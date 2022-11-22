10 Funniest 90s Sitcoms You Forgot About, Ranked

The nineties were a fantastic decade for hilarious sitcoms. Recently someone asked, “What was your favorite/funniest 90's sitcom?” The internet responded to deliver these top-voted responses.

10. Roseanne (1988)

Roseanne technically started in the late 80s but ran into the late 90s, so it earned its place on this list. It was a ground-breaking sitcom highlighting the realities of many blue-collar families in America. Roseanne Barr was a far cry from June Cleaver, and people ate it up.

Related: 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today

9. That '70s Show (1998)

“Hello, Wisconsin!” That '70s Show is a sitcom centering around the Forman family. It follows a group of high school students hanging out in the Forman's basement, frequently partaking in cannabis smoking circles.

Related: Top 5 TV Show Cancellations That Still Frustrate Disappointed Fans

8. Frasier (1993)

Frasier is a spin-off of the popular 80s sitcom Cheers. It's a continuation of psychiatrist Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) story as he returns to his hometown of Seattle as a radio show host.

7. Friends (1994)

Friends is one of the biggest sitcoms to come out of the nineties. It's still in heavy syndication, and the cast recently had a reunion. It follows a group of twenty-somethings growing into thirty-somethings in New York City.

6. The Nanny (1993)

The Nanny has a memorable theme song, an unusual premise, and Fran Drescher and her recognizable voice. It follows her playing a Jewish fashionista becoming the nanny of three children living in the New York–British high society.

5. Boy Meets World (1993)

Boy Meets World is a coming-of-age sitcom centering around Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), his friends, and his family while growing from childhood to adulthood. Each episode contained a life lesson from his teacher and neighbor (William Daniels) that helped raise 90s kids.

4. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has one of television's most memorable theme songs. It follows Will Smith playing a fictionalized version of himself, moving from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air to live with his affluent aunt and uncle. The lifestyle clashes proved chucklesome, and uncle Phil (James Avery) taught heartfelt lessons. It also recently had a reunion.

3. Married with Children (1987)

Again, Married with Children started in the late 80s but ran into the late 90s and was the ultimate anti-sitcom. It centers on the Bundy family living in Chicago, living paycheck-to-paycheck, and comically dealing with their dysfunctional family and nosey neighbors.

2. Home Improvement (1991)

Home Improvement launched Tim Allen's acting career. He played Tim the Tool Man Taylor on his cable TV show of the same name within the sitcom. Tim loves home improvement, but he's not very good at it. So he has a handy assistant who keeps him from killing himself most days on his show.

1. Seinfeld (1989)

Was there ever a doubt? Of course, Seinfeld is the number one voted response. If not for the George Costanza character alone. It was a show about nothing that somehow entertained for nine seasons. It centers around Jerry Seinfeld playing a semi-fictionalized of himself, his three close friends, and the daily shenanigans they endured.

Honorable Mentions: The Simpsons, Hermans Head, The King of Queens, and Malcolm in the Middle. What do you think? Did Reddit get it right, or is a significant 90s sitcom missing from this list? Check out these twenty powerful times TV comedies made us cry.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.