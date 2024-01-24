Top 50 Funny Cartoon Characters Of All Time

One can never be too old for cartoons. In fact, If you're feeling blue, nothing beats watching a cartoon to cheer you up and make you laugh out loud.

And to be honest, I believe that every single one of us enjoys a good cartoon now and again. Most of us watch them unwind in our leisure time, and the vast majority of us even have at least a few favorites among the many cartoons we love and enjoy!

All right, peeps, the funniest animated characters and personalities worth knowing are presented in this fantastic post. Moreover, I hope this post will serve to jog the readers' memories and brighten their spirits.

Top Funny Cartoon Characters

To start with, the article discusses some of the most hilarious and funny cartoon characters of all time.

These are some of the most amazing and entertaining characters that have ever been created, and they bring joy to people's lives. Let's get started.

1. Scooby

Things to Know Details Show Scooby-Doo Representation (species) Dog

One of the gang members on the show Scooby-Doo, this hilarious doggo, is the best friend of Shaggy Rogers, and they share many personality traits with each other.

Scooby is mostly hungry and scared easily, which are also the main personality traits of his owner and buddy Shaggy.

This adorable Great Dane was named after a nonsense lyric from Frank Sinatra's song “Strangers in the Night.” He is also the mascot of Mystery Incorporated.

2. Spud

Things to Know Details Show Bob the builder Representation (species) Anthropomorphic Scare Crow

Spud is a comic relief scarecrow who causes more problems than he solves. He is known for his catchphrases such as “Oh, yes, yes, yessity yes!” and is a trickster. Out of all the characters in the series, Spud has the most amount of catchphrases.

3. Henry

Things to Know Details Show Oswald Representation (species) Penguin

Henry is a penguin who is the complete opposite of Oswald. He is always trying new things and doing them in every way possible. He is a unique character in the whole franchise and provides much hilarity and laughter.

4. Spongebob

Things to Know Details Show SpongeBob SquarePants Representation (species) Sea sponge

Spongebob is a childish and clumsy sea sponge who lives in a pineapple. He is a fun, hyperactive, and clueless sea fellow who is smart enough to fix problems. His way of speaking and comedic responses make him enjoyable to watch.

5. Goofy

Things to Know Details Show Mickey's Revue Representation (species) Anthropomorphic dog

Goofy is a character who first appeared in the Mickey Mouse cartoon series. He is a cross between human and dog and belongs to the trio of best friends alongside Mickey and Donald. Goofy was conceived as a one-shot character but, due to his incredible popularity amongst the audience, quickly became a recurring character in the franchise itself.

6. Mr. Bean

Things to Know Details Show Mr. Bean The Animated Series Representation (species) Human

Mr. Bean is a hilarious cartoon character who is known for his unusual schemes and differences in handling everyday tasks. He first appeared on tv in 1990 and quickly became a household name. His flat number was 2.

7. Sylvester

Things to Know Details Show Naughty but Mice Representation (species) Tuxedo Cat

Sylvester is a tuxedo cat that has been around since the 1940s. He is known for his pride, persistence, and trademark sloppy lisp.

His plans are often clever but always end in failure, which makes him one of the most hilarious cartoon characters of all time. He was first called Thomas in his 1st appearance.

8. Casper

Things to Know Details Show Casper's Scare School Representation (species) Ghost

Casper is a 200-year-old young ghost who has been forced to attend basic public education in order to learn how to scare humans.

He is hilariously beautiful and vulnerable, with funny sides that make the show laughable. Casper is one of the most popular cartoon characters of all time.

9. Tom

Things to Know Details Show Tom and Jerry Representation (species) Cat

Tom is a grey anthropomorphic short-haired cat who first appeared in the 1940 Czech cartoon, Tom and Jerry. He was originally named Jasper, but his personality has changed remarkably over the years.

The classic slapstick cartoon character is usually defeated by Jerry and ends up making us laugh in the process. The Tom and Jerry series is one of the oldest cartoons to be still running. The show has won 7 Oscars for its phenomenal presentation!

10. Pink Panther

Things to Know Details Show The Pink Panther Show Representation (species) Panther

The Pink Panther is a fictional animated character who was created for the opening credits of the movie “The Pink Panther.”

