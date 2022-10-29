10 Fun Movies With a 20-Something in the 90s Vibe

Recently a Redditor posted, “I am looking for suggestions that reflect being a trendy 20-something in the mid-nineties. To describe the vibe, I'm looking for, put on Pulp's ‘Common People' and watch Chasing Amy.”

They continued, “Grungy rock shows in the basement bar in Brooklyn, exposed brick lofts, cigarettes after adult relations, young adults trying to make it in the city, etc. Any recommendations?” The internet responded to deliver this fun list of films.

1. Singles (1992)

Singles is a romantic comedy following a young group of Gen X'ers during the early 90s grunge movement in Seattle, Washington. Several musicians make appearances, including Alice and Chains and Soundgarden. The fictional grunge band in the film, Citizen Dick, is played by Pearl Jam rockers Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard, and Jeff Ament.

2. Reality Bites (1994)

Reality Bites is a romantic comedy-drama following an aspiring videographer, Lelaina (Winona Ryder), working on a documentary bearing the title's name about the indifferent lives of her Gen-Xer friends and roommates. It stars Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller, Janeane Garofalo, and Steve Zahn. Watch Reality Bites on Starz.

3. Empire Records (1995)

Empire Records is a coming-of-age comedy-drama following a gang of record store employees attempting to stop the business from being sold to a large chain store. It stars Renée Zellweger, Liv Tyler, Anthony LaPaglia, Maxwell Caulfield, Debi Mazar, Rory Cochrane, Johnny Whitworth, and Robin Tunney. Watch Empire Records on Starz.

4. Clerks (1994)

Clerks is a black-and-white buddy comedy following the lives of store clerks and their friends. It's also Kevin Smith‘s first film in the View Askewniverse, a fictional universe featured in Smith's movies, comics, and television series. Clerks introduce several recurring characters, including Jay and Silent Bob. Watch Clerks on Paramount+.

5. Mallrats (1995)

Mallrats is the second buddy comedy in director Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse. It's also the prequel to Clerks. Best friends T.S. (Jeremy London) and Brodie (Jason Lee) go to the mall where T.S.'s ex, Brandi (Claire Forlani), is participating in a dating show.

The friends brainstorm ways to ruin the show. It stars Shannen Doherty, Ben Affleck, Claire Forlani, Jason Mewes, Joey Lauren Adams, and Kevin Smith. Comic-book icon Stan Lee also appears. Watch Mallrats on Paramount+ and Showtime.

6. Swingers (1996)

Swingers is a comedy-drama film following the lives of single, unemployed during the 1990s swing revival while living in the Eastside of Hollywood, California. It is written by and stars Jon Favreau alongside Vince Vaughn, Ron Livingston, and Heather Graham. Watch Swingers on HBO Max.

7. Party Girl (1995)

Party Girl is a comedy-drama and the first feature film to premiere on the internet. It follows Mary (Parker Posey), a broke party and clubgoer arrested after throwing an illegal rave. She must take a job at the library to pay back her aunt Judy (Sasha von Scherler) for bail money. It co-stars Anthony DeSando, Guillermo Díaz, and Liev Schreiber. Watch on Peacock, or free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

8. Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion (1997)

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is a comedy following two outcasted high school students and best friends returning to Tuscon, Arizona, for their ten-year high school reunion. They invent fake careers and dress in business attire.

They also borrow an impressive car to impress the popular kids from school, their former bullies. It stars Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow, Janeane Garofalo, Justin Theroux, and Alan Cumming.

9. High Fidelity (2000)

Based on Nick Hornby's 1995 novel, High Fidelity is a romantic comedy-drama with a protagonist's name change and the setting moved from London to Chicago.

After Rob Gordon (John Cusack) breaks up with his girlfriend, he seeks to discover the reason for his failed love life while recounting his past breakups. Rob narrates his story while talking to the camera. It stars Iben Hjejle, Jack Black, Todd Louiso, and Lisa Bonet. Watch High Fidelity on HBO Max.

10. Clockwatchers (1997)

Clockwatchers is a comedy-drama following a temp Iris (Toni Collette), at Global Credit. After the regular employees ignore her, she befriends three other temps: Paula (Lisa Kudrow), Jane (Alanna Ubach), and Margaret (Parker Posey). Watch Clockwatchers on Peacock and free on Tubi.

What do you think? Did Reddit get these movies with a twenty-something in the 90s vibe, right, or is something missing from the list? Check out these classic 90s movies everyone should see at least once.

