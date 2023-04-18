Selecting vegetables in season is a challenging shopping endeavor that can mean great value and health for you and your family. Buying your fruits and vegetables in season is an important way to save money, eliminate waste, and obtain the best flavor.

The keys are knowing when are the best times to buy a particular item and what qualities to look for. Nowadays, most fruits and vegetables are available all year long now that produce is available from various parts of the world. However, there are peak seasons that ensure the best quality and value.

The Secret To Buying Vegetables in Season

Here are a few tips that can ensure your satisfaction:

Buying vegetables in season Vegetable Peak Season How to Choose Artichokes Best in spring Look for heavy, plump green ones, tightly closed Asparagus Spring through summer Look for full green color, straight stalks with white tips Avocados All year long Shiny green or black depending on the variety Beans All year long Green and wax varieties are green with no blemishes Beans, Lima Late summer to early fall Look for firm and crisp beans Beets Summer to fall Small, firm, and have green tops Broccoli All year long Green clustered buds, not thick Cabbage Summer through winter Brightly colored, tightly-closed heads without blemishes; heavy for their size Carrots All year long Firm, heavy, and bright orange; look for green leaves Cauliflower All year long Firm heads, rich green leaves Celery All year long Crisp, pale green stalks; fresh small leaves Corn Late spring through summer Look for medium-sized, plump milky kernels; smooth green husks, and silk ends Cucumbers All year but best in summer Pick medium to small and bright green; avoid soft or blemished Eggplant All year but best in summer Firm purple or white with green cap; not soft Garlic All year long Firm with no blemishes; compact with soft skin Kale Fall through winter Dark green, crisp leaves; thin stalks Leeks All year but best in the fall Firm with a white base and fresh green leaves Lettuce All year long Crisp and unblemished; avoid brown edges all varieties Mushrooms All year long Firm, plump, and unblemished; fresh stems; avoid mold Okra Spring through fall Young tender green pods Onions All year but best in late spring and early fall Clean, dry, and firm with papery skins; avoid sprouts and softies Peas Spring through summer Firm, bright green, and full pods; avoid swollen or immature pods Peppers All year long Firm, shiny, thick flesh in all varieties; avoid black spots Potatoes (white) All year long Firm, uniform size, and even color; avoid mold, sprouts, and soft spots Pumpkins Fall through winter Brightly colored, firm with the stem attached Radishes All year long Firm, smooth, and bright red or white with fresh leaves Spinach All year long Bright green, fresh tender leaves; no yellow Squash-Summer All year but best in summer Smooth bright skin green or yellow; heavy for size Squash-Winter Best in winter Hard, and heavy for its size with the stem attached Sweet Potatoes All year long Firm, uniform size, even color; avoid large-sign of age Tomatoes All year long Firm, plump, and unblemished; heavy with fresh tops Turnips Fall through winter Firm, smooth and unblemished; heavy for its size Zucchini All year but best in summer Smooth bright skin green; heavy for size

To buy vegetables in season locally in your state (US only), either from your supermarket or a local farmer's market, check out this Seasonal Ingredient Map from Epicurious.

I'm always tempted to buy strawberries in the winter, that is, until I see how much they cost… Sticking to only the “in-season” fruits and vegetables is a great way to save money. Here's a handy seasonal produce guide to keep you on track all year round.

This article was originally published by Wealth of Geeks.