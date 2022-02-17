Fun Things To Do: 35 Creative Activities To to Spice up Your Life

When you're feeling bored, uninspired, or generally lacking motivation, it's the perfect time to discover new fun things to do and give yourself a boost.

We've compiled a list of fun activities designed to add excitement and variety to your life. From artsy projects to sports, from cooking to gaming, there's something for everyone!

1. Try a Stock Market Simulator

Did you know that you can get into the stock market without spending a penny? If you've been curious about how investing works, you can try using a stock market simulator, which is a fun way to learn about trading and investing. You can just search the internet for the best free stock simulators and have fun.

2. Start a Side Hustle

Starting a side hustle has never been easier. Launching a small home business based on your skills, talents, or hobbies is easy with today's information and technology. Start a blog, sell items at your local flea markets, launch a YouTube channel, write a book, make jewelry, take pictures, or whatever suits you best. The sky is the limit.

3. Change Your Hairstyle

Changing your hairstyle is an excellent way to spice up your life. Experiment with different colors, styles, cuts, and lengths. One of the happiest and most unique hairstyles is holographic hair. A colorful hair like this will immediately boost your mood whenever you look in the mirror. Another fun thing to do is to copy a celebrity's hairstyle.

4. Make a Tiktok Video

You can try your hand at making Tiktok videos. There are endless content opportunities. You can tell a story, share your daily routine or inspirational content, or educate your audience worldwide in one minute or less. TikTok encourages you to sing, dance, and show off your skills.

5. Go Camping in the Wilderness

If you want to be in a peaceful environment away from the busy city life, camping is the way to go. Unplug from the world and take in the simplicity of life in nature. Aside from breathing in the fresh air, you also get to prepare your food fresh which is a genuinely gratifying task to accomplish. Don't forget to bring your best hatchet because camping requires a lot of chopping wood.

6. Try Out the Metaverse

The Metaverse is a fun new way to experience a digital universe and expand your social connections through virtual reality. You can create a 3D avatar that looks like you (or not), play in virtual worlds, and even engage in virtual economies. For this, you will need a VR headset, AR glasses, or just your smartphone.

7. Adopt a Pug

Pugs make excellent apartment dogs, so consider adopting a pug as your companion pet if you are working from home. They are loving, affectionate dogs that enjoy being with family and receiving attention. Pugs are intelligent, observant, and quick to pick up new skills. You will have a lot of fun together.

8. Create an Abstract Painting

It's time to let your creative side shine. Don't worry if you're not that artistic. You can easily create an original abstract painting using prompts you find online. Who knows, you could become a famous painter one day.

9. Solve Extra-Difficult Jigsaw Puzzles

If you're up for the challenge, why not try putting a 1000-2000 jigsaw puzzle piece together? It can be a fun way to spend your free time at home while also working on your visual-spatial and short-term memory skills. What's more, finishing the puzzle will surely be rewarding!

10. Play Wordzee With Friends

If you're fond of playing Scrabble and other word board games, you'd surely enjoy this one. Wordzee has been growing in popularity as of late. You will enjoy it even if you are not a gamer. You can train your brain and have fun at the same time. What's more, you can play it with your friends!

11. Call a Friend You Haven't Talked to in Ages

We all have friends we haven't spoken to in a long time. You can try reaching out and having a conversation with them. It will make both of your days better. Even if you are miles away from them, today's technology makes it easy for us to get in touch with what's going on in their lives.

12. Write a Letter to Your Future Self

Envision the future, make predictions, or set goals for yourself. Writing a letter addressed to yourself in 5 years can help you look back with gratitude and forward with hope. It can also help you grow more aware of yourself and manifest the quality of life you want to achieve in the coming years.

13. Sit Down and Manifest Your Dreams

Spending at least five minutes a day to sit down and manifest your desires isn't just emotionally rewarding; it is also an excellent way to help you get a clearer vision of your daily, weekly, or yearly endeavors. In a way, you're training both your mind and body to build healthy habits that will help you accomplish your dreams.

14. Talk to Strangers Online

If you enjoy chatting with people, talking to strangers online can be an enjoyable way to spice up your life. This is an excellent way to enhance your social skills and widen your connections. Just bear in mind that you have to practice data privacy and precaution at all times.

15. Cook an International Dish

One of the fun things to do is to try out different recipes from different countries. Rather than eating them only in restaurants, you can prepare them at home. Almost every recipe has a YouTube or blog post tutorial to guide you through the process.

