Chase Away the Dull Days With These 24 Side-Splitting Reads

Forget comedy flicks when you have writings that offer humor when you least expect it. If you’re feeling a little blue, here are 24 titles recommended by a community of readers to help you wind down and let out a little laugh.

1. Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes

As a critical piece in literary history and, arguably, the first modern novel, many readers today expect its themes to be complex and severe. However, let’s not forget that Cervantes' contemporaries considered his work an excellent comedic piece, giving readers many funny bits they didn't expect for such an old book.

2. The Pickwick Papers by Charles Dickens

As serious as the context for most of Dickens' writings is, negating the humor sprinkled in the tales he tells would be unfair. This book makes a reader laugh when Winkle tries to hint to Snodgrass that he wants to get out of the duel, but Snodgrass doesn't get hints.

3. Tortilla Flat by John Steinbeck

According to one, this title contains a lot of gallows humor. This piece is often perceived to have escapism themes, precisely what many need during tough times. The lighthearted interactions between characters are bound to leave a positive impact.

4. Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

Countless readers swear by this book as comedy gold. It may be the funniest yet saddest novel for many due to its absurdism and dark humor.

5. A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson

One commenter said they laughed out loud when mentioning the scene with the character reading a book on how to deal with bear encounters. It suggests grabbing and banging pots together while running at a black bear.

6. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

This list would be incomplete without mentioning this book. A reader recalls tearing up on a plane one time, trying to hold in their laughter while reading this text. The people around looked as if something was wrong. If that doesn’t convince you to pick up this book, I don’t know what will.

7. Lamb by Christopher Moore

Here is yet another fan-favorite. This comical fiction about Jesus' childhood through his teens into adulthood is told by his best friend, the thirteenth apostle, Biff. Since the book doesn’t take itself seriously, many readers find it to be a light read.

8. Discworld by Terry Pratchett

Thankfully, we aren’t just talking about one book but a whole series, so you won’t have to worry about running out of laughs. One person says the series never fails to make them laugh out loud while compelling them to think about humanity hours after the read.

9. The Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger

This novel is loaded with emotional themes and numerous controversies. However, whatever one may think of the book, a reader can’t help but laugh at some parts, such as a character saying they're illiterate but read a lot.

10. John Dies at the End by David Wong

According to many, this comic horror novel, with all its sequels, is a must-read. A drug, comically called “Soy Sauce,” promises many a life-altering experience, among other absurdities. While it may be juvenile, it indeed delivers comedy, says a reader.

11. The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch

A reader noted this story was Ocean's 11 in a fantasy setting. Another explained they found this book superbly written with well-designed characters and incredible world-building. It’s a story that's not explicitly comedy but delivers on it.

12. The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

This play is the best example of not judging a book by its cover. Don’t let the well-dressed English character fool you into thinking something complex is underway. A reader shares that this play had them rolling!

13. Three Men On A Boat by Jerome K Jerome

Here’s more of the much-adored timeless British comedy. This comedic travelog was initially intended to be a serious travel guide with bits of humor, but fortunately for us, the comedy took over as the defining feature.

14. This Is Going To Hurt by Adam Kay

The title didn’t lie because it will hurt after laughing so much. The author’s prior experience as a junior doctor is candidly and hilariously captured within this bestseller. Many moments have left readers in tears, having to explain their loud chuckles to family and strangers.

15. Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson

This cyberpunk sci-fi has unexpected humor, promising joyous laughs to be remembered. A reader found the pizza delivery chase scene at the beginning of the book to be hilarious.

16. Notes from a Small Island by Bill Bryson

A member made the mistake of reading this title on an overcrowded train once. When they got to the part about rain thundering down on a character’s head, it tickled them so much that they laughed so much that others on the train started to ask them if they were okay.

17. Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut Jr

Much of Vonnegut’s writing keeps readers glued to the pages. With all its horrors and gruesome depictions of war, this classic successfully blends tragedy and comedy. Humor amid such atrocities can help make the read emotionally balanced and engaging for many.

18. Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace

Often categorized as a postmodern encyclopedic novel, it draws in many readers as they’re compelled to think of what entertainment is. A reader was particularly humored by the part where it was implied that Rush Limbaugh was assassinated, providing them with the kind of dark humor they enjoy.

19. Battle Ground (The Dresden Files) by Jim Butcher

A reader found themselves captivated by the character, Bob, as he talks about going to Utah because nothing ever happens in Utah. This member laughed so hard that their girlfriend thought they were having a seizure.

20. Notes From Underground by Fyodor Dostoevsky

It may appear odd to find this classic piece of philosophy on this list. However, much of Dostoevsky’s writing brings comedic relief to many. During the book's second half, one person finds the dinner scene with the old classmates hilarious.

21. Cryptonomicon by Neal Stephenson

Neal Stephenson is back again with another historical sci-fi that has left readers with incredible moments. For one, there were so many bits with Sargeant Shaftoe that left them rolling in tears.

22. Filth by Irvine Welsh

The author of the infamous Trainspotting wrote this mystery novel set in Scotland, yet again. While predominantly a thriller, this book made a reader laugh during work, making people around stare with concern.

23. Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency by Douglas Adams

This title is yet another hit from Douglas Adams, so much so that one member thinks it is even better than The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

24. Mason & Dixon by Thomas Pynchon

Some scenes in this historical fiction made a reader cry from laughing so hard. They specifically enjoyed the mechanical duck scene in Chapter 37. Then again, most of Pynchon's humor makes them laugh audibly, which many don't often do while reading.

