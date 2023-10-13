From the Vaults: 24 Obscure Films We Loved as Kids

When you’re a kid, you assume all your favorite movies are beloved and watched by everyone. But when you get older, you often realize that some of your favorite flicks are quite obscure, and people give you a puzzled look when you bring them out. Below are 24 of our favorite lesser-known kids’ movies that shaped our childhoods.

1. The Pagemaster (1994)

The Pagemaster is a delightful movie about a young boy who gets pulled, literally, into the world of books. This adorable adventure film is inspiring and magical as you follow the young boy through an enchanting world filled with classic literary characters. It’s the perfect film for kids (or adults) who adore classic books.

2. Thumbelina (1994)

Thumbelina is about a girl who is only a few inches tall. She came from the blossom of a flower in someone’s garden who takes care of her, but she dreams of finding love. Eventually, she falls in love with the prince of fairies, and they have to go through an intense journey to be together.

3. All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

I’m not going to lie — this movie has some unsettling moments. It's about a dog who dies and goes to heaven but returns to earth to get revenge on the person who murdered him. The movie has some dark moments, even though it’s a kids’ film, but it has a happy ending!

4. Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

Adventures in Babysitting is a classic kids’ film about mishaps, adventures, and shenanigans. The babysitter thought she was in for a quiet night, but things quickly spiral out of control, and she and the kids go on a wild adventure.

5. Secondhand Lions (2003)

Secondhand Lions is a heartwarming story about a young boy with a terrible mother who abandons him with his reclusive uncles to galavant around. The quirky and stoic uncles tell the boy stories of their many adventures and they all grow to be quite close. The movie has everything: love, money, betrayal, crime, adventure, and more.

6. Mystery Men (1999)

This offbeat superhero movie is hilarious and wonderful, and I recommend you watch it if you’ve never seen it. It’s about a group of misfit superheroes — some of whom have weird powers and others who are powerless — who try to save the city despite the presence of a real superhero. All the characters are lovable and strange in the best ways possible.

7. FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

FernGully is an enchanting tale about a fairy trying to save her forest from destruction. Human loggers are tearing down the trees, and she accidentally shrinks down one of the loggers to her size. The film is sweet and beautiful but also talks about the importance of caring for the earth.

8. Black Beauty (1994)

Forget about Seabiscuit because Black Beauty was one of my favorite films as a kid. Why? I have no idea because it made me bawl my eyes out every time. The film follows a beautiful black horse through its life, which is quite tumultuous. This film is powerful and moving, so make sure you have tissues on hand.

9. Funny Farm (1988)

In my opinion, Funny Farm is Chevy Chase’s best movie, but it’s woefully underrated. He plays a city slicker who moves to the countryside with his wife to write the novel of his dreams. They move into a stunning country home, but things quickly start to go wrong, from the hostile mailman to the bones buried in the backyard. It’s wildly funny and, in the end, wholesome.

10. Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead (1991)

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead seemed like a wild and dark film to me at first, but it’s actually a surprisingly simple tale. Five siblings are left with a babysitter for the whole summer, but the elderly woman passes away, and they decide not to call their mom. Instead, the oldest one gets a job — like a real job in an office, despite being a teenager.

11. Babes in Toyland (1961)

I highly recommend the 1961 animated version of Babes in Toyland, which follows two orphans as they venture to Toyland to live with their evil uncle. Luckily, Mary Contrary and Tom Piper are there to save them, but they also have to save Toyland from complete destruction! It’s an enchanting and fun musical film that every kid will love, and it’s ideal for Christmastime.

12. Swan Princess (1994)

I completely forgot about Swan Princess until I pulled it from the recesses of my mind for this article, and now I can’t wait to watch it again. It’s a musical love story about a prince and a princess, but an evil wizard turns her into a swan and imprisons her. The little creatures who help her get back to the prince are adorable, and it’s a sweet movie that doesn’t get enough love.

13. The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Indian in the Cupboard came out the same year as Toy Story and had similar themes. A young boy gets a cupboard and a tiny Indigenous person figurine, which comes to life when he locks it in the cabinet! When he starts bringing all his toys to life, things get tricky. It’s a unique and compelling movie that I’m surprised wasn’t more successful.

14. The Babysitter's Club (1995)

Another movie about babysitters? Yes, it was a popular theme in the 90s. This film, based on the books and TV series of the same name, is about a group of young friends who start a babysitting business together. This coming-of-age story is relatable, fun, and heartfelt, making it a must-watch, especially for young girls.

15. Inspector Gadget (1999)

Inspector Gadget is an offbeat family comedy about a moronic security guard with a big heart. After a horrific accident, some of his body parts are replaced with high-end gadgets, making him a sort of superhero. He’s not the brightest, but he’s exciting to watch and easy to love.

16. Osmosis Jones (2001)

I thought everyone loved this film as a kid, but according to some online fans, it’s obscure. Osmosis Jones is part live-action and part animation, following a personified white blood cell as he tries to combat a deadly virus. The movie is clever and one-of-a-kind, plus it teaches you a lot about the human body!

17. The Brave Little Toaster (1987)

Even just thinking about The Brave Little Toaster makes my heart glow with nostalgia. This animated movie follows a personified toaster trying to save some innocent animals. He has some help from his appliance friends, like a lamp and vacuum, who go on this endearing adventure with him. The follow-up movies are just as lovable.

18. Good Burger (1997)

Good Burger is a silly and loud movie about two fast-food employees who try to save their restaurant from going out of business. The movie is unbelievably wacky and funny, with unique and memorable performances by Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson. This weird movie is impossible not to laugh at.

19. Cinderella (1997)

I’m not talking about the animated Disney Cinderella movie we all know and love. I’m talking about the remake of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, which is infinitely better, in my opinion. It stars Brandy and Whitney Houston, among other stars, and everyone gives exquisite performances that will enchant and delight you. Plus, the set and costumes are beyond magnificent.

20. The Little Vampire (2000)

This movie takes a different approach to vampires, which is fun to watch. A young boy moves to Scotland and befriends a vampire boy. They have an adorable friendship, but the young boy has to save his vampire friend when a fierce vampire hunter sets out to rid the world of his kind. It’s the perfect spooky movie for kids.

21. Yellow Submarine (1968)

While plenty of people know about Yellow Submarine, you might be surprised by how few have actually watched it. This trippy movie is supremely colorful and musical, making it captivating for little kids. And adults get to jam out to their favorite Beatles songs while watching.

22. Sleepover (2004)

While real sleepovers typically entail eating unhealthy snacks and staying up way too late, this movie depicts a wild sleepover full of adventure. Alexa PenaVega, best known as Carmen from Spy Kids, stars in the movie as an unpopular girl trying to make herself cool before high school. She and her friends get up to some crazy shenanigans while doing a scavenger hunt against the popular girls.

23. George of the Jungle (1997)

George of the Jungle is about a man who raised himself since he was a baby, surviving in the jungle and basically becoming Tarzan. The movie is hilarious and hectic, with Brendan Fraser bringing this quirky character to life. This somewhat spoof movie is a delight to watch with kids.

24. Annie (1999)

For some reason, the 1982 Annie and the 2014 Annie garnered way more attention than the 1999 version, which is by far my favorite. Kathy Bates plays Miss Hannigan, Victor Garber is Oliver Warbucks, and other big stars make an appearance. This musical is infectious and captivating and deserves way more praise.

