10 Best Podcasts To Make You Laugh Out Loud

Are you looking for an excellent podcast to make you laugh out loud? Then, we got you covered.

A Redditor recently shared that they love fictional podcasts that can “bust my gut, keel me over in a fit of giggles, and get my funny bone going” before asking for recommendations. Here are the top-voted podcasts.

1. Profiles in Eccentricity

“If you have the same sense of humor as three nerdy, depraved, 30-something-year-old men: Profiles in Eccentricity has me in tears nine times out of ten. If you like it, I HIGHLY recommend throwing $5 to them for their Patreon. Been one for almost two years, and it's always been worth it. The show (mostly) covers very eccentric people from throughout history,” one person shared.

2. What Am I Doing Here

“What Am I Doing Here with Mike Reiss is one of my favorite comedy podcasts and is always good for a chuckle. I recommend this podcast more than any other,” someone admitted. “Mike Reiss is a writer for The Simpsons and hates travel. However, his lovely wife is adventurous and loves to travel.”

“So, Mike goes wherever she wants, and he tells some funniest stories about their travels. Mike is hilarious, they go to some interesting places, and Mike never has a good time. I'm probably doing a poor job of describing why it's so funny but give it a try, and I'm sure you'll love it. The episodes are short, like 20-30 minutes at most.”

3. Flagrant

“Andrew Schulz's Flagrant is hilarious. He's a comedian who discusses a range of topics with his friends and has many guests. They have a very diverse crew, so they get away with a lot that most people would be scared to say due to cancel culture—one of my favorite podcasts. For example, the roasting Will Smith episode had me laughing for the entire two hours,” another user confessed.

4. Valley Heat

One person exclaimed, “Valley Heat! I do not give many recommendations, but Valley Heat is the most incredible podcast. I wished they came out with their episodes more frequently.”



Another agreed, “I LOVE Valley Heat. I've laughed so hard listening to how ridiculous it is. It's so stupid that it's hilarious.”

A third commenter replied, “Valley Heat is mentioned in these comments for a reason, OP! Worth the effort. The less you know, the better!”

5. Dungeons and Daddies

“Dungeons and Daddies get me every time! I wasn't even into D&D before watching it, but they are all hilarious people with a great podcast concept,” someone suggested. “Seconded!” shared another.

“It's not so much the D&D mechanics that matter here, the overall story is so easy to follow, and the improv is fantastic!! Finally, a third added, “Also, a little off-topic, but it's the only D&D podcast where a second season is as good as the first.”

6. The Last Podcast on the Left

One user replied, “The Last Podcast on the Left, I recommend sampling the ‘Chemtrails' and ‘Time Travel' episodes. Another admitted, “My favorites are the different cult episodes (Scientology, Mormons), ‘Men In Black,' and ‘Rendlesham Forest' ones. Some of the funnier ones are the ‘Sexy Ghosts' or ‘Horny Aliens' episodes.”

7. Cult Podcast

Another shared, “If you like to hear about cults and want to laugh while you do it, you have to listen to Cult Podcast (NOT the Parcast network). It is a podcast by two stand-up comedians who do extensive research about cults and then present it to you in a hilarious way.”

“They are all about making fun of the leaders while having compassion for those who may have been duped. The audio is rough in the first 20 or so episodes, so you may want to skip those and start with a later episode. I am currently on my third listen-through of all episodes.”

8. Timesuck

“Timesuck with Dan Cummins is an awesome podcast,” one replied. “I came here to say this! ‘The Skinwalker Ranch' episode had me howling. Also, the latest ‘Bayer' episode? I hope he keeps bringing back ‘Bear Inc.' That is such a funny bit.”

9. The Dollop

“Maybe it's too obvious at this point (it has been around since 2014), but The Dollop with Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds is my all-time favorite,” one stated.

“Some episodes are, of course, better than others. If you want to start with a bang, try Ep. 12, Ep. 46, Ep. 51., Ep. 231, or Ep. 323. The episode about tickling is one of the greatest podcast episodes ever.”

10. Gossipmongers

“I think that the hardest I've laughed at a podcast was the first season of Gossipmongers,” shared one.

“It consistently had me in bits listening to it. But the first couple of seasons isn't available anymore since some drama between the presenters, and I've not listened to the more recent ones after the line-up change, so I don't know if it's still as good.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of comedic podcasts to make you laugh out loud. Also, check out these ten best free podcasts to binge immediately.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.