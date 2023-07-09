12 Fun Spoof Movies To Laugh The Night Away

Spoof movies have been with us for decades, beginning in cinema in 1905 with The Little Train Robbery — a parody of the Great Train Robbery two years prior.

The genre made a resurgence in the late '60s, then kept moving through the '70s until its zenith through the '80s and early '90s. The face of the spoof movie is Leslie Nielsen, whose unflappable deadpan amid slapstick chaos remains the benchmark of spoof comedy acting.

1. Spaceballs (1987)

Even the title brings a smile with Mel Brooks' endearing Star Wars parody, featuring an elite troupe of comedy acting talents, such as John Candy, Rick Moranis, and the director himself.

2. The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Leslie Nielsen became a household name with this blue-chip comedy treat about a hapless detective following a plot to assassinate the visiting Queen Elizabeth II. The Naked Gun is the flagship movie for the Godfather of the spoof.

3. Airplane! (1980)

“I rewatched Airplane! a few days ago and was surprised by how much it held up,” shares a spoof cinephile. “Several jokes that went entirely over my head 40 years ago.” I think I am due a rewatch soon. “Ever seen a grown man naked?” is one of the funniest one-liners ever.

4. Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

A spin-off from all the teenage brat-pack movies of the '90s, Not Another Teen Movie, sends up all the high school tropes you would imagine. “It's a parody of dumb romcoms with Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler as the two romantic leads,” adds a thread member. What's not to love about that?

5. Blazing Saddles (1974)

This Mel Brooks classic would not be produced in modern times. This reality saddens Gen-Xers like me, who grew up quoting every one-liner as scripture: “More beans, Mr. Taggart?” Blazing Saddles is the pinnacle of spoof movies — disclaimer: an advanced grasp of situational and verbal irony is required.

6. Hot Shots! (1990)

It's a toss-up between this and its sequel, so let's go with part one. This spoof takes on 9 ½ Weeks, Rocky, and Superman, among other movies, with Charlie Sheen playing a parody of Maverick from Top Gun. “War, it's fantastic,” quotes a Hot Shots! lover.

7. Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

“I always laugh when Little John gets knocked into the puddle, and he starts thrashing around yelling, ‘Help I can't swim!'” writes on thread member. Mel Brooks makes the cut again, poking fun at Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves in his early '90s gem.

8. Monty Python and The Holy Grail (1975)

The '70s were a good time for British comedy, and no group of humans embodied this more than Monty Python. It's hard to decide my favorite scene: the gatekeeper, the Black Knight, or “We are the knights who say: ‘Ni!'” King Arthur receives his dose of irreverent mockery in this legendary comedy.

9. Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Gin and Juice in The Hood (1996)

Who can forget the Wayan Brothers' epic spoof of the black American ghetto dramas brought to us by John Singleton and the Hughes Brothers? Their hilarious take on Menace To Society, Boyz in the Hood, and Juice, among others, is spoof-movie perfection.

10. I'm Gonna Git You Sucka! (1988)

The Wayans struck black gold with their spoof about blaxploitation movies from the '70s. Keenan Ivory Wayans wrote and played the lead of Jack Spade, a man who teams up with a misfit band of rebels to avenge his brother's murder. It is worth viewing for Chris Rock's cameo scene with Isaac Hayes. “How much for one rib?” Genius.

11. Best in Show (2000)

Christopher Guest calls his trusted ensemble to heel for a parody of dogs and their owners in this superb parody. Best in Show is a borderline spoof but follows the same fly-on-the-wall approach as Guest's much-vaunted This Is Spinal Tap.

12. Movie Movie (1978)

The premise alone is ambitious for this spoof, which takes on three movies from the '30s: the first is a rags-to-riches boxer movie; the next is a World War I intermission short, followed by a Broadway melodrama. The result is transcendent, and this movie is not talked about enough.

Source: Reddit