The character was so popular that he was later developed into a series. The Pink Panther is known for his high level of curiosity and love of discovering new things, which often gets him into trouble.

He handles these situations with his sneaky sense and ends up pranking someone responsible.

11. Michelangelo

Things to Know Details Show Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Representation (species) Mutant turtle

Michelangelo is the most hilarious and funny cartoon character of all time. He is the youngest of the four ninja turtles and is often mistaken to be weak. Michelangelo's names were named after Italian Renaissance artists – Michelangelo Buonarotti, a sculptor.

12. Daffy Duck

Things to Know Details Show Porky's Duck Hunt Representation (species) American black duck

Daffy Duck is an American black duck who first appeared in the 1934 animated short film “Porky's Duck Hunt” voiced by Mel Blanc. Daffy has the middle name Dumas, and his slobbery lisp was developed over time and is barely noticeable in earlier cartoons.

13. Kick Buttowski

Things to Know Details Show Kick Buttowski: Suburban Daredevil Representation (species) Human

Kick Buttowski is a 10-year-old daredevil-in-the-making who never backs down from a challenge. He's got a stubborn streak a mile wide, and he's always serious–even when he's speaking in his quiet, raspy voice.

His brother is constantly trying to expose him and his efforts in becoming the daredevil, which leads to a lot of comedic situations.

14. Bugs Bunny

Things to Know Details Show Porky's Hare Hunt Representation (species) Hare/Rabbit

Bugs Bunny is one of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time. He is an anthropomorphic grey hare who is famous for his relaxed – passive personality and his unmatched charisma.

Bugs always have a carrot in his mouth, and he uses that to his advantage in various situations with his rivals, enemies, or opponents. He was honored with a postage stamp in 1997, and various people have voiced him over the years.

15. Johnny Bravo

Things to Know Details Show Johnny Bravo Representation (species) Human

Johnny Bravo is a self-indulgent cartoon character who makes us laugh with his hilarious pick-up lines. He is a not-so-intelligent blonde stereotyped male who is 19 years old. His birthday is on Valentine's Day, and his hairstyle was based on Brad Pitt's hairstyle in Johnny Suede.

16. Snowbell

Things to Know Details Show Stuart Little Representation (species) Cat

Snowbell is a white Persian Cat that is cowardly, shallow, and selfish on the inside. He and Stuart were both early risers which was the only thing they had in common.

His struggle to stop himself from eating Stuart Little and hiding the fact he is living with a mouse from his Smokey's alley cat gang cats are funny.

He always ends up unwillingly protecting Stuart, although he hates him as he is also a family member, making it comical with a hint of love.

17. Rabbit

Things to Know Details Show Winnie-the-Pooh Representation (species) Rabbit

Rabbit is a compulsive and fussy guy who has OCD. This adorable character is one of the most cherished members of Winnie's circle of friends. His “By the Books” motto is often interrupted by others, and his handling of the situation is funny.

18. Sokka

Things to Know Details Show The Last Airbender Representation (species) Human

Sokka is one of the funniest and most hilarious characters in the animated series The Last Airbender. He is always trying to be the man of the group but ends up making silly mistakes.

He is like a family member to Aang in his early years and helps him when he doesn't agree with his decisions. Sokka learns a lot during his travels with Aang and becomes an important character later on in the series.

19. Samosa

Things to Know Details Show Simple Samosa Representation (species) Food (snacks)

Samosa is a character in the new cartoon series Disney's “New Show-Simple Samosa,” which aired in 2018.

He is an enthusiastic and vibrant kid that saves the day along with his other three friends (Vada, dhokla, and Jalebi).

Samosa tends to lie about his accomplishments that he has never actually done. Vada, who idolizes him, knows that he is lying, but the way he gets into trouble with all the lying makes it more hilarious to watch.

20. Tigger

Things to Know Details Show The Tigger Movie Representation (species) Tiger

Tigger is a character from the Winnie-the-Pooh story. He is a stuffed toy of Christopher Robin and seems to have ADHD and can never stay in one place, which explains his constant bouncing.

