and the country suffers from overcrowding in many urban areas. Its Casamance region in the south has had an ongoing, though not overtly deadly, conflict brewing for 40 years.

32. Gambia (52)

This friendly, little coastal nation has been a favorite tourist destination for many years, though it comes with occasional unrest or border skirmishes. Gambia sits like a wedge in Senegal's side on Africa's northwestern coast. The DOS says Gambia's most significant human rights issue is Senegal's 40-year, low-key local conflict in the Casamance region that can sometimes spill over into Southern Gambia.

33. Burkina Faso (48)

The coolest-named country on the planet suffers from many problems following a political coup d'etat in 2022, which overthrew the current leader, Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba. Following this, the country was infiltrated by Islamist terrorist groups who now control 40% of the country. However, like others in the region, Burkina Faso's economy is relatively stable, though due to the socio-political instability, down from its 6% average between 2017 and 2019.

34. Nigeria (22)

Nigeria remains a leading African nation due to its oil reserves and subsequent economic development. Investment and growth mean Nigeria is set to enjoy 4.1% GDP growth by 2025, according to the World Bank. The problem for Nigerians is most of the benefits are seen in the south, and Northern Nigeria is a different story. With deadly terrorist insurgencies, kidnappings, and disruption to the local economy, Nigeria presents a tale of two disparate lands.

35. South Sudan (14)

In 2011, Sudan broke into two nations when relations between the capital, Khartoum, and the Southern regions went beyond repair. Disagreements over oil revenues had pushed the two factions into fierce competition following years of bitter war. The problem in the newly-created South Sudan, which controls much of the oil, now lies in “civil defense” groups, militias, and youth gangs who terrorize certain regions, says the United Nations.

36. Egypt (14)

Egypt is no stranger to human rights abuses, even though it remains a popular tourist destination among Europeans. However, when one strays from safe tourist areas, Egypt can present dangers to certain people. The country's history of political assassination remains in check with a seemingly stable military in charge, and Egypt's diplomatic role in the region is commendable. However, dissent, political activism, or tormenting the wrong people may result in prison or worse.

37. Namibia (68)

Namibia scored highest in the South, Middle, and East African region; they scored lower than Cabo Verde, Africa's leading human rights-friendly country, but beat every other country in that bloc, including Tunisia and Nigeria. Although Namibia has progressed as a society, taking steps to tackle child marriage with legislation, there remain 76,400 child brides in the country, with 15,700 married before 15 years of age.

38. Seychelles (66)

Seychelles is a gleaming, tropical archipelago in the lower Indian Ocean, famed for its diverse wildlife, crystal-clear seas, and beautiful islands. While the destination is popular with honeymooners and retired couples, it hides some dark secrets. Firstly, modern-day piracy continues to plague international waters in Seychelles' vicinity; moreover, reports of child labor and gender-based violence are in the State Department's latest overview.

39. South Africa (50)

South Africa was Africa's leading economy until Egypt took the title for several years, only for Nigeria to establish its oil power in 2011. South Africa is a stunning natural landscape, but many people live under the poverty line. The country has long been plagued by political corruption and embezzlement, though a recent court case involving former president Jacob Zuma led to a settlement. Moreover, the country has daily power outages, slowing economic growth.

40. Rwanda (36)

Rwanda has seen its fair share of horrific internal unrest over the years, and the country continues to recover, with trials against the 1994 genocide ongoing. Rwanda has several human rights violations on record from 2022, including the policing of women's privacy rights, harassment of journalists, and armed attacks on public transport. However, other signs are good: Rwanda's environmental authorities co-signed an agreement with Peru regarding plastic pollution.

41. Kenya (30)

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights outlines its vision for how human rights should be interpreted. It says Kenya's constitution must “promote the protection and observance of human rights in public and private institutions, providing the grounding of our work on business and human rights.”

However, Human Rights Watch found in 2021 that Kenya had implemented harsh restrictions during the pandemic. Furthermore, authorities have not punished government officials for misappropriating COVID-19 relief funds.

42. Tanzania (24)

Like Kenya, Tanzania is famed for the world-class wildlife of Serengeti National Park and Mount Kilimanjaro. However, life is difficult for many Tanzanians away from its five-star safari lodges. In 2016, late President John Magufuli cracked down on all political dissent, issuing a blanket ban that remains until today. Furthermore, a report shows other abuses, such as a ban on education for pregnant girls and young mothers.

43. Somalia (18)

The world has had a good look at Somalia recently- the country's association with modern piracy was brought to life in the Tom Hanks movie Captain Phillips. However, life on dry land is hard for most people, with 6.7 million people plagued by starvation and half of Somalia's children suffering malnutrition. Unsurprisingly, East Africa ranks very low on the global human rights scale.

44. Burundi (16)

This little heart-shaped East African nation is blighted by tragic historical clashes between rival ethnic groups and continues its struggle. The Red-Tabara rebel group clashed with military forces in a town near the Democratic Republic of Congo border, killing 20 locals, including children and expectant mothers. Sadly, living in Burundi can be taxing for its weary citizens, with a government making arbitrary or biased rulings, especially regarding political opposition.

45. Australia (92)

The leader of the global pack is the land down under and the largest island in the world, Australia. The vast subcontinent is known as “Lucky Country” for a reason: Australia is the richest per capita nation in Oceania. Even though it has the twelfth-largest GDP in the world, Australia has only 26 million residents, making for good infrastructure, schools, and a business-friendly economy.

46. New Zealand (86)

New Zealand's far-flung South Pacific location is not conducive to profitable economic activity, though Kiwis benefit from a trade agreement with their neighbor Australia. Moreover, New Zealand's small five million-strong population punches above its weight with a $247 billion GDP. There are few rights Kiwis don't have, though former prime minister Jacinda Ardern faced heavy criticism for her authoritarian measures during the pandemic.

47. Palau (78)

Palau, a nation of scattered islands deep into the Western Pacific Ocean off the Philippines, is sitting in a decent position on the human rights world map. Palau's matriarchal society creates a peaceful coexistence, with islanders renowned for their hospitality. Freedom House gives Palau good political rights and civil liberties scores, with 92 out of 100 points. But for a small matter of local corruption and reports of migrant worker abuses, Palau is a fair society overall.

48. Tuvalu (68)

Some may remember Tuvalu's role as the famous sinking archipelago, contrasting reports notwithstanding. The tiny collection of Polynesian islands scores well for a developing nation with fewer resources than larger industrialized ones. In 2000, Tuvalu became a United Nations member, ratifying laws protecting women and children. Moreover, the nation's lack of military force suggests an all-round pacifist nature.

49. Fiji (60)

This Polynesian paradise archipelago is high on the list of surfers and beachcombers who like clear, reef-rich diving. Even though Fiji remains a developing nation, it has a good, middle-class living standard compared to most islands in the region. While the economy is still at a subsistence level for many, the country continues to develop at a healthy pace. There are still issues with online speech, and reports of political corruption have been sporadic.

50. Papua New Guinea (48)

The lowest score in Oceania is Papua New Guinea, the third-largest nation in Oceania. As recently as 2024, the country has experienced riots over unemployment and pay disputes with government officials. Port Moresby was given state-of-emergency status after 15 citizens died during clashes with security forces after the police went on strike. This event doesn't paint an accurate picture, though. But for the occasional volcanic eruption, Papua New Guinea rarely makes it into world news.