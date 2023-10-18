11 Fun Things To Do With Kids This Weekend

School is back in session, and the weekends are an excellent time for kids to have fun and relax after their busy school days. If you have more than one child, this can be tricky. Finding fun things to do when they're different ages and have various preferences takes planning.

Whether your little ones are looking for an outdoor adventure or something more low-key, they can do plenty of activities to maximize their few days off each week.

How To Make Weekends Fun for Kids

Making the most of the weekends is an art that requires some balancing. While kids get bored sitting around all weekend, overscheduling them can burn them out. Before diving into specific recommendations, here's a quick list of options to explore, depending on the weather, season, events happenings, etc.

Get out and enjoy some fresh air. Nothing helps a child reset from spending hours at a desk, like spending time outdoors . There are many free things to do outside, such as going to the playground, skating, biking, mini-golf, or hiking.

Check out a local events calendar. Who knows what random things might happen in your area – concerts, library events, farmers' markets, or art classes?

Explore local attractions. A museum, aquarium, state park, zoo , water park, nature center, or other attractions can be great places to explore, filled with fun activities year-round. These are a fun family adventure if you live near any amusement parks.

Catch up on favorite hands-on activities. Have your kids build something with their hands with art projects, Legos, or K'nex, or do some experiments with a new science kit.

Get their imagination going. Catch up on reading books from the library, have them make up their own stories, or leave them to free play (kids have amazing imaginations that don't require much prompting if given the freedom to play).

Set up a play date. This can be a great way to get the kids out of the house, make new friends, and practice social skills .

11 Fun Things To Do With Kids This Weekend

Are you looking for some specific kid-friendly weekend recommendations? Try one or more of the following activities for kids for the whole family to enjoy.

1. Plan a Picnic

Picnics in the park are a great way to get out of the house, enjoy the fresh air, and are fun for all. Bring a blanket or set up chairs, pack some lunch, snacks, and drinks, and you're ready for an afternoon of fun.

You can add a small hike to your picnic if you have a forest nearby to explore. Or if you're short on time or can't get out of the house, you can also opt for a backyard or terrace picnic.

2. Have a Bake-A-Thon

Not only is baking lots of fun, but it's also a great way to learn basic math skills such as measuring and fractions. Plus, you get to enjoy the delicious results! This is a particularly great activity when it's cold or rainy outside.

You can have your kids help you bake their favorite treats or let them come up with something entirely new. If they're old enough, let them do the baking with your assistance.

If you have more treats than you want to eat when finished, help them design cute goody bags to bring to their neighbors or friends on Monday at school.

3. Go on a Bike Ride

A leisurely family bike ride is a great way to exercise, explore your neighborhood, and have fun with the whole family. Have older kids lead the way while you watch younger ones. If needed, load up your bikes and take them to a bike-friendly location first.

If you have a bike trailer or child seat, include even the littlest family members. It's also an excellent chance for them to take in new sights and sounds, and they can even nap if needed.

4. Compete in a Game Day

More of a competitive family? Or is the weather not cooperating? Gather your favorite board games and have a game day. If you're creative, you can create rules or fun challenges for the winners.

If you don't have many games or want more ideas, you can organize a scavenger hunt inside or outside the house for an easy and enjoyable activity. Be sure to include prizes to keep the excitement going.

Want to compete outside the house? Go out for bowling, laser tag, or mini-golf. Or hit up a local arcade.

5. Go to a Museum

A museum can be the perfect family activity for a weekend that requires indoor activities. Not only are they fun and educational, but you don't need to travel far if one is nearby. Even if it's not an especially kid-friendly museum, kids can still have lots of fun while learning something new.

For example, if your local art museum doesn't have many interactive displays or exhibits, find opportunities for your kids to interact with the artwork by having them make observations and draw or paint their interpretations.

Additionally, if there aren't any museums nearby, consider planning a day trip to find one to explore.

5. Have a Movie Night

Who says you can't still enjoy a movie night at home? Whether you want to watch a classic family favorite (like Disney) or something new your kids are excited about, a movie night can be a great way to spend time together.

Snacks and drinks are always welcome! Plus, you can make it more special for the kids by having them pick out their snacks in advance. Give them a budget and let them create their own movie theatre experience at home.

6. Go All in on a Craft Experience

It's time to get out the beads, fabric, glue, cardboard, paint, or any other craft supplies you have. Creating something from scratch with your kids is a fantastic way to spend time together. It can keep them busy for the whole day!

Set up a table with different items depending on their age and interest levels. Give them some basic instructions and let them explore and create freely.

7. Put On Your Science Hat

Science experiments can be great fun for kids of all ages. Even if they're too young to understand the concepts, they will still enjoy the fun and excitement of creating something new. It also encourages them to think in different ways!

If you have a backyard, set up simple outdoor science experiments like observing how objects sink or float in a tub, making homemade ice cream, or making a volcano with baking soda and vinegar.

The internet is full of videos and articles with science ideas, so you can get as simple or creative as you'd like.

8. Go on a Road Trip

Sometimes, getting out of your city and exploring something new with a mini family vacation is fun. Consider planning a road trip to a nearby town or nature spot. You can explore a local zoo, aquarium, museums, amusement park, riverfront areas, arcades, etc. This will let your kids see and experience something different, and it's especially enjoyable if you have time to take a leisurely drive.

Pack some snacks and games for the car ride, and bring along books if your kids are reading age. If you have little ones, bring some toys to keep them occupied.

9. Take a Class Together

Plenty of classes are available for kids and adults for a fun-filled weekend. Whether it's a cooking class, music lesson, or art class, this can be an enjoyable activity to do together. If you want something more active, look into a dance or sports class the whole family can take.

Classes are not only fun but also offer great educational value. You can learn something new together while spending quality time with each other. They can be in-person when available or online, too.

10. Take a Virtual Field Trip

There are many places around the world that you may not be able to go to in person, but virtual field trips offer an exciting way to explore from the comfort of your home.

You can take class trips online to destinations like aquariums, zoos, historic sites, or art galleries. These virtual field trips are an excellent way for kids to learn about different cultures, understand the world, and have lots of fun.

The Bonus Option: Mastering The Art of Doing Nothing

Amid all your weekend planning, remember the beauty of doing nothing. Don't feel you must keep your kids busy and entertained all weekend. Whether reading a book, taking a nap, or just sitting and chatting, sometimes the best weekend activity is no activity.

Ensuring your kids get some downtime and time to play freely will help them recharge for the upcoming school week and keep their imagination and creativity flourishing. Letting them relax in whatever ways they please is an integral part of assisting them to live happier lives and appreciate even the littlest moments. So don't be afraid to have a day of doing nothing now and then—it's time that everyone can enjoy.

Have Some Family Fun This Weekend

In conclusion, you can do many family-friendly things on the weekends. Whether taking a class, going to the museum, or having a game day in the living room, time spent together is always special.

No matter what you end up doing this weekend, make sure to have some fun and create lasting memories with your family.