Tigger has a very comedic personality compared to other characters in the Pooh stories and is often reckless, which makes us laugh at the actions that cause trouble to everyone around him, including himself.

His optimistic approach provides confidence, joy, and optimism to all of Pooh's friend circle members.

21. Buttercup

Things to Know Details Show The Powerpuff Girls Representation (species) Super-human

Buttercup is one of the three powerful sisters in The Powerpuff Girls. She is known for being the toughest fighter and for her aggressive behavior.

Buttercup was named Buttercup because it also starts with B and doesn't have any superpowers like the other two. Well, at least she's the one who won our hearts by being the toughest fighter.

22. Ron Stoppable

Things to Know Details Show Kim Possible Representation (species) Human

Ron Stoppable is the funniest character on the show and often provides comic relief. He is also the most diverse, with a range of personality traits and reactions that make for interesting and funny episodes. His overreaction to even the smallest things always provides laughs.

23. King Julien XIII

Things to Know Details Show Madagascar Representation (species) Ring-tailed lemur

King Julien XIII is a self-proclaimed king in Madagascar movies. He is the ultimate party animal and is so full of himself.

His character was originally intended to be a minor character with just one or two lines, but the voice actor Sacha Baron Cohen when auditioning for the role improvised his performance which was so funny that the filmmakers rewrote the script and made him a prominent character.

24. Homer Simpson

Things to Know Details Show Good Night, The Simpsons Representation (species) Fictious-Human

One of the most recognizable animated characters of all time, Homer Simpson is the show's protagonist.

He is often portrayed as a lazy and stupid character, but he has also shown moments of great wisdom. His family was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000.

25. The Lemmings

Things to Know Details Show The Lemmings Representation (species) Mammals

The Lemmings is a French animated series that aired in 2016. The series is located in Canada, lost in the middle of the untamed wilderness.

The Lemmings are the most offensive and ridiculous mammal family that exists, becoming a pain in the neck for Grizzy, the bear who wants to live like a man at being on top of the food chain.

It's total madness, usually fighting over their favorite food, is a comical act-filled character that brings laughter.

26. Big Ears

Things to Know Details Show Noddy Representation (species) Human

The next on the list is Big Ears. He is a character in the children's television show, Noddy. He is portrayed as a grumpy and nonchalant father who is always annoyed with his son, Noddy.

Big Ears is the most popular variant of Noddy among them, and “Make way for Noddy” was the most popular episode. He is often cited as being hilarious and funny, according to many people.

27. Grim

Things to Know Details Show The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy Representation (species) Grim Reaper

Grim is a character in the cartoon series “The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy.” He is a comedic character who often gets tricked by other characters.

Grim is the personification of Death and speaks with a Jamaican accent. He has a similar personality to Mandy but prefers to be with Billy. However, he gets easily annoyed with her over her stupid acts.

28. Clover

Things to Know Details Show Totally Spies Representation (species) Human

Clover is the only character in the bunch that is a typical teenage girl. She loves fashion, shopping, and fangirling over handsome guys. Clover has a silly side to her that makes her lovable and brings smiles to our faces.

29. Coop

Things to Know Details Show Kid vs. Kat Representation (species) Human

Coop is the protagonist of the series Kid vs. Kat. He is a 10-year-old boy who, along with his sister Millie and their father, lives next door to Mr. Kat, an alien who Coop immediately thinks is evil since they first met.

Coop tries to stay out of trouble but is often humiliated and injured when trying to prove Kat's true identity. Coop gets the blame for everything Kat ruins in the house (even if it was unintentional).

Coop sometimes thinks Mr. Kat's plan is to take over the world, but Mr. Kat's plans are actually much more benign; he just wants to collect Fishy frisky bits so he can return home to his planet in outer space.

30. Uncle Chan

Things to Know Details Show Jackie Chan Adventures Representation (species) Human

Uncle Chan is a Chi wizard on the show Jackie Chan Adventures who often aids Jackie Chan's fight against evil. His signature two-fingered slapping and “One more thing” phrases are so memorable.

