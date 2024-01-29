FTC Bans Intuit From ‘Deceptive Advertising’ of TurboTax Services

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) expects 128.7 million tax return filings by Tax Day, which is April 15. The IRS offers free services through several available tax programs for those who qualify, and sites like H&R Block and TurboTax have free and paid plan options depending on what taxes you plan to file.

Federal Trade Commission

The purpose of the FTC is to ensure the protection of American consumers and the just enforcement of the antitrust law. They share jurisdiction with the Department of Justice and oversee the prevention of fraud, scams, and unfair business practices, as well as helping the public spot and avoid such instances.

Recently, they went after a well-known tax filing service for “deceptive advertising” in its tax program offerings.

TurboTax by Intuit

On January 22, the FTC upheld a September 2023 ruling that Intuit, the maker of tax filing software TurboTax, had violated federal law by advertising “free” TurboTax software to filers who were not eligible and upgraded to deluxe and premium products, according to the FTC's opinion, which meant they had to pay for a service that the tax preparation site offered as “free.”

In May 2022, Intuit agreed to pay $141 million to lower-income Americans who used the “free TurboTax software edition” and ended up paying for the premium or deluxe packages because their tax situation didn't qualify for the “free” TurboTax version. It affected 4.4 million customers, and the settlement rolled out in May 2023.

Intuit Appeals

While Intuit appealed the FTC decision, they also said this about the ruling. “Absolutely no one should be surprised that FTC Commissioners, employees of the FTC, ruled in favor of the FTC as they have done in every appeal for the last two decades,” Derrick Plummer, spokesperson for Intuit, said in a statement. “This decision is the result of a biased and broken system where the Commission serves as accuser, judge, jury, and then appellate judge all in the same case.”

Plummer added, “Intuit has appealed this deeply flawed decision, and we believe that when the matter ultimately returns to a neutral body, Intuit will prevail.”

IRS Direct File

The IRS is gearing up to launch its Direct File program to combat some of these instances. The pilot program, set to start in mid-March of 2024, will be open to certain taxpayers and allow them to file their taxes directly with the IRS.

The pilot program, which will only be available in 13 states to start, will cover “relatively simple returns” and will only be available to those who meet specific criteria.

Mixed Reviews

In a Tuesday call, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel told reporters, “The report shows that a majority of taxpayers are interested in using an IRS-provided tool to prepare and file their taxes.”

While nearly 75% of participants were interested in an IRS tax-filing program, not everyone is on board with the new application. An H&R Block spokesperson said, “The IRS direct e-file pilot set to start in January 2024 continues to be a solution in search of a problem. With over 30 organizations already offering free tax preparation, this pilot is unnecessary and faces significant barriers to providing comprehensive tax preparation services.”

Taxpayer Dollars

The program, which estimates a cost between $64 million to $249 million per year, depending on the number of filers and complexity of returns, is due to start in the 2024 tax season following a feasibility report that the Biden Administration authorized under its Inflation Reduction Act, which gave the IRS a cash flow of $80 billion.

One major issue for low-income users who need to file state taxes is that the IRS Direct File system only allows users to file Federal tax returns. State returns for those who must file will require a separate preparation. At such a high cost to taxpayers, some wonder if the program pilot is worth it.

Free File Alliance Executive Director Tim Hugo added, “Free File has been provided at zero cost to the federal government for over twenty years; thus, it is baffling that [the Department of the Treasury and the IRS want to pay tens — and even hundreds — of millions of dollars annually to create an inferior filing option for the American taxpayer.”

What to Know

Employers and payment processors who collect tax information, like Lumanu or PayPal, must have W-2, W-9, and any other tax documents into the hands of taxpayers by February 1, 2024. This deadline means that by February 2, thousands of tax returns will start flooding the IRS.

If you own a business or work in the gig economy as a freelancer, you won't qualify for TurboTax's “free” return program. There are options through the IRS Free File program that may help you file for free if you are considered self-employed, based on other qualifying factors like your income threshold.

Whatever your situation, there are programs to meet your needs. The biggest issue is making sure you file on or before April 15, 2024, to negate any penalties incurred by filing late. The IRS takes tax filings seriously and doesn't play around regarding fines, fees, and due taxes.