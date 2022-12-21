30 Fun Jobs That Also Pay The Bills

Most jobs are stressful. Sometimes your job is so stressful that you take the day off. However, you still need money, so taking the day off ends up stressing you out too.

Making enough money to get by is also stressful, especially if you’re trying to live frugally. Some people thrive off of high-paced, high-stress work environments, but most do not. Luckily, there are plenty of unique, fun jobs that pay well for those who don’t work well under stress.

1. Marine Biologist

If you love dolphins, manatees, and other sea creatures, marine biology might be the career path for you. A bachelor’s degree is required for this profession. You’ll be able to help take care of, rehabilitate, and research all kinds of animals.

Average Salary: $52,027

2. Museum Curator

If you’re really into art, antiques, or history, being a museum curator could be right up your alley. Typically, you’ll need to have majored in a relevant subject in college. Art history and archaeology are great majors for this profession.

Average Salary: $60,110

3. Toy Designer

Toy making is ideal for creatives who are still in touch with their inner child. You’ll be able to design and create fun, interactive toys for children.

Average Salary: $76,778

4. Personal Stylist

If you have an eye for fashion, being a personal stylist is a great career option. You can either be an independent stylist and build your own client list or work at a retail store for a more secure income.

Average Salary: $109,665

5. Art Therapist

Art therapy combines art with psychology to help patients express their feelings creatively. Art therapists work in schools, veterans organizations, and psychiatric facilities. A master’s degree is required for this profession.

Average Salary: $80,000

6. Food Stylist

Have a passion for food and a flair for dressing it up? This job could be for you. Food stylists make food look delicious in advertisements, publications, and films.

Average Salary: $66,947

7. Video Game Designer

Video game design could be a great career path if you love graphic design and animation. These designers take charge of various video game components, including content, rules, genres, and aesthetics.

Average Salary: $58,627

8. Social Media Manager

Social media managers oversee and plan content for a brand’s social media page(s). Social media managers are also usually responsible for creating content and ensuring it reflects the company’s message.

Average Salary: $50,473

9. Digital Marketer

Digital marketers are responsible for online advertisements for a brand. Using different marketing strategies, digital marketers ensure the brand they’re working for has an enticing online presence.

Average Salary: $107,962

10. Web Designer/Developer

Web designers create and design websites for clients. If you are interested in web design, you will need a computer science or graphic design background. Web designers also look at existing sites and tweak them to make them more aesthetically pleasing.

Average Salary: $52,691

11. Food Critic

Food critics evaluate and judge the standard of a restaurant and the food it serves. They will then write their critique and publish it in various magazines, travel guides, or websites.

Average Salary: $68,090

12. Fire Chief

Fire chiefs supervise various fire crews and other firefighting operations. Firefighters put their lives at risk every day, but they also save lives, making it gratifying work.

Average Salary: $77,050

13. Cruise Ship Entertainer

Working on a cruise ship seems like a dream for most. Entertainers also enjoy the privilege of going offshore when the ships dock so that they can enjoy the travel experience. Entertainers also receive free room and board. Entertainers include dancers, magicians, musicians, and comedians.

Average Salary: $13.74/hour

14. Food Scientist

Food scientists get to brainstorm about new food products and conduct flavor tests. There are also plenty of jobs in the field, including experimenting with crops and testing chemical additives in food.

Average Salary: $62,920

15. Stunt Performer

Every famous action movie actor has an equally talented stunt double (except Tom Cruise, of course). Stunt performers usually receive flat fees for the days they are on set. Stuntmen and stuntwomen earn at least $900 daily, and stunt coordinators can make around $1,100 daily.

Average Salary: $900 per day (minimum)

16. Brewmaster

Brewmasters get to make and taste beer daily. They are responsible for testing new recipes and traveling to brewery events.

Average Salary: $50,000

17. Winemaker

To be a winemaker, one must have extensive food science and chemistry knowledge. Good wine isn’t as easy to make as stomping on some grapes and leaving them to ferment. Some winemakers work for a winery, and others buy their own vineyards and create their own brands.

Average Salary: $88,374

18. Landscape Architect

Unlike regular architects, landscape architects use trees, vegetation, and flowers to create stunning landscapes. Landscape architects work on both commercial and private properties.

Average Salary: $63,480

19. Park Ranger

Park rangers are in charge of patrolling national parks throughout America. Your salary will differ depending on whether you work part-time, full-time, or are a supervisor.

Average Salary: $55,000

20. Ethical Hacker

Hacking is usually considered a negative activity, but companies hire hackers to find weak spots in their cyber security. Their job is to keep out other hackers.

Average Salary: $92,600

21. Interior Designer

If you love decorating your home or watching HGTV home makeover episodes, consider a career in interior design. Interior designers do need to know and follow building codes and inspection regulations.

Average Salary: $49,810

22. Voice Actor

Voice actors can take on a variety of jobs, including anime, cartoons, and even reading audiobooks. Voice acting is a great career because you can usually do it from home. Most jobs require auditions, and the pay varies.

Average Salary: Up to $500 an hour

23. Resume Writer

Resume writing may be an art form. Some people are better at it than others. As a freelance resume writer, you can build a good clientele and increase your rate over time.

Average Salary: $50-$1000+ per resume

24. Film Critic

If you love watching movies and want to share your opinion, consider being a film critic. Film critics can get passes to see movies before they come out so that people can read about the film and decide if they want to watch it.

Average Salary: $25,000 and up

25. Makeup Artist

If you have an eye for beauty and love to do makeup, consider being a makeup artist. Being a makeup artist is an excellent career for people who like to make their own schedule and be self-employed. You can also set your own rates and increase them over time as your skills improve.

Average Salary: $19/hour and up

26. Personal Trainer

If you love fitness and want to help others reach their goals, consider working as a personal trainer. You can work at a local gym, hold sessions in your home gym, or even train people in their homes.

Average Salary: $19/hour

27. Professional Gamer

If you love playing video games, you’re in luck. You can get paid to play. If you are exceptionally skilled in a specific game, you can start a Twitch channel and begin collecting subscribers. There is no limit to how much money you can earn doing this. How much you bring in depends on your consistency, popularity, and skill.

Average Salary: Varied

28. Photographer

Photography is a great career option because of how versatile it is. You can be a wildlife photographer and have your photos published in nature magazines, or you can do wedding photography and capture couples’ special day. You can do stock photography and sell your photos to companies like Shutterstock and Deposit Photos. The pay varies depending on which field you choose to work in.

Average Salary: Varied

29. Animator

If you love to draw, especially cartoons, consider working as an animator. You do not necessarily need a formal education to work as an animator; you just need to be an impressive artist. Your pay will increase depending on your experience level.

Average Salary: $25/hour

30. Aircraft Mechanic

If you have a knack for working with machines, you might like working as an aircraft mechanic. Aircraft mechanics do routine maintenance on airplanes and helicopters. You will need to have some education in mechanics, and working this position full-time could take a few years.

Average Salary: $28,000-$63,000

Jobs Don’t Have To Be Boring

Some jobs are soul-sucking. Monotonous office work can become tiring after a while. But jobs don’t necessarily have to be boring. There are plenty of jobs that are both fun and financially rewarding.