16. Learn a Traditional Skill

Learning traditional skills and craftsmanship isn't just a way to connect with the gifts of our ancestors, but it also helps preserve such tradition. Knitting, pottery, origami, and wood carving are just some of the traditional skills you can learn in the comfort of your own home.

17. Try Listening to a New Music Genre

Immersing yourself in new types of music can be an easy way to add some depth to your life. Listening to different music genres can help you multitask more effectively and better relate to other people.

18. Learn a Different Language

It's never too late to learn something new, especially a new language. This can be a productive way to spend time, as it can help you improve your memory and communication skills while surely coming in handy in the future.

19. Do Adrenaline-Pumping Activities

Treating yourself to an occasional adrenaline rush is a great way to keep you from dwelling on life's negativities. To keep your adrenaline pumping, you can try activities as simple as watching a horror movie or as extreme as bungee jumping.

20. Watch the Sunrise and Sunset

You can enjoy watching the sunrise and sunset to be mesmerized by the beauty of nature. By taking time to witness the Earth's daily display of beauty, you can have a better sense of what a blessing living on this planet is.

21. Learn to Play an Instrument

Learning to play the guitar or the piano might be challenging initially, but the process can be enjoyable, and the results can be rewarding. There are many online video tutorials that can teach you how to play new instruments.

22. Sign Up for a Club or Organization

Joining a club or organization that caters to your interests and expertise can help boost your happy hormones. You get to feel a sense of belonging with a group of people with similar skills or interests. Devoting your free time to accomplishing the club's goals is often emotionally and mentally satisfying.

23. Volunteer at a Shelter

You might not think about charitable work when looking for fun things to do. However, volunteering at a shelter is a stress-relieving activity. It isn't just good for your physical health, but for your mental and emotional health as well.

24. Take a Long Walk in Nature

Walking barefoot in the sand and threading the trail at a local park are just some outdoor activities that can put you in a good mood for the rest of the day. It can help you relax and ponder life while burning body fats and strengthening your muscles.

25. Try a New Restaurant

Eating out somewhere you've never tried can be a satisfying experience, be it alone or with a company. Your taste buds will surely enjoy the new tasty treat, and you'll feel accomplished for trying something different.

26. Order Food You Haven't Tried Yet

Trying out food you haven't tasted before can also help to spice up your life. You have a wide variety of options. Treating yourself to different types of food is touring yourself across different cultures and traditions, and that in itself is satisfying.

27. Get Into Photography

Photography is a skill that you can teach yourself. You can begin by using your phone camera. Familiarize yourself with the basic concepts and techniques by watching online tutorials, and while you're outdoors, try taking photographs of the scenery.

28. Learn How to Dance Salsa

Taking salsa classes is a fun way to get fit, improve your confidence and meet new people. Salsa dancing lessons are available at many dance studios and online. Whether you go alone or bring a partner, you'll have a blast.

29. Do Quick Exercises

A quick ten-minute morning workout can go a long way to kickstart your day. If you're bored with the classic workout exercises, you can always discover new routines on Youtube.

30. Try Laughter Yoga

What is more fun than laughing? Laughter yoga includes various movement and breathing exercises designed to promote laughter. According to studies, laughing yoga reduces cortisol levels and stress and improves moods and energy levels. What's more, it may reduce stress as effectively as aerobic exercise.

31. Watch Oddly Satisfying Videos

Need more fun things to do? Watch oddly satisfying videos! They're like a brain massage or hypnotic experience. The repetitive and thorough process seems so relaxing to watch, and it helps keep our focus off of stressful thoughts. Looking at these videos' view count, we can see that many people enjoy the show.

32. Get Into Handmade Crafts

If you have a lot of time to spare for a new hobby, you can enroll at a local crafts-making class or sign up for online craft classes. Aside from learning and mastering a new crafting skill, you also get to meet new people with similar interests.

33. Daily Doodle

Drawing random abstract lines can be quite the stress-reliever during a tough day at school or work. It's nice to let yourself get lost in doodling random lines and improvise your way through as it enhances creativity and concentration at the same time.

34. Practice Breathing Exercises

Practicing deep breathing exercises helps lower your stress level by sending a message to your brain to calm down and relax. Several breathing techniques are easy to follow and helpful whenever you find yourself in a very stressful situation.

35. Declutter Your Home

Keeping track of what's essential among your household items can be helpful. Decluttering your wardrobe and clearing your living area of unused furniture may be tiring for some, but many find decluttering their home space to be a relaxing activity.

