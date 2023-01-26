7 Funniest Books Ever According to The Internet

Are you searching for a book that tickles your insides? You've got company. Someone recently asked for the funniest books people have ever read, and these were the responses.

1. Gil's All Fright Diner by A. Lee Martinez

One user shared, “Welcome to Gil's All Night Diner, where zombie attacks are a regular occurrence, and you never know what might be lurking in the freezer. Duke and Earl pass through Rockwood county in their pick-up truck when they stop at the Diner for a quick bite.

“They aren't planning to stick around-until Loretta, the eatery's owner, offers them $100 to take care of her zombie problem. Given that Duke is a werewolf and Earl's a vampire, this looks right up their alley. But the shambling dead are just the tip of a particularly spiky iceberg.

“It seems someone's out to drive Loretta from the Diner and more than willing to raise a little Hell on Earth if that's what it takes. Before Duke and Earl get to the bottom of the Diner's troubles, they'll run into otherworldly complications like undead cattle, an amorous ghost, a jailbait sorceress, and the terrifying occult power of pig-Latin. And maybe – just maybe – the End of the World, too.

“Gory, sexy, and flat-out hilarious, Gil's All Fright Diner will tickle your funny bone – before ripping it out of its socket!”

2. The Sidekicks Initiative: A Comedy Superhero Adventure by Barry J. Hutchison

Another shared, “Once, they stood next to justice. Now they're standing up for it. When sworn protectors of Earth, the Justice Platoon, are all horribly killed, their former arch-enemies come crawling out of the woodwork. Outnumbered, outgunned, and out of options, the US government has no choice but to activate the Sidekicks Initiative, dragging the Platoon's middle-aged ex-sidekicks out of retirement.

“Now these three reluctant, out-of-shape former child-wonders must work together to stop the rising tide of super-villainy, avenge their former mentors' deaths, and bring the world back from the brink of destruction. Assuming they don't kill each other first.”

3. Dads vs. Zombies by Benjamin Wallace

One user said, “Dads vs. Series, Book 1. John, Chris, and Erik are neighbors in the quaint subdivision of the Creeks of Sage Valley, Phase II. The three men happily live the typical suburban family life. Their only real problems have been with each other and the draconian rules of the HOA. But all that changes when the dead rise from their graves and walk the Earth.

“Now, they must reluctantly join together to survive the spreading apocalypse and find their families. Personal fears, long-buried secrets, and their own personalities threaten to tear the group apart as they make their way across the zombie-ridden landscape in Dads vs. Zombies.”

4. Round Ireland with a Fridge by Tony Hawks

“Have you ever made a drunken bet? Worse still, have you ever tried to win one? In attempting to hitchhike around Ireland with a fridge, Tony Hawks did both, and his foolhardiness led him to one of the best experiences of his life.

“Joined by his trusty traveling companion-cum-domestic appliance, he made his way from Dublin to Donegal, from Sligo through Mayo, Galway, Clare, Kerry, Cork, Wexford, Wicklow–and back again to Dublin. In their month of madness, Tony and his fridge met a real prince, a bogus king, and the fridge got christened.

“They surfed together, entered a bachelor festival, and one of them had sex without the other knowing. And unexpectedly, the fridge itself became a momentary focus for the people of Ireland.”

They noted, “An international bestseller, Round Ireland with a Fridge is a classic travel adventure in the tradition of Bill Bryson with a dash of Dave Barry.”

5. Lamb by Christopher Moore

“The birth of Jesus has been well chronicled, as have his glorious teachings, acts, and divine sacrifice after his thirtieth birthday. But no one knows about the early life of the Son of God, the missing years—except Biff, the Messiah's best bud, who has been resurrected to tell the story in the divinely hilarious yet heartfelt work ‘reminiscent of Vonnegut and Douglas Adams' (Philadelphia Inquirer).

“The story Biff has to tell is miraculous, filled with remarkable journeys, magic, healings, kung fu, corpse reanimations, demons, and hot babes. Even the considerable wiles and devotion of the Savior's pal may not be enough to divert Joshua from his tragic destiny.

“But no one loves Josh more—except maybe ‘Maggie,' Mary of Magdala—and Biff isn't about to let his extraordinary pal suffer and ascend without a fight.”

6. Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris

Another Redditor suggested Me Talk Pretty One Day, “a collection of essays about the author's everyday life, David Sedaris. In it, he sheds light on the little details of everyday life, highlighting strange encounters he has had in a number of different contexts. Accordingly, there are too many small interactions laid out in the book to mention here.

“What's important to grasp, though, is that Sedaris is interested in exposing the absurdities that people overlook daily and the humor that can be found in even the most mundane situations.”

7. Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

“Catch-22,” replied one. “It's not everyone's cup of tea, and I've heard complaints that nothing makes any sense…but spoiler, that's the point. The characters are outrageous, and the dialogue legitimately has me laughing out loud.

“There are a few heartfelt moments that aren't funny at all, but they're made much more serious because the rest of the book is so funny. The way he writes about women doesn't stand the test of time, and it's absolutely a valid criticism of the book, but if you like genuinely absurdist humor, I can't think of a better book than this one.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of the funniest books people have ever read. Also, check out these best books of all time that everyone should read at least once in their life.

