12 Fun Movies That Are Always a Fantastic Watch

by
palm springs scaled e1675542422150
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Too often, watching a fun movie means sacrificing a good movie. The best comedies merge fun and quality, but so many great movies just aren't that fun.

These fun-packed movies strike the tone of a Cyndi Lauper song without ever falling into bad-movie territory.

1. About Time

About Time Rachel McAdams
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A movie about a time-traveling young man who decides to improve the world with his girlfriend (Rachel McAdams) should be cheesy. Nevertheless, fans and critics agree that About Time is as fun as time-travel movies get.

2. Big Trouble in Little China

Big Trouble in Little China Kim Cattrall
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

From San Francisco's Chinatown backdrop to Kurt Russell's always-charming lead performance, Big Trouble in Little China is more fun than a day at the trampoline park—extra points for the bizarre supernatural twists, courtesy of director John Carpenter.

3. Weekend at Bernie's

Weekend at Bernie's Catherine Mary Stewart
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

A web of attempted hit jobs goes wrong, and two young employees end up saddled with their boss' body (Bernie) for the weekend. What begins as a classic human ventriloquist act turns into a rollicking action chase, as it turns out the mob wants Bernie dead.

4. There's Something About Mary

There's Something About Mary Cameron Diaz
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

The Farrelly Brothers' movies are always hit-or-miss, and There's Something About Mary is undoubtedly a hit. You'll laugh so hard that your hair will stand up.

5. Rat Race

Rat Race Brandy Ledford
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Rat Race won't be in the running for the most tasteful comedy ever made. However, with an ensemble cast and race-to-the-locker-full-of-money premise, you won't complain about lack of fun.

6. The Cornetto Trilogy

The Cornetto Trilogy Nick Frost, Simon Pegg
Image Credit: Rogue Pictures.

The Cornetto Trilogy refers to the British action-comedy flicks Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have some of the most believable buddy chemistry you'll ever see, and their movies balance stylized action and comedy well. Shaun of the Dead was before its time, and the other two flicks continue the trend of supernatural comedy.

7. Wedding Crashers

Wedding Crashers Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn
Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

Fans keep coming back to Wedding Crashers because of its feel-good vibes. Vaughn and Wilson are a dynamic comedic duo. The premise of grown men crashing weddings recreationally is hilarious in its own right. Ultimately, though, Wedding Crashers is just a whole lot of fun.

8. Date Night

Date Night Steve Carell, Tina Fey
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Date Night is relatable for married couples and might inspire you to try something fresh with your significant other this weekend. Just avoid the murderous thugs.

9. Game Night

Game Night Rachel McAdams
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

The genre of modern, visually-stunning action comedies offers some rare gems. Game Night has a stellar cast (Rachel McAdams, Jason Bateman, Jesse Plemons), plenty of twists, and loads of fun.

10. UHF

UHF Michael Richards, 'Weird Al' Yankovic
Image Credit: Orion Pictures.

If you cast Weird Al in your movie, it will be an unhinged blast.

11. Palm Springs

Palm Springs Tyler Hoechlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Conner O'Malley
Image Credit: Hulu.

Andy Samberg has never made a movie that wasn't fun. It seems as if the Sam Man is incapable of making an overly serious film. Yet, Palm Springs takes on substantially more complex storylines than most of his movies, making it both a good and fun movie.

12. Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop Arnold Schwarzenegger
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedy phase is one of our favorite phases. This choice was between Kindergarten Cop and Twins.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Headshot
+ posts

Sam Mire is a freelance writer who has manned a variety of beats over nearly a decade in the literary biz. He has spent weeks in the Alaskan wildlands, immersed himself in the world of Florida's homeless population, covered live sporting events, and served as a linchpin for media outlets in the legal, tech, and entertainment spaces. Sam has been published in Fast Company, Forbes, Entrepreneur, AP News, Fox News, and, most notably, Wealth of Geeks. In his free time, he enjoys boxing, woodwork, petting his dog, and reveling in good company.

Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

12 Fantastic Films With Outstanding Production Design