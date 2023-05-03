12 Fun Movies That Are Always a Fantastic Watch

Too often, watching a fun movie means sacrificing a good movie. The best comedies merge fun and quality, but so many great movies just aren't that fun.

These fun-packed movies strike the tone of a Cyndi Lauper song without ever falling into bad-movie territory.

1. About Time

A movie about a time-traveling young man who decides to improve the world with his girlfriend (Rachel McAdams) should be cheesy. Nevertheless, fans and critics agree that About Time is as fun as time-travel movies get.

2. Big Trouble in Little China

From San Francisco's Chinatown backdrop to Kurt Russell's always-charming lead performance, Big Trouble in Little China is more fun than a day at the trampoline park—extra points for the bizarre supernatural twists, courtesy of director John Carpenter.

3. Weekend at Bernie's

A web of attempted hit jobs goes wrong, and two young employees end up saddled with their boss' body (Bernie) for the weekend. What begins as a classic human ventriloquist act turns into a rollicking action chase, as it turns out the mob wants Bernie dead.

4. There's Something About Mary

The Farrelly Brothers' movies are always hit-or-miss, and There's Something About Mary is undoubtedly a hit. You'll laugh so hard that your hair will stand up.

5. Rat Race

Rat Race won't be in the running for the most tasteful comedy ever made. However, with an ensemble cast and race-to-the-locker-full-of-money premise, you won't complain about lack of fun.

6. The Cornetto Trilogy

The Cornetto Trilogy refers to the British action-comedy flicks Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have some of the most believable buddy chemistry you'll ever see, and their movies balance stylized action and comedy well. Shaun of the Dead was before its time, and the other two flicks continue the trend of supernatural comedy.

7. Wedding Crashers

Fans keep coming back to Wedding Crashers because of its feel-good vibes. Vaughn and Wilson are a dynamic comedic duo. The premise of grown men crashing weddings recreationally is hilarious in its own right. Ultimately, though, Wedding Crashers is just a whole lot of fun.

8. Date Night

Date Night is relatable for married couples and might inspire you to try something fresh with your significant other this weekend. Just avoid the murderous thugs.

9. Game Night

The genre of modern, visually-stunning action comedies offers some rare gems. Game Night has a stellar cast (Rachel McAdams, Jason Bateman, Jesse Plemons), plenty of twists, and loads of fun.

10. UHF

If you cast Weird Al in your movie, it will be an unhinged blast.

11. Palm Springs

Andy Samberg has never made a movie that wasn't fun. It seems as if the Sam Man is incapable of making an overly serious film. Yet, Palm Springs takes on substantially more complex storylines than most of his movies, making it both a good and fun movie.

12. Kindergarten Cop

Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedy phase is one of our favorite phases. This choice was between Kindergarten Cop and Twins.

