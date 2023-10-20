Fulfill Your Movie Cravings with These 24 ‘Knives Out’ Companions

Knives Out is a sensational and brilliant mystery movie that has comfy fall vibes, big stars, and a perplexing but compelling plot that keeps you guessing the whole time. If you watched Knives Out and wish there was more, I have some stellar movie suggestions for you. Check out these 24 thrilling movies with a mystery at the core of them.

1. Glass Onion (2022)

Of course, the perfect companion to Knives Out is Glass Onion, which is part of the Knives Out franchise. The movie lacks the coziness of Knives Out, as the setting is more sunny and modern, but the mystery is told in the same way and keeps you hooked from beginning to end.

2. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Murder on the Orient Express is a fantastic murder mystery based on an Agatha Christie novel. It features Detective Hercule Poirot, who Daniel Craig’s Knives Out character is based on. This film is a wild ride with some big stars that make it all the more fun to watch.

3. Death on the Nile (2022)

Death on the Nile is part of the same franchise as Murder on the Orient Express, so I suggest watching them as a thrilling movie marathon! The film takes place mostly in Egypt on a lavish boat, with some interesting characters and an irresistible mystery plot.

4. A Haunting in Venice (2023)

A Haunting in Venice is the newest film in the same franchise as the two movies mentioned above. It’s about a lovely Italian home that the owner believes is haunted by the spirit of her daughter or something darker. It’s still in theaters but should be available to stream soon!

5. Clue (1985)

If you’ve never seen Clue and you liked Knives Out, run, don’t walk, to your TV. Clue is one of the best whodunit movies of all time and plays tricks on your mind the whole time. It has humor, murder, mystery, and more to keep you entertained and a little perplexed.

6. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

If Daniel Craig was your favorite part of Knives Out, you’ll love watching him solve the mystery of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. Rooney Mara and Craig are phenomenal in this dark film, which is a bit more unsettling than Knives Out but not enough to be called a horror flick.

7. Invitation to a Murder (2023)

Invitation to a Murder has a similar storyline to Clue at first but quickly sets itself apart. The movie has the same warm autumn vibes as Knives Out, making it an excellent option if you’re fiending for more of that cozy, mysterious feeling. Plus, it’s a woman who is getting to the bottom of things!

8. The Nice Guys (2016)

The Nice Guys is categorized as a comedy action movie, but the mystery in it is enough to qualify it for this list. It’s more humorous than many other murder mysteries, and the two mystery-solvers are more rough around the edges. It’s funny but still engaging.

9. Crooked House (2017)

Crooked House is a family murder mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It has some fabulous stars, including Gillian Anderson and Glenn Close. The vibes are similar to Knives Out, but the setting is even more lavish and aesthetically pleasing. This is another top-notch movie based on an Agatha Christie mystery.

10. Logan Lucky (2017)

Logan Lucky is not a murder mystery like most of the other films on this list, but it does use similar storytelling devices that keep you wholly entertained. It’s a heist movie with big stars like Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig.

11. Murder Mystery (2019)

Murder Mystery is exactly what it sounds like! This quirky and fun film stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a somewhat boring married couple who get wrapped up in a mysterious murder on a boat. The movie is funny and cute, but the murder mystery is still captivating.

12. Murder Mystery 2 (2023)

The sequel to the first movie is just as good, if not more enticing. The same married couple, played by Aniston and Sandler, have opened their own private eye agency and eventually find themselves in the middle of an international crime investigation.

13. The Woman in the Window (2021)

The Woman in the Window is an eerie and dark mystery starring Amy Adams as an agoraphobe who thinks she witnessed a brutal murder from her apartment. This grim tale will perplex and captivate you. It’s inspired by Rear Window, which is another fantastic mystery movie to check out.

14. The Other Guys (2010)

The Other Guys has a lot in common with The Nice Guys, but it’s a little sillier. While the comedy takes center stage in this film, starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, there is still a mystery at the heart of the plot that keeps you hooked until it’s solved.

15. Gone Girl (2014)

Much like Knives Out, Gone Girl is a crazy ride that keeps you guessing for most of the movie. It uses similar storytelling tactics, keeping the viewer in the dark until revealing all in a complex series of flashbacks. This dark movie is a thrill to watch and isn’t quite like anything else out there.

16. The Girl on the Train (2016)

This thriller movie is about a woman who takes the train every day and sees the same couple out the window. But one day, she sees something dark happen in their backyard. It’s a similar setup to The Woman in the Window, but it might be even more suspenseful and compelling.

17. Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Eleven is not a murder mystery, but it is a crime movie where the audience is kept in the dark for a decent amount of the film. They reveal the complex and completed plan at the end of the movie, which has a similar effect as the reveal in Knives Out. This movie is more humorous and playful than others on this list, and all the Ocean's movies will satisfy you.

18. A Simple Favor (2018)

A Simple Favor is a crazy movie starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. It’s a mysterious comedy with a lot of strange twists and turns. The flick doesn’t have the cozy vintage vibe of Knives Out, but the alluring mystery is definitely there and will keep you confused and intrigued.

19. Inherent Vice (2014)

Inherent Vice has a trippy and hazy vibe compared to Knives Out, but the mystery of it is just as thrilling. Joaquin Phoenix and Josh Brolin deliver top-notch performances that will mesmerize and bewilder. It’s a bizarre mystery comedy film that isn’t for everyone, but those who enjoy it are obsessed.

20. Brick (2005)

Brick is an intense ride that you won’t be able to turn away from. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as a teenager who finds out his ex-girlfriend is dead following a confusing phone call with her. He decides to investigate himself and enters a dark and dangerous world of drugs and murder. It doesn’t have the same aesthetic delight as Knives Out, but it’s wonderfully mysterious.

21. A Shot in the Dark (1964)

This '60s movie is about a maid who seems surrounded by murder, and she’s accused of murdering her lover. However, an accident-prone detective assigned to the case is convinced of her innocence and does everything he can to prove that she is not responsible for the deaths around her.

22. Sleuth (1972)

Sleuth is a fantastic mystery thriller about a man and his wife’s lover who enter into a twisted game, competing with each other on every level. Michael Caine and Laurence Olivier star as the two men in this film that will have you engaged from the very beginning to the very end.

23. Evil Under the Sun (1982)

Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot is the detective in this movie based on one of her books, and he investigates the death of a stage actress who died on her honeymoon. With a massive diamond involved, plenty of questionable characters, and a twisted mystery, it’s sure to thrill you.

24. Appointment with Death (1988)

Appointment with Death is another old movie based on an Agatha Christie story. The movie has all the exciting elements a mystery should have, with villains, murderers, suspects, betrayal, confusion, and more. It’s hard not to become hooked immediately.

