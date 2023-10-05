AMC, Shudder and Bryan Fuller Sued by ‘Queer for Fear’ Producer for Sexual Harassment

Sam Wineman, a producer for Shudder's Queer for Fear documentary series, has filed a lawsuit against Shudder, parent company AMC, and writer-producer Bryan Fuller for sexual harassment, retaliation, and a hostile work environment.
Deadline reports on the graphic filing in L.A. Superior Court by Wineman, which reads, “Defendant Bryan Fuller cultivated and maintained a hostile work environment as a result of harassment, discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, and retaliation from the years 2020 to 2022. Mr. Fuller sexually assaulted plaintiff several times throughout the Steakhaus Production of Queer for Fear for AMC defendants and their streaming service Shudder.”
Bryan Fuller Created TV Series Such as Hannibal and American Gods queer for fear
Writer-producer Bryan Fuller created TV series such as Dead Like Me, Wonderfalls, Pushing Daisies, Hannibal, American Gods, and the upcoming Friday the 13th prequel series Crystal Lake. He also cocreated Star Trek: Discovery.
Fuller executive produced and directed the first two episodes of the four-part Queer for Fear documentary series that aired on Shudder in 2022. The series explored the contributions of LGBTQ+ artists and actors in the horror genre, featuring interviews with filmmaker Justin Simien, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, author Carmen Maria Machado, and others.
According to Deadline, Wineman, who also directed a Queer for Fear episode, alleges that after he reported “abuse …unlawful behavior and comments” and “preoccupation with masturbation” to Shudder VP Nick Lazo and others, he was fired.
Wineman's complaint continues, “AMC defendants and executive producer defendants ignored all warning signs, facilitated and permitted Mr. Fuller’s unlawful conduct and ultimately ratified Mr. Fuller’s behavior and comments. Defendants’ final act of retaliation was reducing plaintiff’s earned credits when the production aired in or around September 30, 2022.”
Fuller's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, issued a strongly worded statement to Deadline about Wineman's lawsuit:
“Make no mistake, Sam Wineman will be sued for defamation based on what are 100 percent probably false statements,” said Freedman. “There is documented evidence which completely disproves the allegations against Bryan Fuller. Wineman created this fictitious story long after his gross incompetence necessitated his removal in an effort to extort AMC, Shudder, Steakhaus, and Bryan Fuller. He never raised any allegation of wrongdoing prior to his removal because he knew that this was absolute garbage. Sam Wineman just made the biggest mistake of his life and once the evidence comes out, he will forever be known as a pathological liar. Rest assured; a malicious prosecution lawsuit aimed directly at him is coming soon.”