His quirky stereotypical mentality makes him funnier compared to the values followed by Jackie and Julie. His witty and sensible remarks and counters compliment his character, making him effortlessly funny.

31. Ben Tennyson

Things to Know Details Show Ben 10: Alien Force, Ben 10: Omniverse, and Ben 10 Representation (species) Super-Human

Ben Tennyson is the fun-loving protagonist in the Ben 10 franchise. He is a cocky and childish teenager who finds the Omnitrix, an alien watch that allows him to transform into different aliens at a young age.

He uses this power to fight evil and protect those he loves. His cousins, Gwen and Kevin, play significant roles in his development as a character.

Throughout the series, from Ben 10 to Omniverse, he matures from being cocky to having a better sense of humor and understanding for others.

32. Pingu

Things to Know Details Show Pingu Representation (species) Penguin

Pingu is a cheerful penguin who lives with his family at the South Pole. He was created by Swiss animator Otmar Gutmann and used as a UNICEF spokescharacter in many countries.

Pingu is known for his childish naughtiness and troubles that leave us with lingering memories of the entertaining cartoon character.

33. Candace Flynn

Things to Know Details Show Phineas and Ferb Representation (species) Human

Candace Flynn is a character in the animated television series Phineas and Ferb. She is the eldest child of Linda Flynn and Lawrence Fletcher and has two younger brothers, Phineas and Ferb.

Candace is obsessed with busting her brothers for their creative endeavors but often fails to do so.

34. Thomas

Things to Know Details Show Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends Representation (species) Train

Thomas is a beloved blue engine and protagonist on the show Thomas & Friends. He is often getting into trouble, but it's usually because he's being curious and trying to do things better than others.

Thomas is based on the London Brighton and South Coast Railway with extended sidetracks.

35. Robin

Things to Know Details Show Detective Comics Representation (species) Super-Human

Robin is the leader of Teen Titans and a perfectionist. He is often seen as the most responsible member of the team, but his teammates often disregard his authority. His fear of losing control drives him crazy and is fun to watch.

36. Popeye

Things to Know Details Things to know Details Show Popeye the Sailor Representation (species) Human

Popeye, the famous cartoon character, has been around since 1933. He is known for his squinting right eye, huge forearms with anchor tattoos, and corncob pipe.

What makes Popeye unique is that his different traits contradict themselves while fighting foes and protecting the weak.

For example, he is a tough guy with a soft side who loves to eat spinach. In fact, Popeye outsells the other characters throughout the whole series.

37. Lamput

Things to Know Details Show Lamput Representation (species) Small orange blob

Lamput is a character in a silent mini-series that is funny and entertaining. The show is inspired by the Old Nickelodeon logo and is an Indian cartoon. Lampert's ability to shapeshift always leaves the two docs in failure.

38. Squidward

Things to Know Details Show Help Wanted, SpongeBob SquarePants Representation (species) Giant pacific octopus

Squidward is a character on the animated TV series SpongeBob SquarePants. He is an arrogant artist and musician, as well as one of SpongeBob's neighbors.

Squidward is often described as rude, stubborn, bad-tempered, and sarcastic; however, when he is on the screen, you can't help but enjoy the hilarious presence.

39. Heinz Doofenshmirtz

Things to Know Details Show Phineas and Ferb Representation (species) Human

Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz is a 47-year-old evil scientist who loves to act out like the cliché classic villains.

He is eccentric, over-dramatic, and loves to babble random things. His peculiar sense of humor, butchering words and phrases, and often mispronunciations are the salt added to his personality.

40. Dexter

Things to Know Details Show The Flintstones: Representation (species) Human

Dexter is an extremely intelligent boy who loves creating fantastic inventions. His conflict with his sister Dee Dee is the humorous touch of the characters.

Dexter often fails at his work due to over-excitement, which makes him make careless decisions leading to failures, but this does not stop him from trying again and again. Moreover, the interaction between the characters makes Dexter's Laboratory an absolutely entertaining show.

41. Fred Flintstone

Things to Know Details Show The Flintstones Representation (species) Caveman

Fred Flintstone is one of the most famous and beloved cartoon characters of all time. He is known for his childish behavior, impulsiveness, and tendency to get himself into trouble.

