Honoring 25 years of providing safe, clean fun, Fun Spot America recently announced a special birthday gift for all its guests. This Saturday, June 10, Fun Spot is holding its best sale of the year with Single Day Passes for just $25, plus tax, each.

Fun Spot America Turns 25

Fun Spot America opened its gates on December 24, 1997, as a small, five-acre park with go-karts, rides, and an arcade. Fast forward to 2023, and Fun Spot now features over 100 acres of family fun across three diverse and unique locations.

The flagship Orlando location includes the city's first wooden roller coaster in its 31-ride collection. The Kissimmee theme park has over 29 rides and boasts the world's tallest SkyCoaster as well as the Mine Blower, Florida‘s only inverted wooden roller coaster. If you've been going for years or want to check it out for the first time, you should take advantage of this special deal as Fun Spot America celebrates turning 25.

Take Advantage of The Sale

The Fun Spot Birthday Sale will start online at midnight Saturday, June 10, and end at 2 p.m. EST. Single Day Passes for all three Fun Spot parks will be just $25 each plus tax, and guests may purchase up to 10 tickets per transaction. All Single Day Passes sold during the sale will be valid through June 9, 2024.

In addition, purchasers will receive two complimentary tickets as a bonus with every purchase of ten Single Day Passes. Fun Spot passes make good gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, graduation, or even for out-of-town guests.

“This year's birthday sale is a special gift to our guests who love to visit our parks in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Atlanta,” said John Arie Jr., CEO of Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “Our hope is our guests will share in our celebration and purchase Single Day Passes for their friends and family.”

New Attractions, New Memories

Throughout its 25 years, Fun Spot has continued to evolve and add new attractions. With the opening of the ArieForce One coaster this year, now is the perfect time to revisit the Atlanta park and add on a road trip to Georgia. ArieForce One, the company's fastest roller coaster, was added in March 2023. Other rides include the four-story Sampson go-kart track and the new Screamin' Eagles attraction.

The Florida parks also have new additions. The Kissimmee Park will soon reopen Mine Blower, and the new Firecracker attraction is now open in Orlando.

Ticket Sales Terms and Conditions

Those looking to participate in the Fun Spot America Theme Parks Birthday Sale can buy tickets online starting at midnight on Saturday, June 10 or in person at all three Fun Spot America theme parks when they open on Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Birthday Sale ends at 2 p.m. EST on June 10, 2023, so mark your calendars. Guests can sign up for reminder emails as well. Tickets purchased during the sale will be valid for use through June 9, 2024.