25 Frugal Prepping Tips for Urban Survivalists

Prepping is becoming a popular practice, especially for those living in metropolises. The problem many beginner preppers face is getting everything disaster-ready while sticking to a budget. Urban survivalists use these budget-conscious tips to prepare and ensure their and their families' survival during natural- or human-triggered city disasters.

1. Devise an Emergency Preparedness Plan

Everyone's income and situation differ. As such, you must devise a plan unique to you and your family.

Some questions to answer include:

What is the average monthly income and expenses of your household? You'll need this information for budgeting and identifying expenses to cut to make space for your prepping expenses.

Based on how many people are in your family, how much food and supplies would you need for temporary and long-term survival?

How prepared is your home for flooding, snow storms, intruders, earthquakes, and other disasters?

What types of emergencies will likely occur in your city?

What long-term food would you want to store?

Do you have a place to store food, water, and other essentials?

2. Start Your Canned Food Stockpile Small, but Think Long-term

All urban survivalists started prepping from scratch. While some preppers can afford bulk canned goods and other non-perishable food in one go, others have to build their stockpile slowly over two or more years.

Both routes are perfectly fine, but if you don't have much money to spare, decide on a monthly amount instead. Buy canned food worth $20 to $50 monthly, store them properly, and be pleasantly surprised at how much goods you've saved up after a year.

3. Buy Dehydrated Foods

Urban survivalists also have other options aside from canned food. Dehydrated food is an excellent alternative. Find stores like Winco Foods that sell dehydrated meats, vegetables, and fruits in their bulk aisle to save money.

4. Start Preserving Food

If you're far from a Winco Foods supermarket (their branches are mainly on the West Coast) and have sources of seasonal produce in your area, using your food dehydrator can be a more affordable way to preserve food.

Food like meats, veggies, fruits, and herbs can be dehydrated. Pet food can also be dehydrated. If vacuum-sealed, dried foods can last for up to 10 years. It would help if you also learned other food preservation techniques that do not rely on refrigeration or freezing. Canning and pasteurization are other methods you can explore.

5. Be Friends With a Butcher in Your City

When meat is about to go out of the “best buy” date, supermarkets discount their price by up to 50% to 75%. Walmart reportedly does this on Sunday evenings or Monday mornings.

Unfortunately, many supermarkets do not announce meat sales. Butchers would know when meat will be marked down and could always alert you to visit. Discounted meats are great for curing meat (bacon, salami, ham) or air-dried meat like beef jerky.

6. Shop Strategically

Some people have been prepping without even realizing it. They've been stockpiling frozen meat whenever they see them discounted at the groceries. When prepping, categorize your food into short-term, medium-term, and long-term.

Short-term food is your typical weekly meal. Fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and breads that last days or just over a week. Medium-term food has a longer shelf life. Examples include pasta, rice, soup, cereals, and other dried, canned, frozen, or processed foods.

Long-term food is dehydrated, freeze-dried, or processed food that would keep for months. You don't have to buy everything on your food list in one go. Instead, slowly build your long-term food supply.

7. Use Coupons, Discounts, and Rewards

One of the best ways to stick to your prepping budget is to master couponing, seek discounts, and make getting refunds through cashback a habit. Join loyalty programs to save even more money while shopping. You can reinvest the money you saved for other urban prepping essentials on your list.

8. Start an Urban Garden

You don't need a farm or spacious backyard to start an urban garden. You can grow your own herbs and vegetables indoors, too. Some beginner-friendly seeds you can start with are radishes, peppers, onions, kale, tomatoes, spinach, cabbage, peas, beans, carrots, microgreens, and other leafy vegetables. Depending on your home space, you might need pots, containers, raised beds, and indoor gardening tools like grow lights.

9. Stock Your Favorite Sprouting Seeds

Fresh food would be a luxury during a crisis. Sprouting seeds is the cheapest way to include fresh food in your diet. Examples of these seeds include lentils, pumpkin seeds, mung beans, and sunflower seeds. Sprouting seeds can grow from seed to fresh greens in only a few days. You don't need a garden or soil. You need a little water, a container, and non-GMO seeds.

10. Become Self-Sufficient With Urban Homesteading

Homesteading is a lifestyle. It refers to growing or raising your own food. While it is typical for those living in rural areas, homesteading is also possible even if you live in a tiny apartment in the city.

You don't have to go all out with homesteading quickly. Start small by:

Decide what you want to grow (herbs, vegetables, mushrooms, teas), find a space for it, and start growing.

Learn how to compost and create a worm bin.

Collect rainwater for the plants and urban chicken-keeping.

Start beekeeping, raising chickens, or fishing at the nearest lake.

11. Start Urban Foraging

If you're not ready to commit to homesteading, you should educate yourself about foraging food in your area. What's excellent about urban foraging is that it is free. However, learning what mushrooms, tree nuts, and plants are edible or poisonous is a survival skill worth the effort.

12. Slowly Switch to Solar Power

Embrace solar-powered devices even if a disaster hasn't struck yet. Using LED bulbs right now reduces your energy bill. The US Department of Energy says LED bulbs last 25 times longer and use around 75% less energy than incandescent lights.

The money you save here can be invested in solar panels and solar-powered survival gadgets such as radios, generators, car chargers, and flashlights.