He is often loud-mouthed and offensive, but this only adds to his appeal. Fred Flintstone was the first animated married couple ever to be shown on American television on the same bed together!

42. Pumbaa

Things to Know Details Show The Lion King Representation (species) Warthog

Pumbaa is a hilarious character from The Lion King series who is often mistaken for being stupid because of his childlike nature.

However, he is actually very loving and open-hearted and always puts a smile on our faces. He is different than Timon, which makes their duo even funnier.

43. Rico

Things to Know Details Show Madagascar Representation (species) Penguin

Rico is a crazy, insane, and lovable character. He is one of the four penguins brothers in Madagascar. His not-so-normal actions and triggers of psychopathic symptoms often come out as comedic acts when the four are on a mission.

44. Tow Mater

Things to Know Details Show Cars Representation (species) Tow truck

Tow Mater (or simply Mater) is a character in Cars and Cars 2. He is voiced by Larry the Cable Guy and inspired by a 1951 International Harvester tow truck.

Mater is portrayed as clumsy and goofy but also heroic, kind-hearted, and helpful. His catchphrases are “I know nothing” and “Don't worry, I'm here to help.” His license plate number is A113, which is a recurring number in Pixar movies.

45. Garfield

Things to Know Details Show Happy Birthday, Garfield Representation (species) Cat

Garfield is a comic strip character that first premiered in the newspaper in 1978. He is known for his laziness, sarcasm, and arrogance. Garfield loves mocking the stupid actions of Jon and the dim-witted pet dog Odie.

46. George

Things to Know Details Show George of the Jungle Representation (species) Caveman

George is a character who has been featured in a number of cartoons over the years. He is a humorous and brave, strong man in a loincloth that lives in the jungle of Africa along with the Apes.

George is often featured doing silly things in order to fix problems which makes for hilarious viewing. This animated character is one of the most popular characters of all time.

In fact, the George of the Jungle series premiered in 2007 for a single season and returned after eight years in 2016, concluding in 2017.

47. Taz (Tasmanian Devil)

Things to Know Details Show Devil May Hare Representation (species) Tasmanian Devil

Taz is a cartoon character that was created in the early 1950s. He is known for his hilarious and funny behavior, which has made him one of the most popular cartoon characters of all time.

Taz's appetite knows no bounds, and he will eat anything and everything that he comes across. His character brings instant laughter to people who watch him, which is why he remains one of the most beloved cartoon characters ever created.

48. Jake Long

Things to Know Details Show American Dragon Representation (species) Human (shape-shifting)

Jake Long is a teenager who is the only child of a Chinese-American father and white mother. Long is a hybrid, which means he has the ability to transform into a dragon. He comes off as the average laid-back and flirtatious teenager.

Jake is both stubborn and careless, which results in funny, slapstick comedic actions. For example, in one episode, he falls asleep on top of an active volcano. The dragon form of Jake Long is really silly, which is entertaining.

49. Wile E. Coyote

Things to Know Details Show Fast and Furry-ous Representation (species) Coyote

Wile E. Coyote is a cartoon character that is known for his humorous antics. He is constantly trying to catch Road Runner but always ends up getting injured in the process.

ACME company has a range of products that he believes would help him catch Road Runner, but they always backfire. Wile E. Coyote is a popular cartoon character that has been around for many years and continues to be a fan favorite.

50. Elmer Fudd

Things to Know Details Show Rabbit Season/Duck Season, What's Opera, Doc?, Rabbit of Seville Representation (species) Human

Elmer Fudd is a character from the Looney tunes cartoons. He is a hunter who is always trying to catch Bugs bunny, even though Bugs is a vegetarian.

Elmer's speech is often rendered as “wabbit” instead of “rabbit.” Watching his interactions with bugs bunny is quite delightful and funny.

Conclusion

Well, my purpose in the article was to provide readers with an enjoyable experience by discussing some of the funniest cartoon characters in the world.

And though I have done my best to include many of the most popular and entertaining cartoon characters, I have inevitably left some out. Nonetheless, it is my sincere desire that reading this post may serve to reawaken many happy memories for you.

FAQs