Heart-Pounding Fun: 14 Must-See Monster Movies That Aren’t Too Scary

Do you love monster movies? If you're looking for a good scare, without the nightmares, here are 14 great monster movies that won't leave you terrified. Which are your favorites?

1. Nope (2022)

Jordan Peele's Nope is a neo-Western science fiction horror movie following two horse-wrangling siblings (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) and their attempt to capture evidence of an unidentified flying object (UFO).

It also stars Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea.

2. A Quiet Place (2018)

A Quiet Place is a post-apocalyptic horror movie with blind monsters whose acute sense of hearing signals their victim's location.

It follows a father (John Krasinski) and a mother (Emily Blunt) struggling to survive while protecting their children (Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe).

3. Tremors (1990)

Tremors is a monster horror comedy movie following two handypersons (Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward) attempting to skip a small desert town.

However, their plans get thwarted by giant worm-like creatures that attack from under the ground. It stars Finn Carter, Michael Gross, and Reba McEntire and has spawned six sequels and a TV series.

4. Super 8 (2011)

Super 8 is a science fiction thriller following a group of teenagers in 1979. They are filming a Super 8 movie when a train derails and releases an enormous unknown creature.

It stars Joel Courtney, Elle Fanning, and Kyle Chandler.

5. Zombieland (2009)

Zombieland is a comedy following four strangers making their way through a post-apocalyptic zombie apocalypse in an attempt to find a zombie-free sanctuary. It stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin.

6. Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins is a black comedy horror story and Christmas cult classic that follows a young boy gifted a strange pet known as a Mogwai.

There are three rules to follow, and if broken, the cute creature spawns other creatures that turn into aggressive monsters. It stars Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, Hoyt Axton, Polly Holliday, and Frances Lee McCain, with Howie Mandel providing the voice of Gizmo.

7. Pacific Rim (2013)

Pacific Rim is a sci-fi monster movie set in the future when Earth is at war with colossal sea monsters known as Kaiju.

It's the first film in the Pacific Rim franchise. It also features an all-star cast of Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Robert Kazinsky, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Max Martini, and Ron Perlman.

8. The Host (2006)

The Host is a South Korean monster movie following a man's attempts to rescue his daughter after being kidnapped by a monster. It stars Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae-il, Bae Doona, and Go Ah-sung.

9. Love and Monsters (2020)

Love and Monsters takes place seven years after the monster apocalypse. It follows a man reconnecting with a high school girlfriend on a radio 80 miles from him.

He ventures from the underground to get to her despite the monsters in his path. It stars Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Dan Ewing, Michael Rooker, and Ariana Greenblatt.

10. The Frighteners (1996)

The Frighteners is a supernatural comedy horror movie following an architect who develops psychic abilities that allow him to see and communicate with ghosts after his wife's murder.

It stars Michael J. Fox, Trini Alvarado, Peter Dobson, John Astin, Dee Wallace Stone, Jeffrey Combs, R. Lee Ermey, and Jake Busey.

11. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

Pan's Labyrinth is a story full of friendly monsters, as a young girl moves to a new home with her horrible army officer father in the midst of World War II. The fantasy world the girl discovers helps her realize the true monsters may be the ones on the surface of the Earth.

12. War of the Worlds (2005)

Based on the famous science fiction story by H.G. Wells, this Tom Cruise movie shows one family's will to survive and persevere when an alien invasion takes over the world.

13. The Village (2004)

This M. Night Shyamalan film focuses on a small town in Pennsylvania that lives by very strict rules. No one is allowed to leave the village or the monsters outside the town lines will attack them. But when a series of events challenge those who live in the village, the future of this town may be completely changed.

14. The Cave (2005)

This monster movie is about a group of cave explorers who get trapped in a network of caves with a creature who is out to get the divers.

Source: Reddit.