Fun Sleepover Ideas for Kids, Teens, and Tweens

Are you looking for fun sleepover ideas to entertain your kids and their friends? If so, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss a variety of activities that your kids can do during their next sleepover. From watching movies to playing games, we have got you covered.

Sleepover Ideas for Kids

Matching Pjs

A fun way to start the sleepover is to have everyone wear matching pajamas. Matching pajamas will get everyone in a jolly mood and ready for a night of fun.

Tea Party

What little girl doesn't love a tea party? Set up a small table and chairs in the living room and have a pretend tea party complete with finger sandwiches and desserts.

Themed Sleepover

Another fun idea is to have a themed sleepover. Choose a theme, such as Disney princesses or Harry Potter, and then plan activities and snacks accordingly.

Pizza Party

No sleepover is complete without pizza. Order some pizzas or make them ahead of time. Then, let the kids customize their slices with their favorite toppings.

Slumber Scavenger Hunt

Before everyone falls asleep, hide a few small items around the house or in the sleeping area. Then, give the kids a list of things to find before they can go to sleep. A scavenger hunt will keep them busy for a little while, and they'll love the challenge.

Story Time

Gather everyone around and take turns telling spooky stories or reading ghost stories from a book. Storytime is a great way to wind down before bed.

Indoor Camping

If it's too cold to camp outside, set up a tent indoors and have a mini camping trip right in your living room. Tell stories around the make-shift campfire and eat s'mores for dessert.

Popcorn Bar

Set up a popcorn bar with various toppings for a fun and tasty snack. Let the kids choose their combination of sweet and savory toppings to put on their popcorn.

Pillow Forts

Pillow forts are always a hit with kids. Set up a few blankets and pillows in the living room to create the perfect fort. Then, let the kids go wild playing inside.

Kool-aid Lip Gloss DIY

Make Kool-Aid lip gloss for a fun beauty activity. Kool-Aid lip gloss is a simple activity that only requires a few ingredients, and it's sure to be a hit with the girls.

Nail Painting Party

Another fun beauty activity is to have a nail painting party. Set up a little station with different polish colors and let the kids have fun painting each other's nails.

Dance Party

Get everyone moving with a dance party. Put on some music and let the kids dance around the living room. They're sure to have a blast and burn off some energy.

DIY Pillowcases

For a crafty activity have the kids design their own pillowcases. They can use fabric markers or paint to personalize their pillowcase.

Sleepover Ideas for Tweens

Game Night

Tweens always love a good game night. Set up a few tables in the living room and have different board games at each one. The kids can rotate around and play other games throughout the night.

Movie Marathon

Another fun idea is to have a movie marathon. Choose a few of your tween's favorite movies and have them ready to watch. Pop some popcorn and settle in for a night of fun flicks.

Scavenger Hunt

Hide clues around the house or neighborhood and have the kids solve them to find the next clue. A neighborhood scavenger hunt is a great way to keep them entertained and busy throughout the night.

Build Your Own Pizza

Make pizzas for dinner. Set out a variety of toppings and let the kids choose their own combination. They're sure to love this delicious activity.

Karaoke Night

Tweens always love to sing, so why not have a karaoke night? Set up a karaoke machine and let them sing their favorite songs. Karaoke is sure to be a hit with everyone.

DIY Unicorn Popcorn

Have the kids make their unicorn popcorn for a fun and tasty snack. It only requires a few ingredients, and it's sure to be a hit with everyone.

Pillow Fight

What's more fun than a pillow fight? Gather all the pillows in the house and let the kids knock themselves out. They're sure to love this playful activity and they'll soon tire themselves out before bedtime.

DIY Face Masks

Have the kids make their own face masks for a fun beauty activity. This activity requires only a few materials and gives the kids a creative outlet.

Make Friendship Bracelets

Another fun activity is to have the kids make friendship bracelets. They can use different string colors to make them, and they will love this crafty activity.

***

Diy Slime

Slime is all the rage these days, so why not make your own? All you need is some glue, food coloring, and Borax. Once you mix everything, you'll have a satisfyingly squishy substance to play with. Just make sure to supervise the younger kids while they're handling the slime, as Borax can be harmful if ingested.

Breakfast for Dinner

Pizza is always a hit, but it can get a little boring if done too often. Why not mix things up by having breakfast for dinner? You can make waffles, eggs, bacon, and fruit salad. The kids will love it.

DIY Fairy Wands

This activity is a must if you have a little girl's sleepover. The girls can make their own wands and then run around the house pretending to be fairies. All you need is some pipe cleaners and beads.

Sleepover Ideas for Teens

Truth or Dare

Truth or Dare is a classic sleepover game that never gets old. For an added twist, you can make a list of truths and dares in advance and put them in a jar. That way, the person whose turn it is can choose their own fate.

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is another excellent game for teens. You can start by going around the room and sharing something you've never done before. Then, everyone else has to say whether they've done it. The person who has done the most things gets a prize.

Cards Against Humanity

Cards Against Humanity is a hilarious party game that's perfect for sleepovers. Make sure everyone is on the same page in terms of humor before you start playing.

What Do You Meme

What Do You Meme is a newer game similar to Cards Against Humanity. The goal is to create the funniest meme using a card and a photo. It's sure to have everyone in stitches.

Spa Night

For a more relaxing sleepover, you can have a spa night. The girls can do each other's nails and hair, and you can all use face masks. You can even make your own sugar scrubs.

Hot Chocolate Bar

Who doesn't love hot chocolate? Set up a hot chocolate bar with all the fixings and let everyone make their own. You can even add some alcohol for the adults.

Bring Your Own Unique Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards are all the rage these days, so why not bring your own to the sleepover? Assign different boards to different people, like a dessert board, a sushi board, a Mexican food board, a fruit board, etc.

DIY Photo Booth

Photo booths are always a hit, especially with teens. The kids can take turns dressing up and posing for the camera. All you need is some props and a camera.

Binge Chick Flicks

What's a sleepover without some chick flicks? List everyone's favorite movies and spend the night binge-watching them. You can even have a marathon of all the Harry Potter movies.

Film TikTok Challenges

TikTok is all the rage these days, so why not film your own challenges? You can come up with some funny dances or daring stunts. Just make sure they are safe challenges. You don't anyone getting rushed to hospital amid your sleepover.

DIY Escape Room

Escape rooms are all the rage, but they can be pricey. You can make your own DIY escape room with some props and a little ingenuity. The kids will have to use their wits to solve the puzzles and escape the room.

Make Cookies

What's a sleepover without some tasty snacks? Make a batch of cookies and let everyone decorate them however they want. You can even have a cookie-making contest to see who can make the best-looking cookie.

Sleep Under the Stars

If you're having a summer sleepover, take advantage of the warm weather and sleep outside. Set up tents and sleeping bags and spend the night under the stars.

DIY Mocktails

Mocktails are a great way to make kids feel like they're drinking something special. Just mix up some juice and soda and add some fun garnishes. The kids will love them.

Watch Movies in the Backyard

You can set up a movie screen in the backyard with a projector. The kids can bring their sleeping bags, and pillows and watch movies under the stars.

Final Thoughts

Sleepovers are a great way for kids to bond and have some fun. These are just a few ideas to get you started. You'll be the permanent sleepover house if you use some of these ideas.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.