13. Start Filling Up Your Emergency Go-Bag

Medicine and first aid supplies must be a part of your essentials list. You can avoid an expensive upfront cost by gradually buying the following items for your emergency kit:

First aid kit with bandage, cotton balls, and medicine for injuries and fever.

Maps of the city and nearby areas. Pinpoint areas that are safe to go to should you need to evacuate your house.

Waterproof flashlight with extra batteries, solar-powered lanterns, waterproof matches, or lighters.

Basic self-defense tools like a pocket knife.

Winter survival kit with an emergency blanket or space blanket.

Clothes and emergency blankets.

Ready-to-eat dried food or snacks.

Place all these items in a backpack or any easy-to-carry bag so they're ready for emergencies.

14. Repurpose Items for Storage

You'll find out eventually that urban prepping requires a lot of storage. You don't have to invest in jars and containers upfront, though.

Just identify the items you can reuse for other things, such as

Big jugs of milk, vinegar, water, and other items from the grocery.

Coffee and creamer containers.

Plastic jars from peanut butter, jam, baby food, and spices.

Egg crates, cardboard, and boxes.

Glass bottles of wine and other drinks.

Clean the containers and reuse them for storing your essentials and food preservation.

15. Learn How To Find, Filter, Purify, and Store Water

During emergencies, water supply interruptions could occur. You should be able to find water sources like ponds and lakes near you. Ideally, you should invest in a reliable water filtration system to process water yourself during a crisis and drink clean water.

However, if you can't afford a system right now, the best thing you can do is recycle milk jugs or other alternative water containers. Clean, fill with filtered water, and store the water jugs in a cool, dark place.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention recommends storing a minimum two-week water supply. The CDC suggests 1 gallon per person for drinking and sanitation to compute how much your household needs.

16. Fortify Your Home With DIY Home Security

You don't have to believe in zombie apocalypse, doomsday, or extreme survival prepping to start fortifying your home. You should keep your house safe from intruders even without a looming crisis. Cost-effective security measures include adding motion sensors, a security alarm, exterior lights, reinforcing existing doors and windows, and securing valuables and food storage.

17. Join a Prepper Group Near You

Preppers will tell you that self-reliance is crucial to survival. However, if you're just in the planning stage, the advice of like-minded individuals in a prepper group is priceless.

Fellow preppers can direct you to recommended stores, discount supermarkets, and other shops. They can also split the cost of purchasing bulk items, which saves everyone's money. A prepper group is also an excellent resource for advice about specific survivalism products.

18. Find Free Local Resources

You can learn how to start a fire, things to do during a power outage, how to use water purification tablets, ways to prepare for a tornado, and other survival techniques in your local community.

Check your city for earthquake drills, disaster preparedness workshops, and first aid classes. These events are usually free for residents. In addition, every city has an emergency fund for when disasters occur. Learn where to collect government-provided emergency essentials and rations.

19. Join Buy Nothing Groups

An excellent way of saving money is taking advantage of “free” categories of online marketplaces and “buy nothing” or “everything free” groups.

People give away unwanted items in these groups instead of throwing them away. You might find camping gear, tents, tarps, old backpacks, second-hand survival books, tactical tools, and other prepper essentials. The items are free, but you often must pick them up from the original owner's home.

20. Establish a Local Bartering Network

If you plan to join a survivalism group and attend local urban prepping events, save the contact info of people you meet who live near you. Establish a local bartering network amongst yourselves. This way, you could exchange goods and services with people you already know when calamities or disasters occur.

21. Rent Equipment for Urban Prepping Projects

If you're a budget-conscious urban survivalist, you're also probably exploring DIY projects, such as building a greenhouse, installing rainwater collection systems, building a chicken coop, installing a backup power source, or building homemade solar panels.

However, if you don't have the machinery, handheld tools, and other equipment needed for one-time projects, you should rent instead of buying the tools.

22. Go Thrift Shopping for Survival Gear and Supplies

Thrift shopping is a win-win for beginner preppers. Buying used clothes and other items in thrift stores saves you on expenses. You can then use the money you saved to complete your survival checklist.

23. Learn How to DIY Toiletries, Cleaning Supplies, and Pest Control

Interruptions in energy, gas, and water are always emphasized in urban preparedness, but supermarkets are also affected during a crisis. Items like toiletries, personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and pest control products can go out of stock quickly and may take weeks to get resupplied. Learning to make these products at home is a solution within your control.

24. Build Your Emergency Fund Today

A significant emergency fund will give you a buffer in surviving an economic crisis, natural disaster, civil unrest, or financial disaster like job loss or unexpected medical bills. Start your emergency fund as soon as you can. If your finances are tight but you are serious about prepping now, you might have to cut back in other areas.

Examples include embracing a minimalist lifestyle, practicing energy-saving habits, meal prepping, and saving money on fuel and car maintenance costs by switching to remote work, carpooling, or using public transit.

25. Invest in Urban Survivalist Skills and Knowledge

Prepping involves a different mindset and commitment. The best thing you can do is upskill and invest in urban survival training. You can learn skills without spending a cent on YouTube and other free sources.

Top urban survivalist skills include fishing, hunting, recycling, water purification, First Aid, self-defense, evacuation strategies, urban survival hacks, carpentry, plumbing, electrical wiring, and other home repair skills. Don't just complete a course and believe you already know how to do stuff. Practice the skills you learn as often as possible.