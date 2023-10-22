Fuel Your Day Right: 24 Eggless Breakfast Creations

Eggs seem to be central to many breakfast dishes, from eggs Benedict to quiche to omelets. But your breakfast doesn’t need eggs to be a breakfast! If eggs aren’t your thing, you’re not alone, and there are plenty of breakfast alternatives to enjoy. Check out 24 breakfast ideas that skip the eggs.

1. Avocado Toast

Avocado toast is one of the best options for an eggless and healthy breakfast. Avocados have an earthy, sweet flavor that is welcome in the morning, especially if strong flavors don’t appeal to you when you start the day. You can add anything you want, like tomatoes, goat cheese, or red pepper flakes, and experiment with different types of bread.

2. Bagel and Lox

Another classic eggless breakfast option is a bagel and lox. Lox are pieces of smoked salmon, traditionally served on a toasted bagel with cream cheese, capers, sliced tomatoes, red onion, and a little fresh dill. This flavorsome and nuanced breakfast will leave you full and satisfied.

3. PBandJ

Most people think about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as a lunch food, but why not have it for breakfast? The peanut butter gives you protein, the bread gives you energy from the carbs, and the jelly starts your day off on a sweet foot. It’s the perfect breakfast for picky eaters.

4. Pancakes or Waffles

If you want something really sweet, you can make pancakes or waffles in the a.m. and treat yourself before the day begins. Coat them in syrup or top them with some fresh berries. The options are endless, and with a premade mix, these are a snap on busy mornings.

5. Soup

Don’t box yourself in by only eating what most people consider “breakfast foods” in the morning. In many parts of the world, soup is a normal breakfast food. Consider enjoying a light miso soup, hearty chowder, yummy noodle soup, or even a filling chili! A warm bowl of soup will wake up your stomach and get you ready for the day.

6. Grilled Cheese

Think about how simple a grilled cheese is; it’s just bread and cheese! If heavy foods and bold flavors, like eggs and sausage, are too much for you in the morning, a basic grilled cheese sandwich might be the perfect food to start your day. Play around with your favorite types of bread and cheese to find your ideal combination.

7. Hot Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a cozy and delicious eggless breakfast for people who want something warm and comforting. It’s a lovely hot breakfast that will warm your tummy on cold days and keep you full until lunch. Plus, you can customize your oatmeal in a million ways, with syrup, sugar, fruit, nuts, and other add-ins.

8. Parfaits

Breakfast parfaits are ideal for people who want something light and refreshing in the morning. Top your favorite yogurt with berries, granola, nuts, seeds, peanut butter, and any other toppings you want. There are many ways to make a parfait, so you can mix it up every day to prevent getting bored with your breakfast.

9. Overnight Oats

Another easy and quick breakfast that can be refreshing and simple is overnight oats! If you love hot oatmeal when the weather is cold, overnight oats are the best way to transition your breakfast for the warm weather. And you make them the night before, so your mornings will be a breeze.

10. Smoothies

Smoothies are also excellent if your mornings are always hectic and rushed. Like parfaits, you can mix up the ingredients every day to create new and exciting flavors that will tickle your tastebuds. Make them with juice, yogurt, milk, or just water, customizing them to suit your taste.

11. Tofu Scramble

If you like the idea of scrambled eggs in the morning but can’t stomach the eggs, make a tofu scramble! Crumbled tofu has a similar consistency to scrambled eggs but with a subtler flavor. Mix them with peppers, sausage, bacon, potatoes, and other delicious breakfast ingredients that hit the spot.

12. Eggless Breakfast Sandwich

Just because you don’t want eggs, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a scrumptious breakfast sandwich. Make a morning sandwich minus the egg with sausage, bacon, or ham and your favorite type of cheese. It could be on a bagel, English muffin, sourdough bread, croissant, or any other bread.

13. Buttery Grits

Grits are a popular breakfast item in the South, but they don’t get enough love in other parts of the country. You can make a simple bowl of grits with butter, or you can spice it up with cheese, bacon, and veggies to make a more substantial breakfast. If you want, you can do rice instead of grits in the a.m.

14. Chicken and Waffles

This breakfast idea is a little effortful, but if you have time in the morning, it’s worth it! You can also save yourself loads of time by using premade waffles and chicken tenders and just heating everything up in the morning. This mouthwatering meal is sure to keep you full until lunch.

15. Breakfast Pastries

One of the easiest eggless breakfasts you can enjoy is an assortment of breakfast pastries! The possibilities are plentiful, as you could have a croissant, Danish, scones, pies, tarts, cinnamon rolls, and donuts. And those are a fraction of the many breakfast pastries you can buy or make. Or, treat yourself to other pastries in the morning, like an eclair!

16. BLT Sandwich

A BLT is another classic sandwich that you can have for breakfast, no matter what anyone says! Bacon is undeniably a breakfast meat, so why wouldn’t this make sense as a breakfast sandwich? Add avocado, mayo, mustard, and other ingredients to make it even better.

17. French Toast

If pancakes and waffles aren’t your thing, consider making French toast in the morning. Yes, the bread is coated in an egg mixture, but there is not a strong eggy taste. Plus, you can add more milk to make the egg unnoticeable. French toast seems fancy, but it’s actually incredibly easy to make in a pinch.

18. Charcuterie

A massive sandwich or big bowl of oatmeal might be overwhelming for some people when they first get out of bed. If you prefer to lightly graze in the morning, prep charcuterie plates the night before. Then, you can snack on some cheese, meat, crackers, and accoutrements without getting too full.

19. Macaroni and Cheese

On the other hand, macaroni and cheese is a wonderful breakfast alternative for people who are starving in the a.m. and need something substantial before they can tackle their day. Mac and cheese is a filling breakfast that will keep you full for hours and load you with carbohydrates for lots of energy.

20. Sausage Rolls

Take a page from the UK’s book and make some tasty sausage rolls. This classic English breakfast treat is breakfast sausage rolled into puff pastry and then baked until golden brown. It’s easy to make a big batch and freeze them, so you can pop a few in the oven every morning.

21. Bean Burrito

I’m not talking about breakfast burritos; I’m talking about classic burritos. A tortilla filled with rice, beans, vegetables, and meat is a wonderful way to fill your belly in the morning. Believe it or not, a bean burrito will fuel you with lots of energy and protein for the day.

22. Savory Pancakes

Sometimes, a sugary stack of pancakes in the morning is not ideal. Consider trying a different kind of pancake, like potato pancakes, cheesy pancakes, or scallion pancakes. You might be surprised at how many different savory pancake recipes are out there!

23. Breakfast Potatoes

Speaking of potatoes, they are a staple side in many breakfasts, but they can also be the star of the show! You can make hash browns, country potatoes, or home fries for your breakfast, or load them with veggies and meat. Potatoes are a great replacement for eggs in many scrambled dishes.

24. Leftovers

While some people might be weird about it, there is nothing wrong with enjoying your dinner leftovers for breakfast. If lasagna at 7 a.m. sounds good to you, go for it! If you want to eat cold pizza on the way to work, do it! It’s a brilliant way to make breakfast easy and make sure your leftover food gets eaten.

